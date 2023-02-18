Highlights and goals of USA 1-0 Japan Women's in Shebelieves Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: VICTORY FOR THE UNITED STATES NATIONAL TEAM
90+2'
Casey Murphy again saves Japan's goal this time after Endo 's shot;
88'
The Japanese team continues to insist, Jun Endo's shot goes wide;
This was Murphy's stop
81'
Another one from Japan, this time Yui Hasegawa's shot was saved by goalkeeper Murphy;
79'
Japan almost tied the game with a shot by Fuka Nagano, but the crossbar and the U.S. goalkeeper prevented the goal;
74'
Megan Rapinoe's shot goes wide;
67'
Also making several changes is Japan's national team, which is looking for a draw;
64'
Double change in the U.S. national team
61'
Japan came close to equalizing, but Hina Sugita's header went wide;
54'
A free kick for Japan was cleared by Lynn Williams at the far post;
51'
Aoba Fujino's shot went wide;
46'
The second half started with a change in the U.S. National Team;
END OF THE FIRST PART
This was the U.S. goal
GOOOAALL
Morgan's assist to Swanson sent the ball into the back of the net to put the United States ahead;
37'
We are entering the final stretch of the first half and it is still a scoreless draw
32'
Ueki's shot is blocked;
25'
Ueki's shot is deflected wide;
This was the U.S. play that ended up on the crossbar.
20'
A bad pass by Sofía Huerta is about to lead to Japan's first goal;
15'
Lynn Williams' cross touched Ayaka Yamashita and went over the crossbar;
The United States eleven
The starting players posed before the start of the game.
5'
Good arrival of the United States with the arrival of Mal Swanson who put a ball, but the opponent's backline cleared it;
1'
The match starts
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
Today we also play
Also facing each other today in the SheBelieves Cup, Brazil and Canada, remember that Brazil has three points, while the North American team has no points at the moment;
Alex Morgan is good at Japan
The U.S. player is good at the Japan national team and has scored 12 goals in the 14 times she has faced the Japanese team;
U.S. players warming up
This is how they were received by the public when they came out to warm up before the start of the match.
Japan Women's XI
We have also confirmed the eleven that presents the Japanese team;
XI United States Women's XI
This is the starting lineup for the U.S. National Team for its second match of the SheBelieves Cup;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between the U.S. Women's National Team and Japan Women's National Team will kick off, both the preview and the minute-by-minute coverage of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned to follow United States Women vs Japan Women
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for United States Women's vs.Japan Women's, as well as the latest information from Geodis Park. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online coverage.
How to watch USA vs Japan?
If you want to watch the game USA vs Japan live it can be seen on television on Telemundo.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the United States Women vs Japan Women in SheBelieves Cup?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Watch out for this player in Japan
Riko Ueki, a Beleza player, has 11 goals in the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old striker has already played in the SheBelieves Cup although she has not scored for the first time in this tournament. In the first match against Brazil he started and played 55 minutes.
Watch out for this player in the United States
Alex Morgan, a 33-year-old forward currently playing for San Diego Wafe, scored 20 goals last season. She is one of the finalists for the best player award and in the first match of the SheBelieves Cup she already provided an assist;
How does Japan arrive?
The Japanese team started the tournament with a 1-0 defeat against Brazil and is currently in third place in the group with zero points. It is zero for 2022 having played four friendlies in which it beat New Zealand and Nigeria, but was defeated by Spain and England.
How does the USA arrive?
The U.S. Women's National Team debuted in this edition of the Shebelieves Cup beating Canada thanks to Swanson's brace and is now the leader of the group. Prior to this competition, they played two friendlies against New Zealand in January, both matches were won by the U.S. team. This is the current CONCACAF champion and has not lost a match since the semifinals of the Olympic Games where they were eliminated by Canada;
Background
A total of 26 times the U.S. and Japanese women's national teams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Americans with a balance of 18 wins, seven for the Asians, while one match ended in a draw. Precisely the last time they met was in 2020 in the SheBelieves Cup where the American team won 3-1.
Venue: The match will be played at Geodis Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2022 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United States and the Japan Women's National Team will meet in the match corresponding to the second day of the SheBelieves Cup, also competing in this tournament are the teams of Brazil and Canada;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of USA Women vs Japan Women in the SheBelieves Cup.
