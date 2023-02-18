Highlights and goals of USA 1-0 Japan Women's in Shebelieves Cup
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:37 PM3 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
5:36 PM3 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: VICTORY FOR THE UNITED STATES NATIONAL TEAM

 

5:33 PM3 days ago

90+2'

Casey Murphy again saves Japan's goal this time after Endo 's shot;
5:31 PM3 days ago

88'

The Japanese team continues to insist, Jun Endo's shot goes wide;
5:30 PM3 days ago

This was Murphy's stop

 

5:21 PM3 days ago

81'

Another one from Japan, this time Yui Hasegawa's shot was saved by goalkeeper Murphy;
5:20 PM3 days ago

79'

Japan almost tied the game with a shot by Fuka Nagano, but the crossbar and the U.S. goalkeeper prevented the goal;
5:18 PM3 days ago

74'

Megan Rapinoe's shot goes wide;
5:08 PM3 days ago

67'

Also making several changes is Japan's national team, which is looking for a draw;
 
5:06 PM3 days ago

64'

Double change in the U.S. national team 
 
4:59 PM3 days ago

61'

Japan came close to equalizing, but Hina Sugita's header went wide;
4:57 PM3 days ago

54'

A free kick for Japan was cleared by Lynn Williams at the far post;
4:50 PM3 days ago

51'

Aoba Fujino's shot went wide;
4:49 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half started with a change in the U.S. National Team;
 
4:30 PM3 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

4:30 PM3 days ago

This was the U.S. goal

 

4:28 PM3 days ago

GOOOAALL

Morgan's assist to Swanson sent the ball into the back of the net to put the United States ahead;
4:17 PM3 days ago

37'

We are entering the final stretch of the first half and it is still a scoreless draw 
4:14 PM3 days ago

32'

Ueki's shot is blocked;
4:06 PM3 days ago

25'

Ueki's shot is deflected wide;
4:05 PM3 days ago

This was the U.S. play that ended up on the crossbar.

 

4:01 PM3 days ago

20'

A bad pass by Sofía Huerta is about to lead to Japan's first goal;
3:59 PM3 days ago

15'

Lynn Williams' cross touched Ayaka Yamashita and went over the crossbar;
3:54 PM3 days ago

The United States eleven

The starting players posed before the start of the game.
Photo: USWNT
Photo: USWNT
3:49 PM3 days ago

5'

Good arrival of the United States with the arrival of Mal Swanson who put a ball, but the opponent's backline cleared it;
3:44 PM3 days ago

1'

The match starts 
3:39 PM3 days ago

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
3:34 PM3 days ago

Today we also play

Also facing each other today in the SheBelieves Cup, Brazil and Canada, remember that Brazil has three points, while the North American team has no points at the moment;
3:29 PM3 days ago

Alex Morgan is good at Japan

The U.S. player is good at the Japan national team and has scored 12 goals in the 14 times she has faced the Japanese team;
3:24 PM3 days ago

U.S. players warming up

This is how they were received by the public when they came out to warm up before the start of the match.

 

3:19 PM3 days ago

Japan Women's XI

We have also confirmed the eleven that presents the Japanese team;
Photo: JFA
Photo: JFA
3:14 PM3 days ago

XI United States Women's XI

This is the starting lineup for the U.S. National Team for its second match of the SheBelieves Cup;
Photo: USWNT
Photo: USWNT


 

3:09 PM3 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between the U.S. Women's National Team and Japan Women's National Team will kick off, both the preview and the minute-by-minute coverage of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
 
3:04 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned to follow United States Women vs Japan Women

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for United States Women's vs.Japan Women's, as well as the latest information from Geodis Park. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online coverage.
2:59 PM3 days ago

How to watch USA vs Japan?

If you want to watch the game USA vs Japan live it can be seen on television on Telemundo.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

2:54 PM3 days ago

What time is the United States Women vs Japan Women in SheBelieves Cup?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM

2:49 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this player in Japan

Riko Ueki, a Beleza player, has 11 goals in the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old striker has already played in the SheBelieves Cup although she has not scored for the first time in this tournament. In the first match against Brazil he started and played 55 minutes.
Photo; Getty Images
Photo; Getty Images
2:44 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this player in the United States

Alex Morgan, a 33-year-old forward currently playing for San Diego Wafe, scored 20 goals last season. She is one of the finalists for the best player award and in the first match of the SheBelieves Cup she already provided an assist;

 

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
2:39 PM3 days ago

How does Japan arrive?

The Japanese team started the tournament with a 1-0 defeat against Brazil and is currently in third place in the group with zero points. It is zero for 2022 having played four friendlies in which it beat New Zealand and Nigeria, but was defeated by Spain and England.
2:34 PM3 days ago

How does the USA arrive?

The U.S. Women's National Team debuted in this edition of the Shebelieves Cup beating Canada thanks to Swanson's brace and is now the leader of the group. Prior to this competition, they played two friendlies against New Zealand in January, both matches were won by the U.S. team. This is the current CONCACAF champion and has not lost a match since the semifinals of the Olympic Games where they were eliminated by Canada;
2:29 PM3 days ago

Background

A total of 26 times the U.S. and Japanese women's national teams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Americans with a balance of 18 wins, seven for the Asians, while one match ended in a draw. Precisely the last time they met was in 2020 in the SheBelieves Cup where the American team won 3-1.
2:24 PM3 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at Geodis Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2022 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Photo: MLS
Photo: MLS
2:19 PM3 days ago

Preview of the match

The United States and the Japan Women's National Team will meet in the match corresponding to the second day of the SheBelieves Cup, also competing in this tournament are the teams of Brazil and Canada;
 
2:14 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of USA Women vs Japan Women in the SheBelieves Cup.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo