Goals and Highlights: Queretaro 1-1 Mazatlan in Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

8:09 PM2 days ago

Highlights

7:57 PM2 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Querétaro-Mazatlán game for Day 8 of Liga MX.
7:52 PM2 days ago

END GAME

QUERÉTARO 1-1 MAZATLÁN
7:47 PM2 days ago

94'

Duarte's shot inside the area went wide, it was the winning goal.
7:42 PM2 days ago

93'

Barrera's shot from half distance goes wide of the goal.
7:37 PM2 days ago

90'

Add 5 minutes more.
7:32 PM2 days ago

81'

Alcalá's header into Nahuelpán's hands.
7:27 PM2 days ago

78'

Fabián and Nahuelpán enter

Loba and Benedetti leave.

Mazatlan changes

7:22 PM2 days ago

76'

Guzmán and Verda enter

Perlaza and Torres leave

Querétaro changes

7:17 PM3 days ago

71'

Enter Hernández and Duarte

Aboagyé and Escamilla come out.

Querétaro changes

7:12 PM3 days ago

69'

Venegas leaves and Colman enters, change for Mazatlan.
7:07 PM3 days ago

58'

Shot over the top by Mendoza in another Querétaro warning.
7:02 PM3 days ago

GOL MAZATLÁN 1-1

6:57 PM3 days ago

49'

A counter-attack that takes the shot hard and low where Vikonis reacts and avoids the second.
6:52 PM3 days ago

48'

MAZATLAN GOAL

Benedetti's cross shot inside the box effectively makes it 1-1.

6:47 PM3 days ago

46'

Bello enters and Montaño leaves, Mazatlan change.
6:42 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Querétaro and Mazatlán.
6:37 PM3 days ago

Half time

Queretaro 1-0 Mazatlan
6:32 PM3 days ago

GOL QUERETARO 1-0

6:27 PM3 days ago

45'

Add 3 more minutes.
6:22 PM3 days ago

44'

Sandoval with a deflected shot in one of Mazatlan's few chances.
6:17 PM3 days ago

37'

GOAL QUERÉTARO 

Zúñiga takes advantage of a defensive error and the ball goes into the net to make it 1-0.

6:12 PM3 days ago

34'

Barbieri's header from a corner goes wide.
6:07 PM3 days ago

33'

Zúñiga's shot that Vikonis managed to deflect with his fingernails.
6:02 PM3 days ago

32'

Benedetti's shot goes wide of the goal.
5:57 PM3 days ago

25'

The game has become less and less interesting, with Mazatlan balancing the midfield.
5:52 PM3 days ago

17'

Querétaro's Rivera has been cautioned.
5:47 PM3 days ago

13'

Omar Mendoza has been cautioned for Querétaro.

Then Sandoval of Mazatlán is cautioned.

5:42 PM3 days ago

11'

Escamilla's free kick into the goalkeeper's hands.
5:37 PM3 days ago

9'

Kevin Escamilla is cautioned.
5:32 PM3 days ago

8'

Barrera's cross is blocked by the Mazatlan defense.
5:27 PM3 days ago

6'

Rivera's shot from half distance goes just over the frame. Querétaro close.
5:22 PM3 days ago

1'

Rivera's header goes over the frame.
5:17 PM3 days ago

0'

The game begins between Querétaro and Mazatlán.
5:12 PM3 days ago

Minutes awway

We are minutes away from the start of the Liga MX Week 8 game between Querétaro and Mazatlán.
5:07 PM3 days ago

Mazatlan substitutes

 32 Ariel Nahuelpán

 21 Eduard Bello

 4 Efraín Orona

 29 Fernando Illescas

 8 David Colman

 16 Emilio Sánchez

 15 Bryan Colula

 11 Marco Fabián

 1 Ricardo Gutiérrez

 18 Enrique Cedillo

5:02 PM3 days ago

Queretaro substitutes

14 Jorge Hernández

 17 Erik Vera

 7 Rodrigo López

 25 Daniel Cervantes

 11 Manuel Duarte

 3 Carlos Guzmán

 28 Alberto García

 4 Rafael Fernández

 33 Álvaro Verda

 13 Carlos Higuera

4:57 PM3 days ago

XI Mazatlan

27 Nicolás Vikonis, 28 Jorge Padilla, 17 Francisco Venegas, 14 Oswaldo Alanís, 5 Facundo Almada, 19 Raúl Sandoval, 6 Roberto Meraz, 22 Andrés Montaño, 35 Jefferson Intriago, 10 Nicolas Benedetti, 9 Aké Arnaud Loba.
4:52 PM3 days ago

XI Queretaro

1 Gil Alcalá, 6 Miguel Barbieri, 2 Omar Mendoza, 35 Kevin Balanta, 23 Christian Rivera, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 24 Jonathan Perlaza, 10 Clifford Aboagye, 19 Raúl Zúñiga, 9 Jonathan Torres, 18 Pablo Barrera.
4:47 PM3 days ago

Dressing room ready

This is what the Gallos Blancos' dressing room looks like before the game.
4:42 PM3 days ago

The schedules

These are the schedules in different parts of the country for this game:
4:37 PM3 days ago

Improved

Although they have not won in the championship, Mazatlán under Rubén Omar Romano has improved its performance, especially against Pachuca, but it was not enough to obtain at least a draw.
4:32 PM3 days ago

The fans are approaching

Querétaro is close to the end of a one-year suspension without fans and this could be the last game without fans in the stands.
4:27 PM3 days ago

Start

The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and the Cañoneros de Mazatlán will be looking for their first win of the Clausura 2023 and here we kick off VAVEL's coverage of the Liga MX game.
4:22 PM3 days ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Mazatlan match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
4:17 PM3 days ago

What time is Queretaro vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Mazatlan of February 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 12:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

4:12 PM3 days ago

Last games Queretaro vs Mazatlan

The series has been very even in the last five matches, although the balance slightly favors the Cañoneros with two wins, two draws and one loss, although the loss came in their most recent visit.

Mazatlan FC 1-1 Queretaro, Apertura 2022

Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan FC, Clausura 2022

Mazatlán FC 2-1 Querétaro, Apertura 2021

Mazatlán FC 3-0 Querétaro, Clausura 2021

Querétaro 1-1 Mazatlán FC, Apertura 2020

4:07 PM3 days ago

Key Player Mazatlan

He is one of the most experienced players in the attack and in the team, so Ariel Nahuelpán will have to help the Cañoneros get out of the bad streak and a great test will be providing goals and what better way to do it than against his former team.
4:02 PM3 days ago

Key player Queretaro

Despite being one of the worst defenses in the tournament, the feathered team could have conceded more goals if it had not been for the saves of Gil Alcalá, who has had a good individual performance in front of the goalkeeper.
Foto: Futbol Total
Image: Futbol Total
3:57 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Mazatlan

27 Nicolás Vikonis, 4 Efraín Orona, 17 Francisco Venegas, 5 Facundo Almada, 15 Bryan Colula, 28 Jorge Padilla, 35 Jefferson Intriago, 6 Roberto Meraz, 29 Fernando Illescas, 22 Andrés Montaño, 32 Ariel Nahuelpán.
3:52 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Queretaro

1 Gil Alcalá, 6 Miguel Barbieri, 4 Rafael Fernández, 25 Daniel Cervantes, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 23 Christian Rivera, 24 Jonathan Perlaza, 22 José Madueña, 19 Raúl Zúñiga, 18 Pablo Barrera, 7 Rodrigo López.
3:47 PM3 days ago

Mazatlan: back to winning ways

Mazatan has not had a good start and that is why they thanked Gabriel Caballero for bringing in Rubén Omar Romano, however, the level has still not been optimal and this will be a match in the calendar in which they must leave everything to get the three points and change the team's face.
3:42 PM3 days ago

Queretaro: regaining confidence

Beyond the fact that the soccer level is not adequate or optimal, the issue for the Gallos Blancos del Queretaro is already based on the mental aspect and Mauro Gerk will have to work on it with the entire squad, considering that in this game they could break the jinx against a team that is in the same circumstances as them.
3:37 PM3 days ago

The Kick-off

The Queretaro vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
3:32 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Queretaro vs Mazatlan!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
