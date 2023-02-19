Elche vs Espanyol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Elche vs Espanyol as well as the latest information from the Manuel Martinez Valero stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Elche vs Espanyol?
If you want to watch Elche vs Espanyol live it can be followed on television through ESPN+
What time is Elche vs Espanyol in LaLiga?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Espanyol
Espanyol will not be able to count on Joselu who is the third highest scorer in LaLiga with 11 goals and two assists. Braithwaite, a 31-year-old striker who has five goals and one assist this season, stands out. He has not scored since February 4 against Osasuna.
Watch out for this player at Elche
After the absence of Pere Milla, Elche's top scorer due to injury, José Á Á ngel Carmona stands out. The 21-year-old defender has been one of the reinforcements in this winter market of the Elche team after the transfer from Sevilla. This player has three goals and one assist this season, although two of them have been with the Sevilla team;
How is Espanyol coming along?
Espanyol has three consecutive matches without a win, their last one was on January 21 against Real Betis. In their most recent match they lost 2-3 against Real Sociedad. They are currently in tenth place in LaLiga with 21 points, just one point above the relegation places.
How does Elche arrive?
Elche is coming off a 4-0 drubbing at home to Real Madrid. All this after their first victory of the season with a 3-1 home win over Villarreal. Right now they are bottom of the Spanish league with 9 points and will have to row a lot to achieve salvation this season, as they are 11 points away from the relegation places.
Background
The balance is even in the clashes between these two teams, although with a slight advantage for Espanyol, who have won 18 times, while Elche have won 15 times. The remaining 13 duels ended in a draw. The última time they faced each other was in October 2022 in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw. Three of the last four times they have met have ended in a draw;
Venue: The match will be played at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1976 and has a capacity for 33,732 spectators.
Preview of the match
Elche and Espanyol will meet in the match corresponding to the 22nd round of LaLiga Santander
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Elche vs Espanyol in LaLiga
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.