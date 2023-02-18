Tigre vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League 2023 Match
Photo: River Plate

11:00 AM6 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Tigre vs River Plate live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigre vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Jose Dellagiovanna Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AM11 minutes ago

How to watch Tigre vs River Plate live?

The match between Tigre vs River Plate, you can watch it live on TV, on TyC Sports Internacional.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option. 
10:50 AM16 minutes ago

Key player - River

The magic at the feet of Nacho Fernández has returned to River, having a player like Nacho in the Millonario squad is a guarantee. 

Fernandez has scored 2 goals in three games for the crossed band.

Photo: River Plate Twitter
10:45 AM21 minutes ago

Key player- Tigre

Undoubtedly, striker Mateo Retegui is the key man for the team coached by Diego Martinez. With the team from Victoria, the striker has played in all three matches of the championship, scoring 4 goals. 

The previous season he scored 22 league goals.

Photo: CA Tigre Twitter
10:40 AM26 minutes ago

Probable starters

Tigre: Gonzalo Marinelli; Lucas Blondel, Brian Leizza, Abel Luciatti, Sebastian Prieto; Sebastian Prediger, Cristian Zabala; Lucas Menossi, Facundo Colidio, Alexis Castro; Mateo Retegui. DT: Diego Martinez.

River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Jonatan Maidana, Enzo Diaz, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Agustin Palavecino, Ignacio Fernandez, Jose Paradela; Pablo Solari and Miguel Angel Borja. Coach: Martin Demichelis.

10:35 AM31 minutes ago

River does not want to lose ground on the leaders

The "millonario" team will be looking for its third win in four rounds of the Professional League, it will be DeMichelis' River's third outing of the current season. 

River started with a win against Central Cordoba, then lost away to Belgrano, and won the previous matchday against Argentinos Juniors at its refurbished Monumental stadium in Nunez.

10:30 AM36 minutes ago

Tigre seeks to maintain its unbeaten record against Millo

Tigre, at home, in Victoria, receives the visit of the cross band. In three matches, they have one victory and two draws, maintaining their undefeated record in the current season. 

Tigre started with a good victory against Estudiantes, then a draw against Central, but suffered an elimination in the first round of the Argentine Cup, although on the previous date they drew against one of the favorites for the championship, Racing Club.

10:25 AM41 minutes ago

The Professional League plays its fourth matchday

The League of World Champions continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atletico Tigre, which hosts Club Atletico River Plate. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
10:20 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The Jose Dellagiovanna Stadium is located in the town of Victoria, Buenos Aires (Argentina). The stadium was inaugurated in September 1936 and has a capacity of 26282 spectators.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of Club Atlético Tigre vs River Plate, matchday 4 of the Argentinean Professional League. The match will take place at Estadio José Dellagiovanna, at 4:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo