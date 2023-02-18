Tigre vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Tigre vs River Plate live on TV
How to watch Tigre vs River Plate live?
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
Key player - River
Fernandez has scored 2 goals in three games for the crossed band.
Key player- Tigre
The previous season he scored 22 league goals.
Probable starters
River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Jonatan Maidana, Enzo Diaz, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Agustin Palavecino, Ignacio Fernandez, Jose Paradela; Pablo Solari and Miguel Angel Borja. Coach: Martin Demichelis.
River does not want to lose ground on the leaders
River started with a win against Central Cordoba, then lost away to Belgrano, and won the previous matchday against Argentinos Juniors at its refurbished Monumental stadium in Nunez.
Tigre seeks to maintain its unbeaten record against Millo
Tigre started with a good victory against Estudiantes, then a draw against Central, but suffered an elimination in the first round of the Argentine Cup, although on the previous date they drew against one of the favorites for the championship, Racing Club.