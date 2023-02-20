Goals and Highlights: America 2-1 Tijuana in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:33 PM2 days ago

Highlights

10:06 PM2 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Liga MX 2023 game between América and Tijuana.
10:01 PM2 days ago

END GAME

AMERICA 2-1 TIJUANA
9:56 PM2 days ago

94'

Óscar Jiménez has been cautioned by América.
9:51 PM2 days ago

93'

Diego Valdés's shot goes over the top of the goal.
9:46 PM2 days ago

91'

Govea is cautioned for a hard tackle.
9:41 PM2 days ago

90'

Add 6 more minutes
9:36 PM2 days ago

88'

Jona dos Santos' shot goes wide.
9:31 PM2 days ago

85'

Cavallini's shot goes over the top of the goal.
9:26 PM2 days ago

80'

GOAL TIJUANA

Martínez's left-footed shot leaves Jiménez static and Xolos makes the score 1-2.

9:21 PM2 days ago

80'

Sánchez and Suárez leave

Martinez and dos Santos enter

América's changes

9:16 PM2 days ago

76'

Diaz's left-footed shot to the far post goes over the goal.
9:11 PM2 days ago

75'

Richard Sánchez of América has been cautioned.
9:06 PM2 days ago

74'

Fuentes and Bryan Rodríguez enter

Reyes and Rodríguez leave

América changes

 

Martinez enters and Contreras leaves, Xolos substitution

9:01 PM2 days ago

68'

Red card for Domínguez after a strong tackle.
8:56 PM2 days ago

67'

Canelo's diving header hit the crossbar and went wide.
8:51 PM2 days ago

65'

Leo Suárez's cross is blocked by the defense in a timely manner.
8:46 PM2 days ago

62'

Nico Díaz's shot goes wide.
8:41 PM2 days ago

60'

Richard Sanchez's shot from midfield passes close to the goal.
8:36 PM2 days ago

57'

Cavallini's shot hit into the hands of Jiménez, who had to lie down.
8:31 PM2 days ago

55'

Cavallini enters

Rodriguez leaves

Change of Tijuana

8:26 PM2 days ago

52'

AMERICA GOAL

Martín's cross and Valdés closes the pincer at the far post to send the ball into the net and make it 2-0.

8:21 PM2 days ago

47'

Leo López's shot into the goalkeeper's hands.
8:16 PM2 days ago

46'

The second half begins between América and Tijuana.
8:11 PM2 days ago

HALF TIME

AMÉRICA 1-0 TIJUANA
8:06 PM2 days ago

46'

Henry Martín's shot to Rodriguez's hands.
8:01 PM2 days ago

45'

Add 3 more minutes.
7:56 PM2 days ago

43'

Godinez's header from a set piece goes just wide.
7:51 PM2 days ago

40'

AMERICA GOAL

Leo Suarez with a direct free kick that leaves Rodriguez static and makes it 1-0.

7:46 PM2 days ago

36'

Henry pumps the ball and Cabecita does not manage to close the clip.
7:41 PM2 days ago

34'

Cabecita Rodriguez's header into the area goes just wide.
7:36 PM2 days ago

32'

Leo Suárez's header into the goalkeeper's hands.
7:31 PM2 days ago

29'

Henry Martín's one-on-one save by Rodríguez.
7:26 PM2 days ago

21'

Leo Suárez's left-footed shot is saved by goalkeeper Rodríguez.
7:21 PM2 days ago

19'

Israel Reyes' header goes over the goal.
7:16 PM3 days ago

18'

Lizandro López with the deflection that goes over the top when it was labeled as a goal.
7:11 PM3 days ago

15'

Valenzuela's hook and shot goes wide.
7:06 PM3 days ago

14'

Contreras' long throw to Alexis and the ball goes wide.
7:01 PM3 days ago

12'

Valdés' shot is deflected by Rodríguez and the ball hits the post.
6:56 PM3 days ago

10'

A left-footed shot by Cabecita Rodríguez goes wide.
6:51 PM3 days ago

7'

Leo Lopez complains of a midfield stomp.
6:46 PM3 days ago

5'

Canelo's flash right at Jimenez's location
6:41 PM3 days ago

4'

Tijuana was more insistent, but still without causing danger to Jiménez's goal.
6:36 PM3 days ago

0'

The game begins between América and Tijuana.
6:31 PM3 days ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes, the Liga MX game between América and Tijuana will kick off.
6:26 PM3 days ago

Tijuana substitutes

 190 Rodrigo Parra

 20 Josué Domínguez

 9 Lucas Cavallini

 12 Ricardo Díaz

 35 Jesús Everado Rubio Quintero

 13 Luis Félix

 23 José Vázquez

 19 Eduardo Armenta

 16 Silvio Martínez

 27 Jair Díaz

6:21 PM3 days ago

America substitutes

 2 Luis Fuentes

 208 Juan Eduardo Robles

 4 Sebastián Cáceres

 200 Román Martínez

 7 Brian Rodríguez

 33 Luis Malagón

 5 Pedro Aquino

 9 Roger Martínez

 6 Jonathan dos Santos

 24 Federico Viñas

6:16 PM3 days ago

XI Tijuana

2 Antonio Rodríguez, 6 Nicolás Diaz, 4 Lisandro López, 3 Ismael Govea, 33 Rodrigo Godínez, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 14 Federico Lértora, 17 Leonel López, 25 Pedro Canelo, 21 Francisco Contreras, 22 Fernando Valenzuela.
6:11 PM3 days ago

XI América

27 Óscar Jiménez, 3 Israel Reyes, 14 Néstor Araujo, 26 Salvador Reyes, 19 Miguel Layún, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 32 Leo Suárez.
6:06 PM3 days ago

Returns to his former home

Miguel Herrera was rejected a week ago to be Mexico's coach and now he will face his former team at the Azteca Stadium.
6:01 PM3 days ago

America has arrived

This is how the Eagles arrived at the Nido to try to preserve their undefeated record.
5:56 PM3 days ago

Will you win at the Azteca Stadium?

Miguel Herrera has had a hard time winning at the Azteca Stadium with a team other than the Águilas, as he has only won twice with América's opponents: once with Tecos and once with Atlante, two teams that are no longer part of Liga MX.
5:51 PM3 days ago

Stalking the third position

In the absence of what champions Pachuca do, América could move up to third place in the competition for the time being if they win at home this Sunday, in order to finish the double-header with a perfect record.
5:46 PM3 days ago

Start

Miguel Herrera's Xolos de Tijuana are looking to pull off an upset against the Águilas del América, who are starting to fly high in the Clausura 2023. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the Liga MX Matchday 8 game.
5:41 PM3 days ago

Tune in here America vs Tijuana Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Tijuana match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
5:36 PM3 days ago

What time is America vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game America vs Tijuana of February 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on ViX

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN and ViX

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

5:31 PM3 days ago

Last games America vs Tijuana

The Azulcrema's dominance in the most recent five matches has been more than evident with four wins and one loss, highlighting that Xolos has not won away since the Apertura 2012.

Tijuana 2-0 América | Apertura 2022

Tijuana 1-3 America | Clausura 2022

America 2-0 Tijuana | Apertura 2021

Tijuana 0-2 América | Clausura 2021

America 4-0 Tijuana | Apertura 2020

5:26 PM3 days ago

Key Player Tijuana

Although he has been in decline this season, in his first tournament the Chilean Joaquín Montecinos showed very good things and we will have to see if with Piojo he can return that confidence, because he is undoubtedly a man who can make a difference in the final zone.
5:21 PM3 days ago

Key player America

He has been criticized a lot, but Henry Martín usually responds with goals on the field and that is what happened last game where he collaborated with a brace in the victory against Atlético de San Luis, which has made him one of the top 10 goal scorers in the history of América and is the leading scorer in Liga MX with 9 goals.
Foto: Imago 7
Image: Henry Martín
5:16 PM3 days ago

Last lineup Tijuana

2 Antonio Rodríguez, 33 Rodrigo Godínez, 4 Lisandro López, 6 Nicolás Diaz, 3 Ismael Govea, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 14 Federico Lértora, 19 Eduardo Armenta, 25 Pedro Canelo, 16 Silvio Martínez, 10 Joaquín Montecinos.
5:11 PM3 days ago

Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 3 Israel Reyes, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 26 Salvador Reyes, 19 Miguel Layún, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 32 Leo Suárez.
5:06 PM3 days ago

Tano Ortiz acknowledges the good moment

Fernando Ortiz acknowledged that Henry Martín is going through a good moment and that this is the result of hard work, so now that he has a good streak and a love affair with the goal, they must try and help him to continue along the same line.

Work is the word. It is the only way in which he understands the situation he is going through, I can't find any other way to reflect it on the playing field. Things were not good for him, today he is going through a great moment and we must congratulate him," he commented at a press conference.

"Henry has become today, beyond the present, a reference for the institution both on the field and in history. He deserves it, he is our captain and we have to support him. Today he is going through a good moment and we have to value him".

5:01 PM3 days ago

Tijuana: getting back on track

Miguel Herrera returned to the Xolos de Tijuana bench, but his return was not a good one after losing 2-1 at the home of Chivas del Guadalajara last Wednesday, where they put themselves on the back foot with two penalties and ended up losing. It should be remembered that the border team is in relegation trouble and therefore needs to win at any cost, wherever it may be.
4:56 PM3 days ago

América: taking the high road at the Azteca

The Águilas del América have not lost in the championship and left behind the criticism of the first few games for not winning and now have two wins in a row against Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis, so they will be looking for the third win in a row to finish this double matchday in perfect form with 9 out of 9 points.
4:51 PM3 days ago

The Kick-off

The America vs Tijuana match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
4:46 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: America vs Tijuana!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo