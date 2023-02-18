Newcastle United vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Newcastle United vs Liverpool match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Newcastle United vs Liverpool of February 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Liverpool latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.
Newcastle United latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.
Liverpool Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Liverpool's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Newcastle United. The player Mohamed Salah (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 8 goals in 21 games played and he scored one goal last game against Everton. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Newcastle United multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Andy Robertson (#26), he plays defense position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 28 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Roberto Firmino (#9) the 31-year-old striker who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 14 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Liverpool in the tournament
Liverpool had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in ninth position in the general table after 9 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses, together with 32 points. His goal this year is to finish the tournament in the first 5 places to get his ticket to the Champions League or Europa League. Their last game was on February 13, it resulted in a 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield and in doing so they secured their ninth win in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Newcastle United Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Liverpool. The player Miguel Almirón (#24) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals in 22 games played and he scored once last game against AFC Bournemouth. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is Kieran Trippier (#2), he plays in the defensive position, during the tournament he has managed 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Callum Wilson (#9) the 30-year-old player who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 16 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Newcastle United in the tournament
The Newcastle soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 10 games won, 11 tied and 1 lost, getting 41 points. Newcastle United seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last match was on 11 February, ending in a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, earning their 11th draw of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
St. James' Park is located in the city of Newcastle, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 52,387 spectators and is the home of Newcastle United in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on October 16, 1880 and underwent a remodeling in 2000.