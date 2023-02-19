Highlights: Braga vs Arouca in Primeira Liga
Foto: Braga

2:59 PM3 days ago

2:58 PM3 days ago

90'+7'

End of the game.
2:48 PM3 days ago

81'

Simon Banza left footed shot in front of the goal into the bottom right corner of the goal. Braga expands!
2:36 PM3 days ago

74'

Nino Galovic is shown the yellow card for a bad tackle.
2:27 PM3 days ago

66'

Yellow card shown to Pedro Manuel da Silva Moreira.
2:25 PM3 days ago

55'

André Horta plays for Simon Banza with his right foot in the middle of the penalty area.
2:12 PM3 days ago

45'

The second half begins.
1:55 PM3 days ago

45'+1'

End of first half.
1:54 PM3 days ago

45'

Cartão amarelo mostrado ao John Othavio Basso.
1:46 PM3 days ago

40'

Nuno Sequeira kicks with his left foot from outside the area, the ball deflects on the way and goes for a corner.
1:40 PM3 days ago

30'

Warm game. He is truncated in the middle of the field and with many light fouls.
1:33 PM3 days ago

14'

Uros Racic takes a right-footed shot into the area and the defense blocks it.
1:11 PM3 days ago

1'

After a great collective move in exchange for passes, Abel Ruiz scores the first goal 17 seconds into the game!
1:04 PM3 days ago

0'

Start the match.
12:03 PM3 days ago

6:00 AM3 days ago

Arouca

After three games without a win (two defeats and a draw), Arouca returned to celebrate a triumph on Saturday, February 11th. Counting on the possibility of playing at home, they surpassed Arouca, who have been marking their step in the relegation zone of the Portuguese Championship. Scored 1 to 0. Goal scored by Ruiz four minutes into the second half.

It was superior in the match. Had control of the pellet 60% of the time. Period in which he developed nine opportunities to finish. He sent four of them on target. Defensively, he took no greater risks. Santa Clara was able to build only four chances to shoot. One was blocked and three had the wrong direction. Thus, the Uruguayan goalkeeper Ignacio De Arruabarrena left the field without having made a single save.

The victory allowed Arouca to reach 30 points (eight wins, six draws and six defeats). Enough to rank seventh on the Portuguese Championship leaderboard. Three points below Vitória de Guimarães, fifth placed and last club in the region that grants places to participate in continental competitions next season. As a visitor, it has slightly underperformed. It is ninth in the ranking of the Portuguese League in this regard. Of the 27 points he played in column two, he won 11 (two wins, five draws and two defeats). He scored eight goals and conceded 14.

5:55 AM3 days ago

Braga

Braga failed in their bid to advance from the Europa League group stage. In the first half, he finished in third place in his group, which caused him to be 'relegated' to the European Conference League. His participation in the competition, however, seems to be brief. On Thursday, February 16, even with the possibility of playing at home, they were thrashed by Fiorentina, from Italy, by 4-0.

The defense was leaked for the first time in the 46th minute of the opening stage by Jovic. However, the decisive factor for the disaster was the expulsion of Tormena ten minutes into the final phase. Outnumbered, they were easy prey for Viola's rout, which he scored in the 15th (Jovic), 34th and 45th (Arthur Cabral) minutes. To reverse the situation, they will have to win by a difference of five goals the meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 23, in Florence.

A scenario that really recommends keeping your focus on the Portuguese Championship. In the tournament, they beat Marítimo, by 2-1, at the Barreiros stadium, in the previous round. It reached 46 points (15 wins, one draw and four defeats). He retained third position on the leaderboard. Seven points below Benfica, leader. As a principal, it has underperformed. It is fifth in the ranking of the hosts of Liga Portugal. Of the 27 points he played as column one, he won 19 (six wins, one draw and two defeats). He scored 19 goals and conceded six.

5:50 AM3 days ago

Primeira Liga

Portugal's most important competition, the tournament was played for the first time in 1934/35. Over time it received the names of Portuguese League, Portuguese Championship, First Division until it gained the name of Liga Portugal.

The Liga Portugal has 18 participants. They face each other in 34 rounds (round trip clashes). At the end, whoever accumulates the most points will be awarded the title.

The top five placed guarantee the right to participate in continental competitions. Champions and runners-up earn a direct spot in the Champions League group stage. The third team can get there, but first they have to overcome the qualifiers. Fourth and fifth place go on to the European Conference League. The competition does not grant a place in the Europa League. It is only awarded to the champion of the Portuguese Cup.

The relegation zone is made up of the bottom three. The worst two are sent directly to the Second Division. Those who are in the third-to-last position still have a chance of escaping the fall. However, they need to play in the play-off against the third-placed team in Liga Portugal 2.

5:45 AM3 days ago

5:35 AM3 days ago

5:30 AM3 days ago

Braga won the match against Marítima by 2×1, while Arouca won the match against Santa Clara, by 1×0.
5:25 AM3 days ago

The confrontation Braga x Arouca has happened eight times, with Braga winning six times against two draws. The last three clashes took place in 2022, and the home team of Sunday's match won 1×0, 3×2 and 6×0 over Arouca.
5:20 AM3 days ago

