Goals and Highlights: Queretaro 1-1 Mazatlan in Liga MX 2023

Highlights
Thanks
END GAME
94'
93'
90'
81'
78'
Loba and Benedetti leave.
Mazatlan changes
76'
Perlaza and Torres leave
Querétaro changes
71'
Aboagyé and Escamilla come out.
Querétaro changes
69'
58'
GOL MAZATLÁN 1-1
¡GOOOOOL DE LOS CAÑONEROS! 🔥
Benedetti pone el 1-1 ante #GallosxFSMX
49'
48'
Benedetti's cross shot inside the box effectively makes it 1-1.
46'
46'
Half time
GOL QUERETARO 1-0
¡GOOOOOOOL DEL QUERÉTARO! ⚽#GallosxFSMX abre el marcador ante Mazatlán. Un error defensivo y mal fildeo hicieron que Zúñiga pusiera el primero y debutara como goleador en Primera División.
45'
44'
37'
Zúñiga takes advantage of a defensive error and the ball goes into the net to make it 1-0.
34'
33'
32'
25'
17'
13'
Then Sandoval of Mazatlán is cautioned.
11'
9'
8'
6'
1'
0'
Minutes awway
Mazatlan substitutes
21 Eduard Bello
4 Efraín Orona
29 Fernando Illescas
8 David Colman
16 Emilio Sánchez
15 Bryan Colula
11 Marco Fabián
1 Ricardo Gutiérrez
18 Enrique Cedillo
Queretaro substitutes
17 Erik Vera
7 Rodrigo López
25 Daniel Cervantes
11 Manuel Duarte
3 Carlos Guzmán
28 Alberto García
4 Rafael Fernández
33 Álvaro Verda
13 Carlos Higuera
XI Mazatlan
XI Queretaro
Dressing room ready
🐓 VESTIDOR LISTO 🐓
Venga, Querétaro. #DePieConQro
The schedules
De 4:00 a 6:00 pm el partido y después al desfile del @CarnavalMzt.
Ahí me guardan lugar. #ARREbatando ⚓️
Improved
The fans are approaching
Start
Tune in here Queretaro vs Mazatlan Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Queretaro vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Queretaro vs Mazatlan
Mazatlan FC 1-1 Queretaro, Apertura 2022
Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan FC, Clausura 2022
Mazatlán FC 2-1 Querétaro, Apertura 2021
Mazatlán FC 3-0 Querétaro, Clausura 2021
Querétaro 1-1 Mazatlán FC, Apertura 2020