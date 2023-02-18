Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Chelsea vs Southampton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Southampton of February 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Southampton latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Chelsea latest lineup
These were the headlines of the last game:
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 21 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 16 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists, which makes him the team's highest assister in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's top scorer with 5 goals in 22 games played and we could see him scoring on Saturday against Chelsea.
Southampton in the tournament
Southampton started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and is at the bottom of the tournament. After 4 wins, 3 draws and 15 losses, they have 15 points that put them in the last position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many matches as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 11, the game ended in a 2-1 loss at St. Mary's Stadium and thus they recorded their 15th Premier League defeat. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Chelsea Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Chelsea's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Southampton. The player Kai Havertz (#29) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 5 goals in 21 games played, he scored in the last game against Crystal Palace and could score on Saturday. Next up is Mason Mount (#19), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 3 goals and 2 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Southampton multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, Raheem Sterling (#17) the 28-year-old who plays forward. With his young age he has managed to be a starter in the team, managing to be the second best scorer in the team with 4 goals in 16 games played and we could see him score against Southampton.
Chelsea in the tournament
Chelsea had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 8 games won, 7 drawn and 7 lost, together with 31 points. His goal this year is to finish the tournament in the first 5 places to get his ticket to the Champions League or Europa League. Their last game was on February 11, resulting in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium for their seventh draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Stamford Bridge is located in the City of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 41,841 spectators and is the home of Chelsea Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 28, 1877 and underwent a remodeling that lasted from 1904 to 1905.