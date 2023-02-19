Utrecht vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivise
Photo: Disclosure/PSV

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Utrecht vs PSV Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Utrecht vs PSV match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 AMan hour ago

Speak, Silberbauer!

''Zakaria Labyad is also not available (yet). The striker, who comes from Ajax, trained full-time today, made some fine adjustments in the various sports of the party, but still hasn't made a decision about his future. Whether Silberbauer would like him there, the coach does not comment. Zakaria can train because he meant a lot to the club. You can see that he is a good footballer, but both sides have to want it.”

''After a string of good results, most notably winning the cup at AZ, FC Utrecht lost 2-0 to Vitesse last week. The coach hopes that his team will show PSV that that game was an incident. We had a difficult program behind us and we traveled a lot in a short time. But those kinds of excuses don't count. We will have to give more energy against PSV than against Vitesse if we want to have a chance”.

“We have to improve our structure week by week,” asks what your team has to show against PSV. “To beat bigger clubs, we need energy, but also periods where we can keep the ball.”



''Where FC Utrecht had to make do with an empty pitch in Arnhem last Sunday, the Galgenwaard Stadium is here. almost sold out this Sunday. “ It's always good to come home to our fans. We expect a full stadium.”

2:50 AMan hour ago

Likely Utrecht!

Barkas; Klaiber, van der Hoorn, Ruben Kluivert, van der Maarel; Bozdogan, Toornstra, Booth, van de Streek, Boussaid; Douvikas.
2:45 AMan hour ago

How does Utrecht arrive?

Utrecht arrives for the duel in seventh place, in which it lost in the last round to Vietesse by 2-0, away from home, ending the positive sequence of four games without defeat, being three wins and one draw.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak, van Nistelrooy!

“I see Jarrad as an important player and he is one of the best players in the world. That's how we see it internally. We have a lot of young talent like Bakayoko, Simons, Branthwaite and Saibari, among others. These are guys for the future.''

“ Is it true that we can get competition for Jarrad. Well, let him develop well first. What is it?   that he has fun at PSV and within this team. That is the way to go. It is a basic condition if we want to have a chance”.

" Sevilla were very efficient and with the quality they have, after scoring 1-0, they changed the game", said the Dutch coach, who recognized that En-Nesyri's goal shortly before the end of the first half "was is a setback" and that later in the resumption "he did not defend himself well".

2:35 AM2 hours ago

PSV likely!

Walter Benítez; Teze, André Ramalho, Jarrad Branthwaite, van Aanholt; Sangaré, Veerman, Bakayoko, Xavi Simons, Thorgan Hazard; Luuk de Jong.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

How does the PSV arrive?

 PSV arrives for the duel with a tough defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League. The team lost 3-0 and was in a difficult situation for the return game. In the Eredivisie, the team has not lost for a long time. three duels, with two wins and one draw, in which he rose to fourth place and is in the top spot. in the fight for the title.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

ROUND GAMES!

Photo: Disclosure/Eredivisie
Photo: Disclosure/Eredivisie
2:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Galgenwaard

The Utrecht vs PSV game will be played at Galgenwaard, with a capacity of 23.750 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Eredivisie: Utrecht vs PSV live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo