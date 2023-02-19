Goals and Highlights: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla in LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
95'
The match is over, the teams split points.
94'
A powerful shot that Bono ends up saving before the rival takes the lead.
88'
It does not count! En-Nesyri scored the second, but the striker was offside.
85'
Gueye's left-footed shot, but the ball goes wide.
79'
A free kick cannon shot, but the ball ends up going near the post.
75'
Sevilla's change. Ocampos comes off and En-Nesyri takes his place.
74'
R.D.T.'s shot ends up in Bono's hands.
65'
Goal, goal, goal for Rayo Vallecano! Lejeune's header inside the box ties the score.
63'
Sevilla's change. Gil takes the place of Montiel who leaves injured.
54'
Close! Camello crosses into the area but the ball flies over.
46'
Sevilla's change. Navas replaces Mir.
45'
The match restarts for the second half to be played.
45+3'
The first half is over, Sevilla momentarily wins by the minimum.
43'
Camello's shot that ends up going wide
34'
Close! Montiel's cross, but Catena deflects the ball just wide and puts it into his own net.
29'
Goal, goal, goal for Sevilla! Suso's shot inside the area, Valentin sweeps to deflect the ball and ends up putting it in his own goal.
25'
Rafa Mir looked for the first, but the striker was offside.
16'
Gonzalo's cross, but no one appears inside the area to finish off the game.
8'
García's cross, but the ball goes too long.
0'
The actions begin in Vallecas.
Sevilla: LineUp
Bono; Montiel, Fernando, Nianzou, Telles, Acuña; Ocampos, Gueye, Óliver Torres, Suso; Rafa Mir.
Rayo Vallecano: LineUp
Dimitrievski; Balliu, Catena, Lejeune, Fran García; Valentín, Comesaña; Isi, Trejo, Álvaro García; Camello
Present!
Sevilla's fans will be present at the stadium and will be looking to support their team in their quest for victory.
On the pitch
Vallecano's players, as well as Sevilla's, are already on the field, and will be looking for a good game and a good match this matchday.
They arrived
Both teams are already at the Rayo stadium, ready to score points and give a good match in front of their fans.
Watch out for this player
Camello is the one Sevilla must pay close attention to, the striker will be looking to generate and convert goals, in search of points.
It won't be long now!
Less than an hour to go before the start of this important match, both teams will be looking to have a good game and make it three points.
What a fact!
Sevilla have won three out of four of their most recent matches, so they will be looking to continue their positive results.
Watch out for this player
En-Nesyri is the player that Rayo Vallecano has to take care of the most, the striker will be looking to generate danger and goals to give his team victories.
What a thing!
Rayo Vallecano have not been able to beat Sevilla in six home games, so they have a complicated task.
We are back!
We are back for the minute by minute of the match between Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Sevilla's final lineup
Bono; Navas, Nianzou, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Torres, Jordán, Rakitic, Gil; En-Nesyri
Rayo Vallecano final lineup
Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Fran García; Valentín, Comesaña; Isi Palazón, Trejo, Álvaro García; Camello.
Declarations Sevilla
Jorge Sampaoli spoke after the Europa League victory: "The match went from less to more. In parts of the first half, until Badé's injury we were not in control. With the introduction of Fernando we controlled and were able to defend with the ball. We even generated the possibility of winning by one more goal. We returned to a good victory because this is a way for the club to earn a respect that we did not have a short time ago. That is the growth that this group of players has generated". "A lot of situations have been achieved that have generated different energies. The party has the authority to go after the matches, even though at times we may be outplayed by this type of rivals. The effectiveness generated a confidence and a good recovery behavior after loss. It was a good performance by the team. "The team's state of mind is generating evolutions, physically and emotionally. We are generating self-respect and respect for others. It was not normal for every team to beat us, with the same players. The energy has changed, the players are better, but as a group and collectively we have evolved and that makes us more competitive". "Fernando, even between central defenders, made a big difference in the game. He understood the game we had to play and improved all of us. Bryan was loaded, he came from playing with a lot of intensity against Mallorca and we didn't want to risk him. Badé is a muscular injury but I don't know the level of seriousness." "His goals give us life and apart from that he gives us a lot of pressure, he has stolen balls from the back.... His commitment and goalscoring ability gave us a goal in a difficult moment that allowed us to control the tempo, against an opponent like PSV that when they have control is very difficult. Having people with forcefulness in your own and in the opponent's area makes you win games".
How is Sevilla coming?
Sevilla arrives after a pleasing match in the Europa League against PSV, Sampaoli's team defeated the Dutch team at home. Sevilla are in good spirits, as Sampaoli's men are practically in the quarterfinals of the Europa League after the great match they played.
How does Rayo Vallecano arrive?
Rayo Vallecano arrives to this match after a draw against Getafe, so they will try to show their dominance at home and get an important victory. The team coached by Iraola will try to get three points and keep climbing points.
The match will be played at Vallecas Stadium.
The Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla match will be played at the Vallecas Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla live stream, corresponding to Matchday 22 of LaLia. The match will take place at the Estadio Vallecas, at 10:15 am.