Goals and Highlights: Boca 3-1 Platense in Argentine League 2023
Photo: Boca

ADVERTISEMENT

7:21 PM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

7:12 PM3 days ago

Final

Figal, Merentiel and Briasco scored the goals for the Xeneize team. Final score 3-1.

Nicolás Servetto was the only one to score for the visiting Platense.

Ovation for Martín Palermo.

7:09 PM3 days ago

90'

3 more minutes are added, Boca is looking for the 4th goal.
7:07 PM3 days ago

87'

Near the end, Boca kept the lead, the blue and gold were looking for the 4th goal but without success for the Xeneize.
6:54 PM3 days ago

75'

What a goal!
Norberto Briasco sends it into the net, great cut back and hits it inside the area that Arce can't save.
6:45 PM3 days ago

67'

Langoni leaves the field and Norberto Briasco enters the field.
6:42 PM3 days ago

63'

Langoni was left lying on the ground and medical assistance was called in, with the possibility that he might not continue.
6:31 PM3 days ago

53'

Merentiel headed, but it went over Arce's goal. Boca almost had the third goal.
6:30 PM3 days ago

51'

Romero is left on the ground, only just getting up from a knock. Boca takes possession of the ball.
6:28 PM3 days ago

49'

First minutes of play, Boca is dominating the game, looking to surprise with a shot by Langoni that ended in nothing.
6:08 PM3 days ago

Halftime

Boca leads by 2 goals to 1. Jorge Figal and Merentiel give the victory for the moment to the local team. Nicolás Servetto tied it at 12'.

6:05 PM3 days ago

45'

Near the end, Boca fought very well up top, they came close to the 3rd goal with Merentiel but the Platense defense reacted well.
5:57 PM3 days ago

40'

It was a close call!
Rossi's shot hits the Boca defender but the penalty was called but not given. Servetto tried, but his shot went wide.
5:54 PM3 days ago

31'

Second goal for Boca!
Boca's goal. Merentiel takes advantage of the rebound of Langoni's shot and the Uruguayan takes advantage of Arce's rebound.
5:44 PM3 days ago

27'

Boca missed a corner kick that could have been the second goal of the afternoon, seconds later the locals got a free kick, but without success.
5:35 PM3 days ago

18'

The squids came close to scoring their second of the afternoon, being more consistent in the offensive attack.
5:30 PM3 days ago

11'

The equalizer came!
Gool
Platense tied it in such a short time, Nicolás Servetto put it away.
5:27 PM3 days ago

9'

Boca's first goal!
The locals win it for the moment, Jorge Figal's header assisted by Romero.
5:17 PM3 days ago

0'

The ball is rolling in the bombonera.
5:13 PM3 days ago

Recognition of a great

Martín Palermo, former Boca player, where he had moments of glory, now returns to the bombonera as Platense's rival coach.
5:00 PM3 days ago

Platense's lineup

Arce, Morgantini, Pignani, Suso, Infante, Rossi, Cacciabue, Baldassara, Castro, Taborda, Servetto.
4:55 PM3 days ago

Boca's lineup

Romero, Advíncula, Valdez, Figal, Sandez, Fernández, Varela, Fernández, Romero, Merentiel and Langoni.
4:50 PM3 days ago

Already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to the start of the game between Boca Juniors vs Platense in round 4 of the Argentine league.
4:45 PM3 days ago

In search of a surprise at the Bombonera

Platense is undefeated, has not lost in its 3 matches, 2 draws and 1 win. This match against Boca is key to climb positions, leave the 13th place and arrive with this streak against Talleres on matchday 5.
4:40 PM3 days ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Bombonera Stadium, waiting for their team to warm up.
4:35 PM3 days ago

Xeneize's next games

For match day 5 they will face Velez on Saturday, February 25 and will return to the Bombonera against Defensa y Justicia on match day 6.
4:30 PM3 days ago

They have already arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the stadium, just minutes away from warming up, after which the action will begin in this matchday 4 game.

4:25 PM3 days ago

The wardrobe

Everything is ready for the players of both teams to arrive, the dressing rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

4:20 PM3 days ago

We're back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Boca Juniors vs Platense. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
4:15 PM3 days ago

Follow here Boca vs Platense Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Boca vs Platense live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Bombonera Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:10 PM3 days ago

How to watch Boca vs Platense Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, February 19, 2023.

USA Time: 4:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:05 PM3 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Boca vs Platense: match for the in Argentine League Match?

This is the start time of the game Boca vs Platense: of Saturday, February 18, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

7:15 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

6:15 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

7:15 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

7:15 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

5:15 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

7:15 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

5:15 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

5:15 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

5:15 hours

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

4:15 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

7:15 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

5:15 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

7:15 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, February 19, 2023.

7:15 hours

 In Star +.
4:00 PM3 days ago

History

In more than 124 games between Boca and Platense. The blue and gold won 55 times. The alacranes won 27 times. In 42 times they tied.
3:55 PM3 days ago

Watch out for these players

Óscar Romero is the player to watch for the blue and gold team. He was born in Paraguay and is 30 years old, located in the midfield. He has scored 1 goal in 3 games in 87% of minutes played in these first days.

On the side of Platense, Mauro Quiroga arrived from Tuzos this season with 3 games and has scored 1 goal.

Photo: Boca
Photo: Boca
3:50 PM3 days ago

How do the calamares arrive?

Platense is in the 12th position with 5 points with 2 draws and 1 win. They have not lost any game in these 4 matchdays. Their next matches will be against Talleres and Córdoba.
Photo: Platense
Photo: Platense
3:45 PM3 days ago

How is the Xeneize coming?

Boca arrives to this matchday 4 with 1 win against Tucumán, 1 draw with Córdoba and 1 loss against Talleres. With 4 points in the 17th position of the table of 28 positions.

Their next matches will be against Velez and Defensa y Justicia.

Photo: Boca
Photo: Boca
3:40 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Argentine League Match Boca vs Platense d LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo