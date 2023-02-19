Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 on TV and in real time?

Union Berlin-Schalke 04

Premier League Round 21

Date: 19 February 2022

Time: 10:30 am ET

Venue: An der Alten Forsterei Stadium, Berlin, Germany
Webcast: OneFootball.

4:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Union Berlin vs. Schalke 04 will begin at 10:30 am (ET), being played at An der Alten Försterei in Berlin, Germany, in the 21st round of the German Bundesliga. The match will be broadcast by the streaming service OneFootball. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
4:50 AMan hour ago

Probable Schalke 04:

Ralf Fahrmann, Cedric Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Uronen; Alex Kral, Tom Kraub, Kozuki, Zalazar, Marius Bulter; Michael Frey
4:45 AMan hour ago

Probable Union Berlin:

Ronnow, Diogo Leite, Robin Knoche, Doekhi; Giesselmann, Haberer, Rani Khedira, Laidouni, Trimmel; Behrens, Sheraldo Becker.
4:40 AMan hour ago

TO TAKE THE LEAD

The leader Bayern was defeated to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday (18). With the result, second-place Union Berlin, which receives Schalke 04 on Sunday (19), from 11:30 am (GMT), can take the lead in case of victory.

It is worth remembering that in the next round of the Bundesliga, on February 26, Bayern has direct confrontation against Union Berlin, at the rival's home. The Bavarians, in turn, still have in the rearview mirror Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg, both with 40 points in the table.

4:35 AMan hour ago

PREVIOUS GAMES:

In their last match Union Berlin won 1 - 2 against RB Leipzig with goals from Janik Haberer in the 61st minute and Robin Knoche in the 72nd minute.

In their last match Schalke 04 drew 0 - 0 against Wolfsburg

4:30 AMan hour ago

SCHALKE 04:

After being thrashed 6-1 by Leipzig, Schalke took care of their defensive system. Coach Thomas Reis did his job, and in the next three matches the team did not concede a single goal. This, however, came at a price. The offensive production, which was already not the best, was also zero. In the end, there were three 0-0 draws.

The most recent of these was on Friday, February 10, at the Veltins Arena against Wolfsburg. He put in a superior performance in the confrontation. He had the ball 52% of the time, created more than twice as many chances to shoot (17 to 8) and was also better in the rate of correct shots (5 to 2). However, the best scoring opportunity came from the visiting club. Arnold missed a penalty kick in the ninth minute.

4:25 AMan hour ago

Union Berlin:

Union Berlin opened their Europa League round of 16 clash with Ajax of the Netherlands on Thursday, February 16. In Amsterdam, the match was a scoreless draw. A result that in theory was favorable for the club from the German capital, since it was obtained away from home. Thus, it will have the chance to define its future on equal terms playing at home next Thursday, February 23.

However, they left the pitch of the Johan Cruiff Arena with the feeling that they could have achieved an even better result. Even though they spent far less time on the ball, they created more chances to score (12 to 8). They came closest to winning by sending three of their shots in the right direction while Ajax did not bother their goalkeeper (Ronnow) once.

Foto: Union Berlin

 

4:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Union Berlin and Schalke 04 is valid for the 21st round of the Bundesliga.

Schalke 04 are bottom of the Bundesliga with only 12 points, far behind second worst Hertha Berlin. Schalke's team will remain at the bottom of the competition even if they win.

Union Berlin, in turn, wants to take the lead of the Bundesliga. The team has one point less than the leader Bayern, who have already played in the round and lost. Thus, a win can make the Berlin team jump to the top of the table and put them two points ahead of the Munich team.Union Berlin are big favorites, even at home. The ball starts rolling for Union Berlin x Schalke 04 at 10:30 am ET, at An der Alten Försterei, in Berlin, Germany.

4:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now is the time for a decisive match between two teams in Germany: on one side the second-placed Union Berlin, who are in great form in the Bundesliga and can take the lead of the Bundesliga in case of victory, since Bayern was defeated to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday (18). On the other hand, Schalke 04, which lives the opposite moment, being at the bottom of the Bundesliga and fighting to not fall. However, the team has five points less than the second-last, which puts it in a very undesirable position. Both teams face each other in the 21st round of the Bundesliga 2022/23. The match between the second-placed and the 18th-placed team in the Bundesliga takes place at An der Alten Försterei in Berlin, Germany, at 10:30 am ET. Follow everything about the duel between the Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo