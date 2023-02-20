Goals and Highlights: Pachuca 0-2 Toluca in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
95'
The match is over, Toluca beats Pachuca at home in great fashion.
92'
Goal, goal, goal for Toluca! Sanvezzo comes back inside the box and, with a dove, sends the ball into the back of the net.
85'
Toluca changes. Baeza and González are replaced by Sanvezzo and Navarro.
78'
Goal, goal, goal for Pachuca! Chofis' López crosses the ball into the box, but the ball ends up going into the visitors' goal.
74'
Volpi! A shot inside the area, again the Brazilian keeps the ball out of his goal.
69'
Toluca changes. Leo López and Violante are substituted for Angulo and Marcel Ruíz.
66'
Hurtado's cross, but Volpi holds the ball.
64'
Toluca change. López comes off for Jesús Venegas.
61'
Alvarez's cross, but Mosquera heads the ball away.
58'
Change of Pachuca. Arango, Hurtado, López and Hinestroza are substituted for de la Rosa, Figueroa, Hernández and Hernández.
51'
Goalkeeper! Moreno saves Gonzalez's shot and avoids the second.
45'
The action resumes for the second half.
45+3'
The first half is over, Toluca momentarily beats Pachuca at the Hidalgo.
41'
Palo! Araújo's shot, but the ball ends up hitting the post.
34'
Close! A tight cross into Volpi's area, but no one is able to get a shot off.
30'
A shot by de la Rosa, but the ball hits the outside of the net.
22'
Pachuca kept on top of Volpi's goal, but the goalkeeper has remained firm in avoiding the onslaught.
15'
Goalkeeper! Figueroa's shot, but Volpi anticipates well and hands the ball away.
10'
Goal, goal, goal for Toluca! Despite Murillo's deflection, López finds the ball inside the box and sends the ball home for the first goal.
7'
Hernandez's shot is deflected by the defense, then Chavez appears, but his shot goes wide.
0'
The actions begin at the Hidalgo stadium.
Toluca: LineUp
T. Volpi; V. Huerta, B. García, B. Angulo, A. Mosquera; M. Ruíz, J. Meneses, C. Baeza; M. Araújo, E. López, C. González.
Pachuca: LineUp
C. Moreno; K. Álvarez, M. Isaís, G. Cabral, O. Murillo; F. Figueroa, L. Chávez, J. Hernández; R. de la Rosa, E. Sánchez, I. Hernández.
To the court!
Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
At home
Tuzos have already arrived at the Hidalgo stadium and Almada's men will be looking to make it three out of three.
They arrived
Toluca is already at the Huracán and will be going all out to score points and move up in the overall standings.
Watch out for this player
Maximiliano Araújo has three goals so far in the tournament, the striker will be looking to generate danger and add more goals in order to help his team to get the three points.
It won't be long now!
Less than an hour to go until the start of this important match between the Tuzos and the Red Devils, a great match to close the eighth matchday of the tournament.
Watch out for this player
Toluca has to pay close attention to Eduardo López, the player will be looking to generate danger and finish inside the box to go for the victory along with his team.
Urgent need to climb the ladder
Toluca, on the other hand, has drawn three times, won twice and lost once, so they will be looking for three points tonight.
We're back!
We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Pachuca and Toluca. We'll share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups.
What time is the match of Pachuca vs Toluca, match corresponding to the Jornada 8 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Pachuca vs Toluca match on February 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 9:00 p.m.
Latest Toluca lineup
T. Volpi; V. Huerta, B. García, B. Angulo, A.Mosquera; L. Fernández, M. Ruíz, J. Meneses, J. Venegas; C. Sanvezzo, M. Araújo.
Last Pachuca lineup
O. Ustari; K. Álvarez, M. Isais, J. Castillo, O. Murillo; J. López, L. Chávez, I. Luna; R. De la Rosa, E. Sánchez, A. Hurtado.
Statements Toluca
Ignacio Ambriz spoke prior to the match: "Initially, I wasn't planning to alternate the team, those who didn't have many minutes were going to play, but I also have to think that we return tomorrow and there isn't much time to prepare for the match against Pachuca, that's why we played them; some played an hour, others 45 minutes, but I think it was quite useful against a team that is dynamic, runs a lot and in the end we got a good result". "Everardo López, Juan Gamboa, Abraham Villegas had minutes, they are doing well and they have to take advantage of these minutes little by little so that the team will trust them. They are great players and they need that confidence to perform at a better level. As I always say, in soccer you say I have these 11 players, but it's not true, you have to rotate, next week we have a double matchday and we have to be prepared so that those who need it can be in better condition".
How are Juventus coming?
Toluca had a friendly match against Atlanta where the scarlet team won four goals to three, so they are in good spirits looking for another victory.
How is Pachuca coming?
Pachuca impressively defeated Mazatlán, which is still struggling to find its way and has suffered another defeat. The team coached by Almada is still looking for first place in this competition.
The match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium.
The Pachuca vs Toluca match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, located in La Pachuca, Hidalgo. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca vs Toluca match, corresponding to Matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium at 22:00.