Sunderland vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Twitter Sunderland AFC

6:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Sunderland vs Bristol City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Bristol City live, as well as the latest information from Stadium of Light.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Sunderland vs Bristol City match live on TV and online?

The Sunderland vs Bristol City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
The Sunderland vs Bristol City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Sunderland vs Bristol City?

This is the kick-off time for the Sunderland vs Bristol City match on February 18, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 17:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
5:45 AMan hour ago

Key player at Bristol City

One of the players to keep in mind in Bristol City is Mark Sykes, the 25 year old central midfielder born in Ireland has played 25 games so far in the EFL Championships 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Birmingham City twice, Preston North England and Norwich City.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Key player at Sunderland

One of the most outstanding players in Sunderland is Ross Stewart, the 26-year-old Scottish-born center forward has played 13 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has three assists and 10 goals, these against; Rotherham United twice, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol City, Hull City, Blacknurn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Middlesbrough.
5:35 AMan hour ago

History Sunderland vs Bristol City

In total, the two teams have met 45 times, Bristol City dominates the record with 16 wins, there have been 14 draws and Sunderland have won 15.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Sunderland with 73 goals to Bristol City's 69.
5:30 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Bristol City

Bristol City has a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 31 matches it is placed in the 16th position in the standings with 40 points, this was given after 10 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats, also has 41 goals for and 40 against, for a goal difference of +1.
  • Last five matches

Bristol City 1 - 1 Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City 3 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
Preston North England 1 - 2 Bristol City
Bristol City 1 - 0 Norwich City
Bristol City 1 - 1 Wigan Athletic

5:25 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Sunderland

Sunderland has had an acceptable performance in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing 31 matches they are in the fifth position in the standings with 48 points, this score was achieved after winning 13 matches, drawing nine and losing nine, they have also scored 46 goals and conceded 33, for a goal difference of +12.
  • Last five matches

Sunderland 2 - 3 Fullham
Millwall 1 - 1 Sunderland
Sunderland 2 - 3 Fullham
Sunderland 1 - 0 Reading
Queens Park Rangers 0 - 3 Sunderland

5:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light

The match between Sunderland and Bristol City will take place at the Stadium of Light in the city of Sunderland (England), the stadium is where Sunderland Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1997 and has a capacity for approximately 48,700 spectators.
Image: wegow.com
Image: wegow.com
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sunderland vs Bristol City match, valid for the 33rd matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sunderland vs Bristol City match, valid for the 33rd matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
