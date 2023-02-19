Goals and Highlights: Boca 3-1 Platense in Argentine League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
Final
Nicolás Servetto was the only one to score for the visiting Platense.
Ovation for Martín Palermo.
90'
87'
75'
Norberto Briasco sends it into the net, great cut back and hits it inside the area that Arce can't save.
67'
63'
53'
51'
49'
Halftime
45'
40'
Rossi's shot hits the Boca defender but the penalty was called but not given. Servetto tried, but his shot went wide.
31'
Boca's goal. Merentiel takes advantage of the rebound of Langoni's shot and the Uruguayan takes advantage of Arce's rebound.
27'
18'
11'
Gool
Platense tied it in such a short time, Nicolás Servetto put it away.
9'
The locals win it for the moment, Jorge Figal's header assisted by Romero.
0'
Recognition of a great
Platense's lineup
Boca's lineup
Already warming up
In search of a surprise at the Bombonera
The fans have arrived
Xeneize's next games
They have already arrived
The wardrobe
We're back!
Follow here Boca vs Platense Live Score
How to watch Boca vs Platense Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:15 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Boca vs Platense: match for the in Argentine League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
7:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
6:15 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
7:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
7:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
5:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
7:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
5:15 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
5:15 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
5:15 hours
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
4:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
7:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
5:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
7:15 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, February 19, 2023.
|
7:15 hours
|
In Star +.
History
Watch out for these players
On the side of Platense, Mauro Quiroga arrived from Tuzos this season with 3 games and has scored 1 goal.
How do the calamares arrive?
How is the Xeneize coming?
Their next matches will be against Velez and Defensa y Justicia.