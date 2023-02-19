Goals and Highlights: Spezia 0-2 Juventus in Serie A 2023
Goals and Highlights

93'

The match is over, Juventus beats the home side.
92'

Di Maria's shot at goal, but the ball passes close to the goal.
85'

Powerful header, but Meret ends up keeping the ball.
80'

Juventus change. Kostic replaces Iling Jr.
73'

Shomurodov looks to generate danger, but cannot get past the defense.
66'

Goal, goal, goal for Juventus! Di Maria's shot from outside the box and the goalkeeper can't prevent the second.
60'

Spezia looks to generate danger, however they can't get to the end line.
55'

Juventus change. Di Maria replaces Kean.
53'

A back-and-forth match, both teams are looking to generate danger.
46'

The match restarts at the Alberto Picco stadium.
45'

Juventus changes. Fagioli and De Sciglio replace Paredes and Cuadrado.
45'

45+3'

The first half is over, and despite the home team's attempts, they are unable to generate the first goal.
43'

Gyasi fails to get a shot on target.
36'

Shomurodov's header goes wide.
31'

Goal, goal, goal for Juventus! Kostic's cross, Kean shoots inside the box and scores the first.
25'

Spezia goalkeeper change. Dragowski is replaced by Marchetti.
16'

Spezia looks to generate inside the visitors' box, but the defense prevents the onslaught.
9'

The match began with both teams looking to take the lead in the midfield.
0'

The actions start at the Alberto Picco.
Juventus: LineUp

Perin; Danilo, Rugani, A.Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic.
Spezia: LineUp

Dragowski; Nikolaou, Amian, Bourabia; Verde, Ampadu, Ekdal, Reca; Agudelo, Shomurodov, Gyasi.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
At home

Spezia are already at the stadium and will be looking to play a great game and make it three out of three.
Arrived

Led by Allegri, Juventus is already at the Alberto Picco, the team will be looking for points.

To banking

These are the players Allegri will have available on the bench, ready for action. Szczęsny, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Gatti, Bonucci, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Di Maria, Soulé, Iling-Junior.
Statements Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the match: "It will be a difficult game against Spezia, it's a difficult field to play on. They are a team that creates a lot of chances, as they showed against Napoli and Atalanta. We must have the right approach, jump on the field with high attention, with maximum concentration and determination."
Urgent to add

Spezia is in 17th place, in this match they will be looking to make it three points and climb up the table to get out of the relegation zone.

 

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go until the start of this important match, a very interesting duel that will be played this afternoon.
Watch out for this player

Vlahovic is the striker to pay close attention to, the player will be looking to generate danger and give his all to help his team make it three out of three.
We are back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Spezia and Juventus. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Latest Juventus lineup

Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Fagioli, Paredes, Rabiot, Chiesa, Vlahovic, Di Maria
Last Spezia lineup

Drągowski; Wiśniewski, Nikolaou, Amian, Reca, Esposito, Bourabia, Agudelo, Gyasi, Verde, Shomurodov
Spezia Statements

Luca Gotti spoke before the match: "I never had the impression that the match was over, I know Serie A and I know that matches never end. The match was going well in our favor, we had no intention of lowering the center of gravity, we wanted to catch them on top and manage the result with personality, but in the second half things didn't go as we would have liked". "Holm didn't come in at his best, he didn't manage to prepare his head in the right way, we always saw it from the first minute and when he stepped on the pitch it cost him; however, this is all part of his path of growth, my intention was to go in search of the knockout blow and take advantage of the spaces left to us by Empoli on counterattacks, as happened just before the 1-2 with Amian's shot". "About the management of the match I say that we could have done better, but the expulsion of Esposito changed the cards on the table for us. Shomurodov stepped up well, under normal circumstances I would not have let him play 90 minutes, but today's circumstances led me to ask him to make an extra sacrifice. The numerous absences meant we couldn't run the game more smoothly." "The episode of the corner kick and the subsequent sending off and penalty is a very clear episode and one that cannot be discussed. About the second yellow for Espósito, on the other hand, in my opinion there is a lot to discuss, I just say that it is not normal to stay with ten for two warnings like that. I hope that this negative period, in which things are going badly for us, can definitely be put behind us".

Daniel Green also spoke after the two-goal draw: "Certainly the advantage we had was enormous, first the sending off, then the double advantage and the The match seemed to be heading our way. We had to manage it better, Empoli is still a good team, with quality, but anyway we held on to this point. I was really looking forward to cheering on our fans again, it would be".

How will Juventus arrive?

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw in this year's UEFA Europa League and a narrow win over Fiorentina in their last Serie A match, so they will be going all out for more points.

How does Spezia arrive?

Spezia arrives to this duel after a two-goal draw against Empoli in their last Serie A match, so they will go all out to get a win and make it three points.

The match will be played at the Alberto Picco Stadium.

The match Spezia vs Juventus will be played at the Alberto Picco Stadium, located in La Spezia, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live coverage of Spezia vs Juventus, matchday 22 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Alberto Picco Stadium, at 12:00 pm.
