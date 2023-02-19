Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023
Image: Dutch News

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Live Score in Eredivisie 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam match for the Eredivisie 2023 on VAVEL US.
4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam match for Eredivisie 2023?

This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam of February 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:45 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 4:45 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

4:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam

Ajax's dominance in recent matches has been more than evident with five wins in the last five games, highlighting that they have not lost to Sparta since the 2009 tournament.

Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Ajax, season 2022

Ajax 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam, season 2022

Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Ajax, season 2021

Ajax 4-2 Sparta Rotterdam, season 2021

Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Ajax, season 2020

4:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Sparta Rotterdam

He has been one of the team's best attackers throughout the campaign and last week he scored a goal in the win against Go Eagles, so Vito van Crooij will be the player to watch for the visitors.
4:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Ajax

He has received some criticism for his performance, but the reality is that every time he is on the field Edson Alvarez usually does very well and in recent games his performance has been one of the best to help lift this Ajax, who comes from playing their Europa League match on Thursday.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
4:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Sparta Rotterdam

1 Nick Olij, 4 Adil Auassar, 3 Dirk Abels, 5 Mica Pinto, 2 Shurandy Sambo, 10 Arno Verschueren, 6 Jonathan de Guzman, 8 Joshua Kitolano, 9 Tobias Lauritsen, 11 Vito van Crooij, 7 Younes Namli.
4:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Ajax

12 Geronimo Rulli, 2 Jurriën Timber, 4 Edson Alvarez, 5 Owen Wijndal, 15 Devyne Rensch, 8 Kenneth Taylor, 6 Davy Klaassen, 23 Steven Berghuis, 10 Dusan Tadic, 35 Francisco Conceição, 20 Mohammed Kudus.
4:25 AMan hour ago

Sparta Rotterdam: to make a splash

Much is said about the leaders, but Sparta Rotterdam has had a good season, they have not lost in their last five games and there is only a difference of 6 points with Ajax, so they need to get the win to reduce the gap and still think about a place to play in international tournaments from next summer.
4:20 AMan hour ago

Ajax: change of helmsman

It seems that the best thing that could have happened to Ajax was the change of manager because they have had a remarkable improvement in the last few weeks and at the beginning of this match day they are only three points behind the leader Feyenoord, so the title is still in the air and it will be important not to lose points at home.
4:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Eredivisie 2023: Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo