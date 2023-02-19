Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Live Score in Eredivisie 2023
What time is Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam match for Eredivisie 2023?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam of February 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:45 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 4:45 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam
Ajax's dominance in recent matches has been more than evident with five wins in the last five games, highlighting that they have not lost to Sparta since the 2009 tournament.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Ajax, season 2022
Ajax 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam, season 2022
Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Ajax, season 2021
Ajax 4-2 Sparta Rotterdam, season 2021
Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Ajax, season 2020
Key Player Sparta Rotterdam
He has been one of the team's best attackers throughout the campaign and last week he scored a goal in the win against Go Eagles, so Vito van Crooij will be the player to watch for the visitors.
Key player Ajax
He has received some criticism for his performance, but the reality is that every time he is on the field Edson Alvarez usually does very well and in recent games his performance has been one of the best to help lift this Ajax, who comes from playing their Europa League match on Thursday.
Last lineup Sparta Rotterdam
1 Nick Olij, 4 Adil Auassar, 3 Dirk Abels, 5 Mica Pinto, 2 Shurandy Sambo, 10 Arno Verschueren, 6 Jonathan de Guzman, 8 Joshua Kitolano, 9 Tobias Lauritsen, 11 Vito van Crooij, 7 Younes Namli.
Last lineup Ajax
12 Geronimo Rulli, 2 Jurriën Timber, 4 Edson Alvarez, 5 Owen Wijndal, 15 Devyne Rensch, 8 Kenneth Taylor, 6 Davy Klaassen, 23 Steven Berghuis, 10 Dusan Tadic, 35 Francisco Conceição, 20 Mohammed Kudus.
Sparta Rotterdam: to make a splash
Much is said about the leaders, but Sparta Rotterdam has had a good season, they have not lost in their last five games and there is only a difference of 6 points with Ajax, so they need to get the win to reduce the gap and still think about a place to play in international tournaments from next summer.
Ajax: change of helmsman
It seems that the best thing that could have happened to Ajax was the change of manager because they have had a remarkable improvement in the last few weeks and at the beginning of this match day they are only three points behind the leader Feyenoord, so the title is still in the air and it will be important not to lose points at home.
The Kick-off
The Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
