Goals and Highlights: America 2-1 Tijuana in Liga MX

Highlights
END GAME
Martínez's left-footed shot leaves Jiménez static and Xolos makes the score 1-2.
Martinez and dos Santos enter
América's changes
Reyes and Rodríguez leave
América changes
Martinez enters and Contreras leaves, Xolos substitution
Rodriguez leaves
Change of Tijuana
Martín's cross and Valdés closes the pincer at the far post to send the ball into the net and make it 2-0.
HALF TIME
Leo Suarez with a direct free kick that leaves Rodriguez static and makes it 1-0.
Tijuana substitutes
20 Josué Domínguez
9 Lucas Cavallini
12 Ricardo Díaz
35 Jesús Everado Rubio Quintero
13 Luis Félix
23 José Vázquez
19 Eduardo Armenta
16 Silvio Martínez
27 Jair Díaz
America substitutes
208 Juan Eduardo Robles
4 Sebastián Cáceres
200 Román Martínez
7 Brian Rodríguez
33 Luis Malagón
5 Pedro Aquino
9 Roger Martínez
6 Jonathan dos Santos
24 Federico Viñas
XI Tijuana
XI América
Returns to his former home
America has arrived
Will you win at the Azteca Stadium?
Stalking the third position
Start
Tune in here America vs Tijuana Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is America vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on ViX
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games America vs Tijuana
Tijuana 2-0 América | Apertura 2022
Tijuana 1-3 America | Clausura 2022
America 2-0 Tijuana | Apertura 2021
Tijuana 0-2 América | Clausura 2021
America 4-0 Tijuana | Apertura 2020
Key Player Tijuana
Key player America
Last lineup Tijuana
Last lineup America
Tano Ortiz acknowledges the good moment
Work is the word. It is the only way in which he understands the situation he is going through, I can't find any other way to reflect it on the playing field. Things were not good for him, today he is going through a great moment and we must congratulate him," he commented at a press conference.
"Henry has become today, beyond the present, a reference for the institution both on the field and in history. He deserves it, he is our captain and we have to support him. Today he is going through a good moment and we have to value him".