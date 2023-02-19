Salernitana vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Salernitana vs Lazio match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Lazio of February 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Salernitana vs Lazio
It should be noted that the series is very tight in the last five games with a favorable balance for Lazio with three wins and two defeats, although in the "first leg" of the game Salernitana already won.
Lazio 1-3 Salernitana, season 2022
Salernitana 0-3 Lazio, season 2022
Lazio 3-0 Salernitana, season 2021
Lazio 6-1 Salernitana, season 1999
Salernitana 1-0 Lazio, season 1998
Key Player Lazio
It seems that Lazio have been missing goals in the last few games and that is why they will have to resort to their reliable goal scorer, Ciro Immobile, who will have to be supplied with balls so that he has options to score in front of the opponent's goal.
Key player Salernitana
Due to a technical decision he did not start last Monday, but it is expected that he can return to the goal for this game, remembering that Guillermo Ochoa was the team's MVP in January due to his multiple saves, even though he has conceded many goals in his first matches.
Last lineup Lazio
94 Ivan Provedel, 13 Alessio Romagnoli, 15 Nicolo Casale, 23 Elseid Hysaj, 77 Adam Marusic, 32 Danilo Cataldi, 10 Luis Alberto, 21 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 17 Ciro Immobile, 20 Mattia Zaccagni, 7 Felipe Anderson.
Last lineup Salernitana
33 Luigi Sepe, 15 William Troost-Ekong, 98 Lorenzo Pirola, 2 Dylan Bronn, 41 Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, 22 Domen Crnigoj, 10 Tonny Vilhena, 3 Domagoj Bradaric, 87 Antonio Candreva, 29 Boulaye Dia, 9 Federico Bonazzoli.
Lazio: for the Champions League places
With three games without a win in the league, Lazio has an excellent opportunity to win three and close the gap from the second place, which is only 5 units at the beginning of this date, where the direct Champions League places are still possible.
Salernitana: in need of a win
The reality is that the start of 2023 for Salernitana has been simply awful with just one win and that is why they are only 4 points above the relegation zone, reason why they will have to tighten, especially at home, and get as many points as they can, especially prioritizing the defensive issue where they have been having many problems.
The Kick-off
The Salernitana vs Lazio match will be played at the Arechi Stadium, in Salernitana, italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
