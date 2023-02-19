Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 on TV and in real time?
It is worth remembering that in the next round of the Bundesliga, on February 26, Bayern has direct confrontation against Union Berlin, at the rival's home. The Bavarians, in turn, still have in the rearview mirror Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg, both with 40 points in the table.
In their last match Schalke 04 drew 0 - 0 against Wolfsburg
The most recent of these was on Friday, February 10, at the Veltins Arena against Wolfsburg. He put in a superior performance in the confrontation. He had the ball 52% of the time, created more than twice as many chances to shoot (17 to 8) and was also better in the rate of correct shots (5 to 2). However, the best scoring opportunity came from the visiting club. Arnold missed a penalty kick in the ninth minute.
However, they left the pitch of the Johan Cruiff Arena with the feeling that they could have achieved an even better result. Even though they spent far less time on the ball, they created more chances to score (12 to 8). They came closest to winning by sending three of their shots in the right direction while Ajax did not bother their goalkeeper (Ronnow) once.
Schalke 04 are bottom of the Bundesliga with only 12 points, far behind second worst Hertha Berlin. Schalke's team will remain at the bottom of the competition even if they win.
Union Berlin, in turn, wants to take the lead of the Bundesliga. The team has one point less than the leader Bayern, who have already played in the round and lost. Thus, a win can make the Berlin team jump to the top of the table and put them two points ahead of the Munich team.Union Berlin are big favorites, even at home. The ball starts rolling for Union Berlin x Schalke 04 at 10:30 am ET, at An der Alten Försterei, in Berlin, Germany.
Date: 19 February 2022
Date: 19 February 2022
Time: 10:30 am ET
Venue: An der Alten Forsterei Stadium, Berlin, Germany
Webcast: OneFootball.