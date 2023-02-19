Brest vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1
Photo: VAVEL

4:00 AM14 minutes ago

3:55 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Brest vs Monaco live?

If you want to watch the match Brest vs Monaco, you can follow it on television on Bein Sports.

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

3:50 AM24 minutes ago

What time is the match between Brest vs Monaco in Ligue 1?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:
 Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 9:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14: 00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 18:30 AM

3:45 AM29 minutes ago

Watch out for this player at Monaco

Ben Yedder is a 32-year-old striker who is the fourth-highest scorer in Ligue 1 with 14 goals and three assists. In addition, he has four goals in European competitions and a goal in the Coupe de France. He has just scored a brace in his team's last match in Ligue 1.
Photo: Getty Images
3:40 AM34 minutes ago

Watch out for this player in Brest

Jeremy Le Douaron has five goals and one assist this season. The 24-year-old French striker has scored two goals in his last four games.
Photo: Getty Images
3:35 AM39 minutes ago

How is Monaco coming along?

They are coming off a 2-3 win over Bayern Leverkusen in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32, and in their last match they defeated Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They have won four consecutive victories and are unbeaten in seven matches. They are in third place with 47 points, two points behind the second place that gives access to the group stage of the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, which is currently held by Marseille.
3:30 AM44 minutes ago

How does Brest arrive?

They have just been beaten 3-0 at home by Montpellier. They have also gone three consecutive matches without a win in Ligue 1. They have only achieved in this 2023 one victory in the French league. Right now in the standings they are in the fifteenth position with 20 points, just two points above the relegation places.
3:25 AMan hour ago

Background

A total of 29 times Brest and Monaco have met, with the latter winning on 17 occasions. Brest have won seven times, while five matches have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 1, when Monaco won by the narrowest of margins thanks to Golovin's goal. However, Brest have won their last three home matches.
3:20 AMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Francis Le Ble Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1922 and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.

Photo: Sygic Travel
3:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Brest and Mó naco will meet in the match corresponding to the 24th matchday of Ligue 1.
 
3:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brest vs Monaco in Ligue 1

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo