Huddersfield vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

Birmingham's possible line-up
Eustace may field the following starting eleven. Birmingham's possible lineup may be as follows: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Dean, Trusty, Trusty, Bielik, Bacuna, Chong, Mejbri, Hogan and Jutkiewicz.
Huddersfield Latest Lineup
Neil may field the following starting eleven. The possible Huddersfield lineup may be as follows: Schofield, Lees, Helik, Pearson, Hogg, High, Lowton, Ruffels, Holmes, Rudoni and Rhodes.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs Birmingham of 18th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Huddersfield vs Birmingham can be watched on the Huddersfield channel and on Sky Sport.
Birmingham standings
Birmingham is in eighteenth position with 38 points with the play offs nine points away and the relegation places eight points away. As visitors, they have played 14 games, winning five, drawing three and losing six.
Huddersfield standings
Huddersfield are in 23rd position in the relegation places. These positions are very close, point-wise, but the teams above them in the English third division are getting further and further away. The English side are level on points with second-bottom and are just one point behind the last-placed team. To get out of relegation, their nearest rival, Rotherham United, is five points behind them. At home, they have won five games, three draws and seven defeats in 15 rounds.
Birmingham's last game
Birmingham broke the streak of two consecutive victories. In their last match they lost 0-2 at home to Cardiff City.
The first half ended in a goalless draw, despite the chances generated by both teams. With an even first 45 minutes, the second half was more open and goals were scored, although both goals came from the same team. Perry and Robinson were the two scorers of the goals that gave Cardiff an important victory.
Huddersfield's last match
In the last matchday Huddersfield visited the Bet365 Stadium, where they lost by a resounding 3-0 in the matchday 32 of the EFL Championship against Stoke City. This defeat keeps them in the relegation places.
The first half ended with 1-0 on the scoreboard where Huddersfield started well but the chances were for the home team. In the second half, Warnock's team was down a player after the hour mark. Minutes later, Brown scored the second goal of the match and the sentence. In the final minutes, Stoke cooled the game with possession and put the icing on the cake with Baker's goal in the 93rd minute from the penalty spot to make it 3-0.
Welcome to the online broadcast of Huddersfield vs Birmingham this Saturday, February 18 at 16:00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 33rd round of the EFL Championship.