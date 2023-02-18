Everton vs Leeds LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Dyche!
“See you soon! so my focus is on you. on the players that are available and on the unity of the team.
“The mindset has to be that we score as a team and defend as a team. It's important. It's not just about individual players. It's about getting players into an area to score goals, whatever that may be.
“The whole team has a responsibility to score, as we showed against Arsenal with a good set pieces. is the mindset of the entire group that is important.”
“It’s not the case. it's just about the current side that is; about the squadron.
“The players who didn’t play on Monday trained the next day and trained fantastically well. I told them that they are the strength of the group because when the team changes, they need to be ready to play. That mentality of theirs has been fantastic since I got here.”
“Two presentations; similar in a way against two good sides.
“Arsenal is on the way! flying and Liverpool has had its ups and downs but it's still the best. It's a very good team. Against Liverpool there wasn't much, but we didn't create much, and that's good. It's hard to create good opportunities away from home.
“We need to find the balance of making the team compact, but also having enough freedom to play attacking and affect the opposition. We need to be solid and work hard, but also work smart to allow us more freedom to create more opportunities”.
“My focus for the next game is It's the same no matter who it is. We want to keep performing at a consistent level. Something I've been obsessed with for a long time. increase the minimum.
“How can we increase the minimum levels? How can we stop collective days off and downtime?
“The team’s work ethic and alignment have been good so far. Now. As I mentioned earlier, we need to keep raising the minimum standards so we can move forward.”
Dyche was full of praise for the fans and the atmosphere generated during the victory over the Gunners in their first bench occupation and urged his players to use the "energy" again on Saturday.
“Home games will be important because of the way Goodison feels,” “I saw that against Arsenal. It's an incredible energy for players to play.
“We have to take some of that feeling and ingrain it in the group so that when we leave, we have the home feeling and the same mentality.
“The atmosphere at home is so cool. It's extremely important and it was important against Arsenal but now we need that in every game. I'm sure the Evertonians will be there.”
Possible Everton!
How do Everton arrive?
Speak up, Skubala!
“I am focused on Everton and if we do well I am focused on the next game.
“There are still a lot of games to go, I think we need to pick up points, so it's important games as always.
“I think there’ There are enough games to score points, but the next two are big games and all Premier League games are big games.
“The players are looking forward to going to Goodison Park and trying to get the three points.”
Skubala also updated the team news ahead of the trip this weekend.
He said: “We still have the long-term ones, which we are trying to work hard on to get back on track. shape.
“Pascal Struijk is back in training after his concussion, which is great. positive.
“Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are on the line, they are not far off and we could see them on Saturday.
“We don’t want to take any chances with any players right now, but they’re a couple that could come back.”
It was also announced on Thursday that Luke Ayling had renewed his contract and Skubala was pleased with the news.
“All players are important to this group, they are a very good group of players.
“Luke is first of all He's a great person to be around, he's great. He is very professional and a great leader in the dressing room and something of a legend at the club.
“So I am very pleased personally, for him professionally and for the club that they got him an extension.
“ It is always important to have good leaders to support young players and good leaders to do things right.
“Luke is the best. He's one of those for me, he does things right and he's great. always very positive.
“ It is important to have good performances as leaders and I think this has been demonstrated in recent games.”