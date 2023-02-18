Porto vs Rio Ave LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Porto vs Rio Ave match live?
What time is Porto vs Rio Ave match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Rio Ave
Neither did a gala performance. It had control of the round for 52% of the time, during which time the visitors developed a greater number of opportunities for completion (16 to 10). However, it was on equal footing in the rate of shots on target. There were three on each side. He made the net rock for the first time in the 20th minute of the finals through a penalty taken by André Pereira. João Graça, in the 50th minute, scored the second.
In this way, he advanced to 24 points (six wins, six draws and eight defeats). It rose to the eleventh position in the Liga Portugal leaderboard. It is nine points below Vitória de Guimarães, fifth placed and the last team in the region that grants places in international competitions next season. As a visitor, the performance is slightly lower. It is the thirteenth place in the ranking of this aspect of the Portuguese Championship. Of the 30 points he played as column two, he won eight (one win, five draws and four defeats). He scored nine goals and conceded 16.
Porto
He was pressured by Leão, who had the ball for 56% of the time, created a greater number of shooting opportunities (15 to 10) and led the rate of shots on target (5 to 3). However, he emerged victorious. Scored 2 to 1. He made the net rock for the first time at 15 minutes of the final stage through Uribe. In the 49th minute, Pepê, assisted by Toni Martinez, scored the second. The hosts took advantage of Chermiti in the 52nd minute, however, that was all.
In this way, Porto advanced to 48 points (15 wins, three draws and two defeats). It did not leave second place in the leaderboard. However, he reduced his disadvantage to five points compared to Benfica. On matchday 21, the order of games is different. Enter the field early. It's his chance to make the gap even shorter and put pressure on Lisbon, who will face Boavista on Monday, February 20, at home. As principal, Porto also has the second best campaign in Liga Portugal. Of the 27 points he played at Estádio do Dragão, he won 24 (eight wins and one defeat). He scored 30 goals and had the defense leaked only on five occasions.
Primeira Liga
The Liga Portugal has 18 participants. They face each other in 34 rounds (round trip clashes). At the end, whoever accumulates the most points will be awarded the title.
The top five placed guarantee the right to participate in continental competitions. Champions and runners-up earn a direct spot in the Champions League group stage. The third team can get there, but first they have to overcome the qualifiers. Fourth and fifth place go on to the European Conference League. The competition does not grant a place in the Europa League. It is only awarded to the champion of the Portuguese Cup.
The relegation zone is made up of the bottom three. The worst two are sent directly to the Second Division. Those who are in the third-to-last position still have a chance of escaping the fall. However, they need to play in the play-off against the third-placed team in Liga Portugal 2.
