PSG vs Lille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Lille as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes.
How to watch PSG vs Lille?
If you want to watch the PSG vs Lille match, you can follow it on TV through Bein Sports
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the PSG vs Lille match in Ligue 1?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Statement by Galtier (PSG coach)
"We host Lille five days after the game against Bayern and the three consecutive defeats. I hope to get some players back. In these difficult moments, you have to take refuge in work, even more so. Lille is a very good team that has needed time to adapt after their change of coach. For some time now, their game has been well established. It is a very dynamic and playful team that always wants to play to score goals. With their current level, they are a team that will fight for the European places. We have to win this weekend and you have a better chance of winning if Kylian is on the pitch, so Kylian will play."
Watch out for this player at Lille
Jonathan David is currently the second top scorer in Ligue 1 with 14 goals and four assists, second only to England's Balogun. In addition, he has two goals in the Coupe de France. The 23-year-old Canadian striker has three goals in his last two matches.
Watch out for this player at Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappé is the star of PSG and is already back after recovering from his injury. The French striker has 13 goals and two assists in Ligue 1. To this must be added the records of the Coupe de France, five goals and one assist, and those of the European competition, seven goals and three assists. The 24-year-old has yet to score in Ligue 1 in 2023 and his last goal in this competition was on December 28, 2022;
How is Lille coming along?
Lille are coming from a 2-0 home win over Strasbourg and are recovering from their elimination in the Coupe de France where they were knocked out by Lyon. They are currently in fifth place with 41 points, i.e. in European competition and are six points behind the third place that gives access to the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League;
How will Paris Saint-Germain arrive?
PSG have now lost three consecutive defeats, after the defeat in the Coupe de France and against Monaco in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Although Galtier's side deserved more after having two goals and several chances disallowed. However, the reality is that they will have to turn it around in Munich to avoid falling again in the round of 16, as happened in the last edition. In Ligue 1, they are leaders with a total of 54 points, but only five points behind Marseille, who are second in the French league.
Background
In the head-to-head record between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, the Parisian team has won 41 times, while Lille has won 32 times. The remaining 25 meetings ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in August 2022 where PSG won 1-7. Three of the last four times they have met in Ligue 1 have gone to the Parisians;
Venue: The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, a stadium inaugurated in 1897 with a capacity of 47929 spectators.
Preview of the match
Paris Saint-Germain and Lille meet in the 24th matchday of the Ligue 1 season.
