Salernitana vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Salernitana vs Lazio Live Score in Serie A 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs Lazio match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Salernitana vs Lazio match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Lazio of February 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Salernitana vs Lazio

It should be noted that the series is very tight in the last five games with a favorable balance for Lazio with three wins and two defeats, although in the "first leg" of the game Salernitana already won.

Lazio 1-3 Salernitana, season 2022

Salernitana 0-3 Lazio, season 2022

Lazio 3-0 Salernitana, season 2021

Lazio 6-1 Salernitana, season 1999

Salernitana 1-0 Lazio, season 1998

2:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Lazio

It seems that Lazio have been missing goals in the last few games and that is why they will have to resort to their reliable goal scorer, Ciro Immobile, who will have to be supplied with balls so that he has options to score in front of the opponent's goal.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Salernitana

Due to a technical decision he did not start last Monday, but it is expected that he can return to the goal for this game, remembering that Guillermo Ochoa was the team's MVP in January due to his multiple saves, even though he has conceded many goals in his first matches.
Foto: Récord
Photo: Récord
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Lazio

94 Ivan Provedel, 13 Alessio Romagnoli, 15 Nicolo Casale, 23 Elseid Hysaj, 77 Adam Marusic, 32 Danilo Cataldi, 10 Luis Alberto, 21 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 17 Ciro Immobile, 20 Mattia Zaccagni, 7 Felipe Anderson.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Salernitana

33 Luigi Sepe, 15 William Troost-Ekong, 98 Lorenzo Pirola, 2 Dylan Bronn, 41 Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, 22 Domen Crnigoj, 10 Tonny Vilhena, 3 Domagoj Bradaric, 87 Antonio Candreva, 29 Boulaye Dia, 9 Federico Bonazzoli.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Lazio: for the Champions League places

With three games without a win in the league, Lazio has an excellent opportunity to win three and close the gap from the second place, which is only 5 units at the beginning of this date, where the direct Champions League places are still possible.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Salernitana: in need of a win

The reality is that the start of 2023 for Salernitana has been simply awful with just one win and that is why they are only 4 points above the relegation zone, reason why they will have to tighten, especially at home, and get as many points as they can, especially prioritizing the defensive issue where they have been having many problems.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Salernitana vs Lazio match will be played at the Arechi Stadium, in Salernitana, italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Salernitana vs Lazio!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo