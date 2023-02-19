Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Leicester City live on Premier League match day 23.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester City vs Leicester City live on Match day 23 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City online live on Premier League match day 23

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester City vs Leicester City can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Manchester United vs Leicester City, match day 23 of the Premier League?

This is the kickoff time for the Manchester United vs Leicester City match on February 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Brazil: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 10:00 a.m.

Colombia: 08:00 hours

Ecuador: 08:00 hours

Spain: 20:00 hours

United States: 8:00 a.m. PT and 9:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 00:00 hours

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 18:00 hours

South Africa: 18:00 hours

Australia: 00:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 20:00 hours

Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on January 9 of this year in another Premier League match day, the score was 1-0 to Manchester United, the only goal was scored by Jadon Sancho and with this the Reds took 3 more points.
Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be the English referee Stuart Attwell, who will have a complicated task in one of the most exciting matches of this day in the Premier League.

Absences

In this match the only casualty will be on the side of Manchester United, as they will not be able to count on the player Casemiro because he was sent off last game, on the part of Leicester City if they can count on a full squad as they have no injured or suspended players, thus both teams arrive.
Background

The record leans towards Manchester United as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for Manchester United, 3 draws and only 3 victories for Leicester City, so tomorrow the Reds will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and one more victory in this campaign.
How is Leicester City coming along?

For its part, Leicester City comes from defeating Tottenham 4-1 in a match they dominated from start to finish, a great match full of intensity and goals, in the Premier League they are in 13th position with 24 points and a record of 7 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses, a team that has not been able to find consistency in this campaign, this is how the two teams arrive to another Premier League match day.
How is Manchester United coming along?

Manchester United comes from a two-goal draw in the first leg of the Premier League playoff against Barcelona, a very intense match and in the end the two teams had to settle for a draw, in the Premier League they are in 3rd position with 46 points and a record of 14 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats, they will seek to continue adding wins and points against Leicester City, this is how Manchester United arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Leicester City, match day 23 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 08:00.
