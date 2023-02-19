Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham in Premier League
THE GOALS OF THE MATCH

Thank you for following the Tottenham vs West Ham game.
END GAME

TOTTENHAM 2-0 WEST HAM
90'

Add 4 more minutes.
82'

Fornals and Johnson come in

Ogbonna and Palmieri come off.

West Ham changes

78'

Perisic in, Lenglet out, Tottenham change
77'

Dejan Kulusevski's powerful shot hits the outside of the net.
75'

Benrahma with the direct free kick that goes over the top of the goal.
73'

TOTTENHAM GOAL

Kane plays the ball to Son who finishes subtly into the net for 2-0.

72'

Benrahma and Ings in

Antonio and Downes come off

West Ham changes

68'

In comes Son and out comes Richarlison, Tottenham change.
62'

Antonio of West Ham has been cautioned.
59'

Emerson's shot makes the goalkeeper fly to save his goal.
55'

TOTTEENHAM GOAL

Great counter-attack that Emerson finishes from Davies' pass to make it 1-0.

52'

Kulusevski with the service a little high where Harry Kane fails to close the track.
47'

Backward pass that Richarlison hits to the goalkeeper's location.
46'

Second half kicks off between Tottenham and West Ham United.
HALF TIME

TOTTENHAM 0-0 WEST HAM UNITED
46'

Richarlison's half turn is covered by the goalkeeper at the near post.
45'

Add 3 more minutes.
43'

Clément Lenglet was left lying on his head and had to be brought in for a check-up.
38'

Richarlison with a mid-range attempt that goes wide.
34'

Tottenham's dominance continues with ball possession, but they lack ideas to be deep.
26'

Emerson's shot from half distance is saved by the defense.
18'

West Ham United offside.
10'

Skipp's shot hits the defense and there will be a corner.
6'

Skipp with the service for a Harry Kane who does not make the effort because he was in an advanced position.
1'

Bowen had the first chance and sent his shot wide.
0'

The game between Tottenham and West Ham kicks off.
Minutes away

The game between West Ham and Tottenham in the Premier League will kick off in a few minutes.
West Ham substitutes

 18 Danny Ings

 8 Pablo Fornals

 13 Alphonse Areola

 2 Ben Johnson

 22 Saïd Benrahma

 10 Manuel Lanzini

 7 Gianluca Scamacca

 70 Kaelan Casey

 3 Aaron Cresswell

Tottenham substitutes

 16 Arnaut Danjuma

 6 Davinson Sánchez

 27 Lucas Moura

 7 Son Heung-Min

 14 Ivan Perisic

 29 Pape Matar Sarr

 23 Pedro Porro

 40 Brandon Austin

 25 Japhet Tanganga

XI West Ham

1 Lukasz Fabianski, 21 Angelo Ogbonna, 27 Nayef Aguerd, 24 Thilo Kehrer, 41 Declan Rice, 28 Tomás Soucek, 33 Emerson, 5 Vladimír Coufal, 9 Michail Antonio, 12 Flynn Downes, 20 Jarrod Bowen.
XI Tottenham

20 Fraser Forster, 15 Eric Dier, 34 Clément Lenglet, 17 Cristian Romero, 4 Oliver Skipp, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 33 Ben Davies, 12 Emerson Royal, 10 Harry Kane, 9 Richarlison, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
How West Ham arrives

West Ham is in 18th place in the overall table, but if they win, they will be out of the relegation zone, although they have lost in their most recent two visits.
Recognition

This is how the Hammers arrived ahead of the game.
10:31 AM3 days ago

Bad week

It is worth remembering that Tottenham are coming from a very bad week despite beating City 15 days ago, due to the fact that they were beaten by Leicester City on Saturday and in midweek they lost their Champions League match against AC Milan.
The dressing room

This is what the Spurs locker room looks like for this game.
Start

The Premier League matchday activity comes to a close this Sunday when Tottenham seeks to return to winning ways against West Ham. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Last games Tottenham vs West Ham

The history between these two teams has been very even, with two wins for each club in exchange for a draw, highlighting that in the last two home games Spurs have been able to win without major problems.

West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham, season 2022

Tottenham 3-1 West Ham United, season 2021

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham United, 2021 EFL Cup season

West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham, 2021 season

West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham, season 2021

Key Player West Ham

He comes from being the key player in the last draw in the derby against Chelsea 1-1, because Emerson was the man who scored the goal and could be one of the keys for the good arrival that he has inside the area to think about getting a positive result this Sunday in a complicated visit they will have.
Key player Tottenham

He is the top scorer of the institution and wants to continue breaking records in the club, so Harry Kane will be the player to follow, who must be supplied with balls so that he can have more approaches to the opponent's goal.

 

Last lineup West Ham

1 Lukasz Fabianski, 21 Angelo Ogbonna, 27 Nayef Aguerd, 24 Thilo Kehrer, 41 Declan Rice, 11 Lucas Paquetá, 33 Emerson, 5 Vladimír Coufal, 9 Michail Antonio, 22 Saïd Benrahma, 20 Jarrod Bowen.
Last lineup Tottenham

20 Fraser Forster, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 25 Japhet Tanganga, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 14 Ivan Perisic, 23 Pedro Porro, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
West Ham United: avoiding relegation

Much more was expected from West Ham United for this season, but the reality is that they have had many complications, among them the lack of goals with only 19 goals in 22 games, so they are only two points above the relegation zone at the beginning of the season and they will have to score wherever and however they can to keep the category.
Tottenham: not to neglect the league

Thinking about the Champions League match they had on Tuesday against Milan, last Saturday Tottenham was overconfident and suffered a painful setback against Leicester City that put them behind in the fight for international places, so playing at home they will have to tighten up and get the win to remain in the top 5 in the overall Premier League table.
The Kick-off

The Tottenham vs West Ham match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in Tottenham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Tottenham vs West Ham!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo