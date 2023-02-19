Brest vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Brest vs Monaco live?
If you want to watch the match Brest vs Monaco, you can follow it on television on Bein Sports.
What time is the match between Brest vs Monaco in Ligue 1?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Monaco
Ben Yedder is a 32-year-old striker who is the fourth-highest scorer in Ligue 1 with 14 goals and three assists. In addition, he has four goals in European competitions and a goal in the Coupe de France. He has just scored a brace in his team's last match in Ligue 1.
Watch out for this player in Brest
Jeremy Le Douaron has five goals and one assist this season. The 24-year-old French striker has scored two goals in his last four games.
How is Monaco coming along?
They are coming off a 2-3 win over Bayern Leverkusen in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32, and in their last match they defeated Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain. They have won four consecutive victories and are unbeaten in seven matches. They are in third place with 47 points, two points behind the second place that gives access to the group stage of the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, which is currently held by Marseille.
How does Brest arrive?
They have just been beaten 3-0 at home by Montpellier. They have also gone three consecutive matches without a win in Ligue 1. They have only achieved in this 2023 one victory in the French league. Right now in the standings they are in the fifteenth position with 20 points, just two points above the relegation places.
Background
A total of 29 times Brest and Monaco have met, with the latter winning on 17 occasions. Brest have won seven times, while five matches have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on January 1, when Monaco won by the narrowest of margins thanks to Golovin's goal. However, Brest have won their last three home matches.
Venue: The match will be played at the Francis Le Ble Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1922 and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brest and Mó naco will meet in the match corresponding to the 24th matchday of Ligue 1.
