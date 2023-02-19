Pumas vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Pumas vs Chivas live on Liga Mx match day 8.
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs Chivas live in Liga Mx matchday 8, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Chivas online and live in Liga Mx match day 8
The match will be televised on TUDN and Channel 5.
Pumas vs Chivas can be tuned in from Vix+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Pumas vs Chivas game, match day 8 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Pumas vs Chivas match on February 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 04:00 hours
South Africa: 04:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 05:00 hours
Olimpico Universitario Stadium
It is the stadium of the Pumas of the UNAM, an emblematic stadium in Mexican soccer, it has a capacity for 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, a stadium that has received very important players and teams in the world, it will be the field where Pumas and Chivas will face each other on the 8th day of the Mx League in the Clausura 2023.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on August 27 last year, and the match ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of Chivas, a match that was full of emotions and goals, the goals were scored by Alexis Vega, Jesus Orozco and an own goal by Gil Alcala, while the only Pumas goal was scored by Diogo Barbosa, this was the last time Chivas and Pumas faced each other in the Liga Mx.
Referee
The central referee for this match will be referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, who will have a tough task tomorrow night at Ciudad Universitaria to dispense justice in one of the best matches of this match day 8.
Absences
Pumas will be without Cesar Huerta due to an expulsion from the last match and Ulises Rivas due to injury, while Chivas will also be without Fernando Beltran due to injury, three very important absences that will be felt in this match tomorrow.
Background
In the last 13 meetings, the record shows 3 wins for Pumas, 5 draws and 5 wins for Chivas, so the favorite to win tomorrow will be Chivas, who are also going through a better moment and look stronger to get 3 points from CU.
How will Chivas arrive?
Chivas defeated Tijuana 2-1 with a double goal by their captain Pocho Guzmán, a game where they started losing but gradually recovered confidence and came back, in the general table they are in 5th position with 12 points and a record of 3 wins, 3 ties and a loss, this way both teams arrive to the 8th day of the Liga Mx.
How will Pumas arrive?
Pumas has just lost 3-1 to Necaxa in a game in which they were already trailing 2-0 after 5 minutes and were unable to come back, and will face Chivas in what promises to be a great game between two of the four biggest teams in Mexican soccer, In the general table they are in 11th position with 8 points and a record of 2 wins, 2 ties and 3 defeats, they urgently need a victory to take the pressure off after not being able to win for 2 consecutive games, this is how the Pumas arrive at match day 8.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs Chivas match, corresponding to Day 8 of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at 21:00.