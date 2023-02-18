Porto vs Rio Ave LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Foto: Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM7 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Porto vs Rio Ave match live?

If you want to watch the game Porto vs  Rio Ave live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AM12 minutes ago

What time is Porto vs Rio Ave match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Rio Ave of 18th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

10:50 AM17 minutes ago

Galeno

10:45 AM22 minutes ago

Embezzlement of Rio Ave

Joca is injured.
10:40 AM27 minutes ago

Porto embezzlement

Francisco Meixedo, Fabio Cardoso, Otávio, Gabriel Veron and Evanilson are in the medical department.
10:35 AM32 minutes ago

Porto's likely lineup

Costa; Mario, Pepe, Marcano, Sanusi; Franco, Grujic, Uribe, Pepe, Taremi, Galeno.
10:30 AM37 minutes ago

Probable lineup of Rio Ave

Jhonatan; William, Sa, Pantalon; Costinha, Rodrigues, Samaris, Ronaldo; Graca, Boateng, Ruiz.
10:25 AM42 minutes ago

Rio Ave

Rio Ave managed on Monday, February 13, in the meeting that closed the schedule of the twentieth round of the Portuguese Championship, to put an end to a streak of victories that reached six clashes. Started on December 23, the series had three draws and three defeats. Acting at home, the club from Vila do Conde scored 2-0 in Estoril.

Neither did a gala performance. It had control of the round for 52% of the time, during which time the visitors developed a greater number of opportunities for completion (16 to 10). However, it was on equal footing in the rate of shots on target. There were three on each side. He made the net rock for the first time in the 20th minute of the finals through a penalty taken by André Pereira. João Graça, in the 50th minute, scored the second.

In this way, he advanced to 24 points (six wins, six draws and eight defeats). It rose to the eleventh position in the Liga Portugal leaderboard. It is nine points below Vitória de Guimarães, fifth placed and the last team in the region that grants places in international competitions next season. As a visitor, the performance is slightly lower. It is the thirteenth place in the ranking of this aspect of the Portuguese Championship. Of the 30 points he played as column two, he won eight (one win, five draws and four defeats). He scored nine goals and conceded 16.

10:20 AMan hour ago

Porto

Porto entered the field under great pressure on Sunday, February 12, to face Sporting. He faced a rival thirsty for revenge 15 days after being defeated in the Portuguese League Cup decision. This at the José Avalade stadium and with no room for stumbling. After all, Benfica, leader of Liga Portugal, had anticipated its game for the twentieth round, due to its commitment to the Champions League, and put three points in its pocket.

He was pressured by Leão, who had the ball for 56% of the time, created a greater number of shooting opportunities (15 to 10) and led the rate of shots on target (5 to 3). However, he emerged victorious. Scored 2 to 1. He made the net rock for the first time at 15 minutes of the final stage through Uribe. In the 49th minute, Pepê, assisted by Toni Martinez, scored the second. The hosts took advantage of Chermiti in the 52nd minute, however, that was all.

In this way, Porto advanced to 48 points (15 wins, three draws and two defeats). It did not leave second place in the leaderboard. However, he reduced his disadvantage to five points compared to Benfica. On matchday 21, the order of games is different. Enter the field early. It's his chance to make the gap even shorter and put pressure on Lisbon, who will face Boavista on Monday, February 20, at home. As principal, Porto also has the second best campaign in Liga Portugal. Of the 27 points he played at Estádio do Dragão, he won 24 (eight wins and one defeat). He scored 30 goals and had the defense leaked only on five occasions.

10:15 AMan hour ago

Primeira Liga

Portugal's most important competition, the tournament was played for the first time in 1934/35. Over time it received the names of Portuguese League, Portuguese Championship, First Division until it gained the name of Liga Portugal.

The Liga Portugal has 18 participants. They face each other in 34 rounds (round trip clashes). At the end, whoever accumulates the most points will be awarded the title.

The top five placed guarantee the right to participate in continental competitions. Champions and runners-up earn a direct spot in the Champions League group stage. The third team can get there, but first they have to overcome the qualifiers. Fourth and fifth place go on to the European Conference League. The competition does not grant a place in the Europa League. It is only awarded to the champion of the Portuguese Cup.

The relegation zone is made up of the bottom three. The worst two are sent directly to the Second Division. Those who are in the third-to-last position still have a chance of escaping the fall. However, they need to play in the play-off against the third-placed team in Liga Portugal 2.

10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Porto vs Rio Ave Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo