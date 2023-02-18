Brentford vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Brentford vs Crystal Palace Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Brentford vs Crystal Palace match, as well as the latest information from the Brentford Community Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace Online?
If you want to watch it in streaming, your option is: Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Brentford vs Crystal Palace?
This is the kickoff time for the Brentford vs Crystal Palace match on February 18, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star+
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star+
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star+
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star+
Last meetings
The scales are tipped towards Crystal Palace in the last five meetings between the teams. Crystal have won on three occasions while Brentford have won on two occasions.
Key player - Crystal Palace
Despite the current moment, Crystal Palace has managed to pick up a couple of points with several victories. In the midst of their squad, they have an innate leader. That is Odsonne Edouard, the 25-year-old French striker who has three goals and two assists in 20 games.
Key player - Brentford
Brentford continues to fight to climb further up the table, and for this, goals are needed. The scorer of the moment is Ivan Toney, the 26-year-old English striker who has 14 goals and three assists so far this season.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace has a slightly less encouraging moment than Brentford, although it is not exactly the worst. They are in the middle of the table, exactly in the 12th position, with 25 points, three points behind Aston Villa and one point above Leicester. Their last five results have been two defeats and three draws.
Brentford
Brentford has a very encouraging outlook that many teams would easily envy. They find themselves in the Top 10 of the table, exactly in the number 8 spot with 34 points, one behind Fulham and Brighton and two points ahead of Liverpool. Their last five results have been two draws, two wins and one defeat.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, London. It is a very new stadium that became the home of Brentford Football Club and London Irish Rugby Club. It was built in 2020 to replace the clubs' old stadium, Griffin Park. The clubs had been planning their move since October 2002, when they tried to relocate to a stadium near Kew Bridge, but sadly that project never saw the light of day. In 2007, plans resurfaced, and between then and 2012, the relocation project was finally ratified after the purchase of land at Lionel Road. The land purchase was made official in 2016 and construction began in 2017 and opened in 2020. Almost 20 years had to pass for the city's clubs to achieve the dream relocation and they did it by inaugurating this incredible stadium with a Brentford vs. Oxford United match for a pre-season friendly. It has a capacity of 17,250 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Premier League: Brentford vs Crystal Palace live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.