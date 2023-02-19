Goals and Highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz in LaLiga
Image: VAVEL

4:58 PM3 days ago

The goals of the match

4:54 PM3 days ago

Thank you for following LaLiga's broadcast of the game between Barcelona and Cádiz.
4:49 PM3 days ago

END GAME

BARCELONA 2-0 CÁDIZ
4:44 PM3 days ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
4:39 PM3 days ago

86'

Lozano's header hits the post and Barcelona is saved
4:34 PM3 days ago

85'

Alarcón enters and Fati comes out, Barcelona change.
4:29 PM3 days ago

84'

Ansu Fati's left-footed shot from Ansu Fati goes over the goal.
4:24 PM3 days ago

79'

Ramos' shot and great save by Ter Stegen, then the ball hits the post.
4:19 PM3 days ago

78'

A header from a corner kick is saved by Ter Stegen.
4:14 PM3 days ago

74'

Ramos in and Roger out, Cádiz substitution.

Raphinha came on and Lewandowski left, substituted by Barcelona.

4:09 PM3 days ago

71'

Out of place by Ferrán Torres.
4:04 PM3 days ago

68'

Alcaraz's right-footed shot goes over the goal.

Kessié enters and De Jong leaves, Barcelona substitution.

Alcaraz goes off and San Emeterio comes on, Cádiz substitution

3:59 PM3 days ago

66'

Frankie de Jong of Barcelona has been cautioned.
3:54 PM3 days ago

62'

Sobrino, Alejo and Lozano join the team.

Escalante, Bongonda and Ocampo come out.

Cádiz changes

3:49 PM3 days ago

58'

Goal disallowed to Cadiz by Roger due to a previous foul on Ter Stegen in the penalty area.
3:44 PM3 days ago

56'

Lewandowski's shot inside the box goes over the top when there was no offside.
3:39 PM3 days ago

53'

Alcaraz of Cádiz has been cautioned.
3:34 PM3 days ago

50'

Ferrán Torres' shot goes wide.
3:29 PM3 days ago

48'

Ansu Fati's shot goes wide.
3:24 PM3 days ago

46'

Second half starts between Barcelona and Cádiz
3:19 PM3 days ago

HALF TIME

BARCELONA 2-0 CÁDIZ
3:14 PM3 days ago

45'

GOAL BARCELONA

Lewandowski's shot inside the box for his 15th goal of the season.

3:09 PM3 days ago

43'

GOAL BARCELONA

Great play by Torres that Lewandowski finishes off and the defense saves, but Sergi Roberto sends the rebound into the net for the 1-0.

3:04 PM3 days ago

40'

Lewandowski's cross to the far post is headed by Lewandowski and the ball is hit by the defender, but a goal kick is awarded.
2:59 PM3 days ago

35'

Roberto's shot goes over the goal.
2:54 PM3 days ago

31'

A cross to the near post was saved a couple of times by Ter Stegen.
2:49 PM3 days ago

25'

Balde's shot goes over the goal.
2:44 PM3 days ago

24'

Roger has been cautioned for Cádiz.
2:39 PM3 days ago

23'

Alcaraz's shot at Ter Stegen's hands.
2:34 PM3 days ago

20'

Ferrán Torres' left-footed shot goes slightly wide. Barcelona close.
2:29 PM3 days ago

19'

Goal disallowed to Cadiz for offside by Roger
2:24 PM3 days ago

18'

Ferrán Torres' cross is blocked by the defense inside the small area.
2:19 PM3 days ago

15'

Théo Bongonda's shot is crossed by the Barcelona defender who would otherwise have been the first.
2:14 PM3 days ago

8'

Gavi's left-footed shot crashes into the wall.
2:09 PM3 days ago

4'

García's header inside the area goes wide.
2:04 PM3 days ago

3'

Balde stretches the ball and Cádiz rejects the ball to give away a corner kick.
1:59 PM3 days ago

0'

Barcelona and Cadiz are already playing at the Spotify Camp Nou.
1:54 PM3 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Barcelona and Cádiz in LaLiga.
1:49 PM3 days ago

Cadiz substitutes

 26 Victor Wehbi Aznar Ussen

 12 Youba Diarra

 16 Chris Ramos

 24 Fede

 7 Rubén Sobrino

 25 Jorge Meré

 9 Anthony Lozano

 2 Raúl Parra

 11 Iván Alejo

 5 Momo Mbaye

1:44 PM3 days ago

Barcelona substitutes

 5 Sergio Busquets

 36 Arnau Tenas

 38 Ángel Alarcón

 32 Pablo Torre

 13 Iñaki Peña

 18 Jordi Alba

 17 Marcos Alonso

 19 Franck Kessié

 22 Raphinha

1:39 PM3 days ago

XI Cadiz

1 Jeremias Ledesma, 23 Luis Hernández, 3 Fali Jiménez, 21 Santiago Arzamendia, 20 Iza, 8 Álex Fernández, 4 Rubén Alcaraz, 17 Gonzalo Escalante, 15 Roger Martí, 14 Brian Ocampo, 10 Théo Bongonda.
1:34 PM3 days ago

