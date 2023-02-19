Goal and highlights: Roma 1-0 Hellas Verona in Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
94' FT
Match ends. Roma 1-0 Hellas Verona.
90'
The referee adds four minutes to the match.
89'
MONTIPO! Great save by the visiting goalkeeper who, after a double header in the box, prevents Roma's second goal.
87' Substitution
Roma: Wijnaldum comes in and El Shaarawy goes out.
82'
Final stretch of the match. Roma start to retreat and the visitors go all out for the equalizer.
79'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Montipo, who is suffering from facial pain.
76' Substitution
Hellas Verona: Ngonge is out, Kallon is in.
73'
Sharaawy is still searching for his goal and now he tries a shot from mid-range that goes just wide.
69' Substitution
Roma: Salen Karsdorp y Solbakken; entran Zalewski y Celik
64'
Ibañez's shot is deflected by the home defense. Verona is awarded a corner kick.
61' Substitution
Hellas Verona: out Gaich, Hien and Lazovic; in Lasagna, Braaf, and Coppola.
60'
Medical assistants enter to attend to Tameze.
55'
Ten minutes into the second half. The locals want to extend the lead and take advantage of the visitors' spaces, but they are still not dangerous.
50'
First minutes of the second half. The visitors, more encouraged to go forward, begin to have possession.
46'
The second half begins.
The goal
Scored by Solbakken.
𝖲𝗉𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗓𝗓𝗈𝗅𝖺 𝗑 𝖲𝗈𝗅𝖻𝖺𝗄𝗄𝖾𝗇! 😍 pic.twitter.com/orPUYlx4UE— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 19, 2023
45'+5 HT
First half ends. Roma 1-0 Hellas Verona.
45'+2
El Sharaawy's shot goes into the hands of Montipo.
45'
The referee adds five minutes to the first half.
45' GOAL!
GOAL ROMA! Scored by Solbakken.
43'
El Sharaawy's run into the box, but in a series of pushes, he ended up losing possession.
42'
Yellow card for Ngonge.
40'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Belotti.
38'
Yellow card for Smalling.
32'
Yellow card for José Mourinho for protesting.
30'
We reached the half hour mark and the visitors still couldn't get the ball. They are starting to look desperate.
27'
Yellow card for Hien.
26'
Mancini's shot is saved by Montipo. Roma continues to enter the opponent's area, but still without danger.
22'
Tameze's right-footed shot from just outside the area went just wide.
20'
El Sharaawy's shot is well saved by Montipo.
15' Substitution
Roma: Abraham is out injured and Belotti is in.
13'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Abraham, who is suffering from eye pain.
10'
Roma's free kick crashes into the wall. The home side have a corner kick.
5'
First minutes of the match. The locals have possession and are looking to reach the opponent's area.
0'
The match has started!
Warm up
Both teams have finished their warm-up exercises prior to the match that is about to begin. They are heading to the dressing room to take the field at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a few minutes.
Lineup Hellas Verona
Montipo, Magnani, Hien, Dawidowicz, Depaoli, Duda, Tameze, Doig, Lazovic, Ngonge, Gaich.
Lineup Roma
Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Cristante, Bove, Spinazzola, Solbakken, El Shaarawy, Abraham.
Absences Hellas Verona
On the other hand, the visitors will also have absences for this match and they are:
M. Veloso (muscular injury)
A. Hrustic (ankle injury)
T. Henry (knee problems)
Absences Roma
For this match, José Mourinho will have one confirmed absence and one doubt. E. Darboe has knee problems and will not be available today, while Tahirovic is suffering from a virus and is in doubt for this match.
The arrival
They have arrived! Both Roma and Hellas Verona players have arrived at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the matchday 23 of the Serie A season.
Background
In the long history of meetings between Roma and Hellas Verona, the Romans have the upper hand with 37 wins to only 12 for Hellas Verona. Only 22 draws have been recorded.
The stadium
The venue for this match between Roma and Hellas Verona will be the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, home of La Loba and Lazio. It is a soccer stadium located in the capital of Italy and is one of the largest in the country. It has a capacity to host a little more than 72 thousand spectators.
We begin!
All set! We are just under an hour away from the end of Sunday's matchday 23 of Serie A. Roma and Hellas Verona will meet again and both want to win. Roma and Hellas Verona will face each other again and both want to win; the locals to aspire to Champions League places and the visitors to get out of the relegation zone. Will one of them win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Hellas Verona
Montipo; Magnani, Hien, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Duda, Tameze, Doig; Lazovic; Ngonge, Lasagna
Last lineup Roma
1 RUI PATRICIO
3 IBANEZ
6 SMALLING
23 MANCINI
59 ZALEWSKI
8 MATIC
4 CRISTANTE
92 EL SHAARAWY
7 PELLEGRINI
21 DYBALA
9 ABRAHAM
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
El árbitro central de este Roma vs Hellas Verona será Simone Sozza; Daniele Bindoni, primera línea; Davide Imperiale, segundo línea; Luca Massimi, cuarto asistente.
How does Hellas Verona arrive?
On the other hand, the Mastiffs, coached by Marco Zaffaroni Setién, are still in the relegation zone, so if they want to get out of it, they need to keep getting three points. They are just one win away from getting out of the relegation zone, so this match is extremely important. They are currently in 18th position with 17 points, with 13 defeats, 5 draws, and 4 wins, the most recent in matchday 22 where Hellas Verona won by the minimum with a solitary goal by Cyril Ngonge in the 31st minute after receiving Salernitana at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.
How does Rome arrive?
The squad coached by the Portuguese, José Mourinho, has been climbing step by step to reach the European competitions. The Romans are at the top of the general table, specifically in 5th place with 41 points (tied with Atalanta), product of 12 wins, 5 draws, and 5 defeats. In their most recent match, the team from La Loba recorded a draw in their visit to Lecce, where Roma scored a goal against at the beginning of the match, however, Paulo Dybala would rescue a point in the match through a penalty kick.
Day 23 of Serie A
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, on this Sunday noon, we will have a very attractive match corresponding to the 23rd round of the Italian league, one of the most attractive leagues in the world. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will witness this clash between Roma and Hellas Verona. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to get another victory in their local league. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Roma
The Roma - Hellas Verona match will be played at Olimpico Roma Stadium, in Rome, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
