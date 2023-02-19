Pumas vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Pumas vs Chivas live on Liga Mx match day 8.

In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs Chivas live in Liga Mx matchday 8, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Pumas vs Chivas online and live in Liga Mx match day 8

The match will be televised on TUDN and Channel 5.
Pumas vs Chivas can be tuned in from Vix+ live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

4:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Pumas vs Chivas game, match day 8 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Pumas vs Chivas match on February 18, 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 04:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 03:00 hours

India: 03:00 hours 

Nigeria: 04:00 hours

South Africa: 04:00 hours

Australia: 05:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:00 hours

4:45 PM2 hours ago

Olimpico Universitario Stadium

It is the stadium of the Pumas of the UNAM, an emblematic stadium in Mexican soccer, it has a capacity for 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, a stadium that has received very important players and teams in the world, it will be the field where Pumas and Chivas will face each other on the 8th day of the Mx League in the Clausura 2023.

4:40 PM2 hours ago

Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on August 27 last year, and the match ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of Chivas, a match that was full of emotions and goals, the goals were scored by Alexis Vega, Jesus Orozco and an own goal by Gil Alcala, while the only Pumas goal was scored by Diogo Barbosa, this was the last time Chivas and Pumas faced each other in the Liga Mx.
4:35 PM2 hours ago

Referee

The central referee for this match will be referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, who will have a tough task tomorrow night at Ciudad Universitaria to dispense justice in one of the best matches of this match day 8.

4:30 PM2 hours ago

Absences

Pumas will be without Cesar Huerta due to an expulsion from the last match and Ulises Rivas due to injury, while Chivas will also be without Fernando Beltran due to injury, three very important absences that will be felt in this match tomorrow.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

Background

In the last 13 meetings, the record shows 3 wins for Pumas, 5 draws and 5 wins for Chivas, so the favorite to win tomorrow will be Chivas, who are also going through a better moment and look stronger to get 3 points from CU.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

How will Chivas arrive?

Chivas defeated Tijuana 2-1 with a double goal by their captain Pocho Guzmán, a game where they started losing but gradually recovered confidence and came back, in the general table they are in 5th position with 12 points and a record of 3 wins, 3 ties and a loss, this way both teams arrive to the 8th day of the Liga Mx.
4:15 PM2 hours ago

How will Pumas arrive?

Pumas has just lost 3-1 to Necaxa in a game in which they were already trailing 2-0 after 5 minutes and were unable to come back, and will face Chivas in what promises to be a great game between two of the four biggest teams in Mexican soccer, In the general table they are in 11th position with 8 points and a record of 2 wins, 2 ties and 3 defeats, they urgently need a victory to take the pressure off after not being able to win for 2 consecutive games, this is how the Pumas arrive at match day 8.
4:10 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs Chivas match, corresponding to Day 8 of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at 21:00.
VAVEL Logo