Middlesbrough vs QPR LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

How and where to watch the Middlesbrough vs QPR match live?
What time is Middlesbrough vs QPR match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
"I completely understand the frustration, we've not given you what you've deserved these past few months, and it's my responsibility to turn that around - with the support of the players - as soon as possible.
"It's not a nice feeling and I desperately want to give you both a performance and result that you deserve.
"I was told before I came here how good the fans are and how much you get behind the team. I've felt that.
"Quite rightly, there is frustration around the place - you obviously care and we do, too. We're all hurting.
"It's about everyone sticking together - we need our supporters with us."
"Dykesy is a great guy, you heard him straight away! He's desperate to get back and is already pushing himself.
"At the moment, he's just doing low-level physical stuff. We'll take it step-by-step with him."
"It gives other players and opportunity to play and we have to go to Middlesbrough and make sure we give a performance that shows what this club is about.
"Ethan Laird came off in midweek and we're awaiting the results of a scan this morning. I'm hopeful that we'll get some good news on him.
"Chrissy Willock will miss this one with a hamstring problem - he's frustrated and so are we.
"I'm hopeful that Tyler Roberts will be available for tomorrow, as I was on Tuesday. He just hasn't felt quite ready and we're hopeful that he'll train today.
"Taylor Richards won't be available. He just can't get himself going at the moment - it's been a stop-start season for him. All he can do is work on improving his physical condition as quickly as possible.
"He loves playing football, but we've got to make sure that, when he does return to training, he's in a position where he's not going to break down again - that has happened too many times this season.
"Luke Amos is another player we're hopeful will be available in the short term - whether that's tomorrow or next week."
"They got a fantastic result in midweek at Sheffield United and we couldn't face a more difficult task away from home.
"But my focus is on our team and what we can do to improve.
"If you look at the start of the Sunderland game, I didn't see a team devoid of confidence and energy.
"We just have to be better in certain moments, when teams have possession in certain areas. It's about recognising those moments and understanding how we're going to get through them.
"We have to support each other better than we have done, because the only way we'll get through this is by sticking together. It may be an old cliche, but it's true."
"I've had good support in my time at the football club - but I know it's a results-driven business and the results haven't been good enough.
"We need to change the situation as quickly as possible and to do that, we need to improve certain aspects of our performances.
"It's a tough moment and the players are feeling it - but they need to feel my support, too, while understanding where they need to improve both individually and collectively.
"What's important is how you respond in these moments. That can determine your future.
"We will come through it if we stick together, I'm confident of that.
"We have some obvious problems at the moment that we need to rectify, but there were positives to take from the game against Sunderland on Tuesday night which, understandably, were quickly forgotten given the end result.
"We started well, but then Sunderland had just a little spell and we seem to be conceding in those moments. It's about how we respond.
"Again, we started the second half well and missed a penalty at one-nil.
"These are defining moments in games which seem to be going against us at the moment, but there was still plenty of the game left after that and we have to keep on believing in what we're doing."
There were no major fears at the club in relation to the dreaded relegation zone. However, the bad phase is extending and the distance to the relegation zone is reducing. The difference is still a comfortable 9 points, but it's good that QPR get a recovery soon so they don't have to suffocate. In the last 6 games, there were 3 defeats and 2 draws. The team has lost its last 2 games. The average of goals conceded in the last 6 duels is 2 goals per game.
Interestingly, playing as a visitor, QPR still manages to maintain a worthy role. After all, he scored in 4 of the last 6 games played in this condition. There were 3 draws and 1 victory obtained in this section. In their last away match, they drew 1-1 with Huddersfield.
In their last match, Middlesbrough performed one of their most outstanding performances. After all, they lost 1-0 to second-place Sheffield, playing as a visitor. However, he did not let his guard down, maintaining a strong pace on the field. Therefore, not only did they draw the match, but they also managed a significant comeback to 3-1. This match marked the club's fourth consecutive victory, with an average of 2.8 goals in this stretch, leaving the field without conceding goals in half of the games. . Fantastic.
Furthermore, the return to their home is still an extra fuel for Middlesbrough to achieve another victory, maintaining the dream of direct access to the Premier League. After all, they have won 5 of their last 6 home games. In fact, in their last 3 home games, Boro left the field without conceding goals.
The Championship has 24 teams, with the competition taking place in a system of consecutive points in a total of 46 rounds. At the end of the season, 3 teams go up to the first division (Premier League), and another 3 teams are relegated to the third division (EFL League One).
The champion and runner-up qualify directly for the Premier League, thus leaving only one more place. That remaining spot will go to one of the teams that will finish the season between 3rd and 6th on the leaderboard in an exciting playoff dispute. Thus, the 3rd will face the 6th, the 4th will face the 5th, all confrontations in round trip. Finally, the playoff final is played in a single game at the mystical Wembley Stadium. The winner guarantees a place in the Premier League next season, changing financially.
The bottom three of the season are relegated to the third division of English football (EFL League One). Avoiding relegation is as tasty as winning the Championship title for some clubs. The fight is intense. If there is a tie in points, the tiebreaker is the goal difference.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!