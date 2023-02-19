Highlights: Braga vs Arouca in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Fans
Jogamos TODOS! 💪
Queremos sentir a vossa força do primeiro ao último segundo. Por mais uma vitória.#PorMais pic.twitter.com/iAMA429BAe — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) February 19, 2023
Stadium
Tudo pronto para te receber 🤩#PorMais pic.twitter.com/PnK8hYzKEh — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) February 19, 2023
Arrived
Em casa. À tua espera 🤜💥🤛#PorMais pic.twitter.com/0o3NiVsy89 — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) February 19, 2023
Arouca
It was superior in the match. Had control of the pellet 60% of the time. Period in which he developed nine opportunities to finish. He sent four of them on target. Defensively, he took no greater risks. Santa Clara was able to build only four chances to shoot. One was blocked and three had the wrong direction. Thus, the Uruguayan goalkeeper Ignacio De Arruabarrena left the field without having made a single save.
The victory allowed Arouca to reach 30 points (eight wins, six draws and six defeats). Enough to rank seventh on the Portuguese Championship leaderboard. Three points below Vitória de Guimarães, fifth placed and last club in the region that grants places to participate in continental competitions next season. As a visitor, it has slightly underperformed. It is ninth in the ranking of the Portuguese League in this regard. Of the 27 points he played in column two, he won 11 (two wins, five draws and two defeats). He scored eight goals and conceded 14.
Braga
The defense was leaked for the first time in the 46th minute of the opening stage by Jovic. However, the decisive factor for the disaster was the expulsion of Tormena ten minutes into the final phase. Outnumbered, they were easy prey for Viola's rout, which he scored in the 15th (Jovic), 34th and 45th (Arthur Cabral) minutes. To reverse the situation, they will have to win by a difference of five goals the meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 23, in Florence.
A scenario that really recommends keeping your focus on the Portuguese Championship. In the tournament, they beat Marítimo, by 2-1, at the Barreiros stadium, in the previous round. It reached 46 points (15 wins, one draw and four defeats). He retained third position on the leaderboard. Seven points below Benfica, leader. As a principal, it has underperformed. It is fifth in the ranking of the hosts of Liga Portugal. Of the 27 points he played as column one, he won 19 (six wins, one draw and two defeats). He scored 19 goals and conceded six.
Primeira Liga
The Liga Portugal has 18 participants. They face each other in 34 rounds (round trip clashes). At the end, whoever accumulates the most points will be awarded the title.
The top five placed guarantee the right to participate in continental competitions. Champions and runners-up earn a direct spot in the Champions League group stage. The third team can get there, but first they have to overcome the qualifiers. Fourth and fifth place go on to the European Conference League. The competition does not grant a place in the Europa League. It is only awarded to the champion of the Portuguese Cup.
The relegation zone is made up of the bottom three. The worst two are sent directly to the Second Division. Those who are in the third-to-last position still have a chance of escaping the fall. However, they need to play in the play-off against the third-placed team in Liga Portugal 2.
How and where to watch the Braga vs Arouca match live?
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Braga vs Arouca match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+