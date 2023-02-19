Atlas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Tigres player
Luis Quiñones, forward. At 31 years old, he is one of the most experienced players on the team, his goalkeeping skills have made him stand out in a big way, for this tournament he is the second highest scorer of the club with 5 goals in 7 games, with the absence of Gingnac it will be essential to see how he plants himself on the field.
Watch out for this Atlas player
Julian Quiñones, forward. Multi-champion in Mexican soccer, he has finished exploiting all his conditions in the red and black team, in his last years he has demonstrated his great level and for this new tournament he is not being the exception, in six games he has scored four goals and one assist, without a doubt he is in his best moment of his career, in addition he will face his former team, so he will have maximum motivation.
Last alignment Tigres
Guzman, Garza, Reyes, Samir, Angulo, Carioca, Pizarro, Gorriaran, Quiñones, Gignac, Ibanez.
Last Atlas lineup
Vargas, Santamaria, Nervo, Aguirre, Abella, Lozano, Rocha, Reyes, Martinez, Furch, Quiñones.
Background
Tigres 2-0 Atlas
Tigres 4-2 Atlas
Atlas 3-0 Tigres
Atlas 1-1 Tigres
Tigres 1-1 Atlas
Arbitration quartet
Central: Adonai Escobedo. Asistentes: Jose Martinez y Michel Caballero. Cuarto oficial: Edgar Rangel.
Tigres to maintain its undefeated record
Tigres has undoubtedly built a great team by buying very talented players, money is no problem for the institution and this has allowed them to put together great squads, the team has had several tournaments without winning a championship, something that was becoming a habit year after year, the team had plans to win the title and that is why they hired Diego Cocca, former coach of Atlas, the season began and the team was showing little by little what they had been working on with the coach, But it was the National Team call-up that caused the break between Tigres and Cocca, the felines quickly appointed their interim coach and it seems he will remain for the whole tournament, the team is in the top places, occupying position 3 with 15 points, and is also one of the teams that have never lost, Tigres has had a drop in performance and hopes to achieve victory at Atlas' home after having tied against Juarez.
Atlas at a slow pace
The Atlas team that won the bicampeonato has been gradually disappearing and not only the high level that made them win the titles has gone, even with Cocca the team lost the essence and that is why last tournament they were second to last in the standings, Atlas now in a new project has a long way to go in search of matching their best version or even surpass it, the current squad has shown that it can reach the top and also be at the bottom, For the current tournament the team started to work with a new technical director keeping a very similar squad, the results have not been entirely good having only one victory in six games played, currently the red and blacks are in the thirteenth position, their most recent game was a defeat against Monterrey with a score of 2-0, now with a similar squad they will have to look for the victory in order not to fall behind.
Interesting tactical duel
Matchday 8 of the Liga MX resumes activities this Saturday when Atlas receives Tigres, a duel that is expected to be very close, something that resembles them is the recent passing of coach Diego Cocca, now both looking for a new style with their coaches, they hope to give a great exhibition to get the three points that are fundamental as they are close to the halfway point of the tournament.