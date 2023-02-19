Utrecht vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivise

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Utrecht vs PSV Live Score Here
Speak, Silberbauer!
''After a string of good results, most notably winning the cup at AZ, FC Utrecht lost 2-0 to Vitesse last week. The coach hopes that his team will show PSV that that game was an incident. We had a difficult program behind us and we traveled a lot in a short time. But those kinds of excuses don't count. We will have to give more energy against PSV than against Vitesse if we want to have a chance”.
“We have to improve our structure week by week,” asks what your team has to show against PSV. “To beat bigger clubs, we need energy, but also periods where we can keep the ball.”
''Where FC Utrecht had to make do with an empty pitch in Arnhem last Sunday, the Galgenwaard Stadium is here. almost sold out this Sunday. “ It's always good to come home to our fans. We expect a full stadium.”
Likely Utrecht!
How does Utrecht arrive?
Speak, van Nistelrooy!
“ Is it true that we can get competition for Jarrad. Well, let him develop well first. What is it? that he has fun at PSV and within this team. That is the way to go. It is a basic condition if we want to have a chance”.
" Sevilla were very efficient and with the quality they have, after scoring 1-0, they changed the game", said the Dutch coach, who recognized that En-Nesyri's goal shortly before the end of the first half "was is a setback" and that later in the resumption "he did not defend himself well".