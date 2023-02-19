Goals and Highlights: Spezia 0-2 Juventus in Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
93'
92'
85'
80'
73'
66'
60'
55'
53'
46'
45'
45'
45+3'
43'
36'
31'
25'
16'
9'
0'
Juventus: LineUp
Spezia: LineUp
To the court
At home
Arrived
To banking
Statements Juventus
Urgent to add
It won't be long now!
Watch out for this player
We are back!
Stay tuned for the Spezia vs Juventus live stream.
Where and how to watch Spezia vs Juventus live online
Spezia vs Juventus can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Spezia vs Juventus, matchday 22 of the Serie A?
Argentina: 13:00
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.
Latest Juventus lineup
Last Spezia lineup
Spezia Statements
Daniel Green also spoke after the two-goal draw: "Certainly the advantage we had was enormous, first the sending off, then the double advantage and the The match seemed to be heading our way. We had to manage it better, Empoli is still a good team, with quality, but anyway we held on to this point. I was really looking forward to cheering on our fans again, it would be".
How will Juventus arrive?
How does Spezia arrive?