XI Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 24 Eric García, 15 Andreas Christensen, 28 Álex Balde, 23 Jules Koundé, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 6 Gavi, 20 Sergi Roberto,  9 Robert Lewandowski, 10 Ansu Fati, 11 Ferran Torres.
1:29 PM3 days ago

Concrete options

Diego Ribera emphasized the importance of being decisive because they know that they will not have many opportunities, but if they do have a few, they will have to take them.
1:24 PM3 days ago

Barca has arrived

This is how the Culé team arrived at Camp Nou for their home game.
1:19 PM3 days ago

Making a splash

A year ago Cádiz pulled off a surprise win here, so they will be looking to emulate that as they are only two points above the relegation zone.
1:14 PM3 days ago

There will be changes

Because they played on Thursday against Manchester United and will pay the visit next Thursday in the Europa League, Xavi Hernandez will make some squad rotations taking advantage of the fact that they are not playing against a "top" team in Spain.
1:09 PM3 days ago

Start

Barcelona will be looking to increase their lead to 8 points over Real Madrid as they take on Cadiz in LaLiga. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
1:04 PM3 days ago

12:59 PM3 days ago

What time is Barcelona vs Cadiz match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Cadiz of February 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

12:54 PM3 days ago

Last games Barcelona vs Cadiz

Incredible as it may seem, Cadiz has the upper hand in the series in the last five matches with a balance of two wins, two draws and only one setback, remembering that they won in their most recent visit to Camp Nou.

Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona, season 2022

Barcelona 0-1 Cádiz, season 2022

Cádiz 0-0 Barcelona, 2021 season

Barcelona 1-1 Cádiz, season 2021

Cádiz 2-1 Barcelona, season 2020

12:49 PM3 days ago

Key Player Cadiz

Goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma is expected to have a lot of work under the three posts, so he will have to be fine in saves and help his team to keep a clean sheet with the mission of breaking the betting pool of many during this matchday.
12:44 PM3 days ago

Key player Barcelona

The wonder kid, who has already been registered in the first team, like Gavi, continues to show his talent and each game he ends up becoming more established, in fact in last week's 3-0 win over Sevilla he scored one of the goals.
Foto: EFE
Image: EFE
12:39 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Cadiz

1 Jeremias Ledesma, 3 Fali Jiménez, 23 Luis Hernández, 22 Alfonso Espino, 20 Iza, 4 Rubén Alcaraz, 17 Gonzalo Escalante, 14 Brian Ocampo, 10 Théo Bongonda, 15 Roger Martí, 19 Sergi Guardiola.
12:34 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Barcelona

1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 15 Andreas Christensen, 4 Ronald Araújo, 28 Álex Balde, 23 Jules Koundé, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 8 Pedri, 19 Franck Kessié, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 6 Gavi, 22 Raphinha.
12:29 PM3 days ago

Room for improvement

Xavi Hernandez at the end of the win by the minimum difference against Villarreal last Sunday confessed that he sees the team well, but they should not be confident because there are still many games ahead, in addition to the fact that the rival that stalks them is Real Madrid itself.

"There are still 17 games to play. Real Madrid have 18 left. So there is a lot of soccer to play, but I am happy because we are on a good run and with great results. We are doing well, but I think we can improve. We are very firm and working well together. There is a lot of solidarity on the pitch, which is very important to win games like the one we won today", he commented at the press conference.

12:24 PM3 days ago

Cadiz: to rescue the point

Cadiz is only two points above the relegation zone and therefore needs to get points no matter how and wherever it is, so a very defensive scheme is expected that will allow them to hold the zero at the back and create some counter-attacks to rescue a point as visitors.
12:19 PM3 days ago

Barcelona: take advantage of home advantage

For this match Barcelona could be making some modifications considering that on Thursday they received Manchester United in the Europa League and that they have to pay the visit the following Thursday and, in addition, that they are at the top of LaLiga and that the points difference with respect to Real Madrid is still wide and that they will face a team below average in the standings.
12:14 PM3 days ago

The Kick-off

The Barcelona vs Cadiz match will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
12:09 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Barcelona vs Cadiz!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
