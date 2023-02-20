Highlights and goals of Watford 3-2 West Brom Albion in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: WATFORD LEAVES THE THREE POINTS AT HOME
90+3'
Britt Assombalonga's shot is deflected by a West Brom defender and there will be a corner for the home team.
90'
Six minutes of speech has been added by the referee;
86'
Joshua Griffiths prevented Watford's fourth after saving Joao Pedro's shot;
81'
Both coaches are making changes for this final stretch
GOOOAAALL
Watford's third came in a play in which Erik Pieters was unlucky and ended up scoring in his own goal after deflecting the ball after Sema's shot.
74' GOAL DISALLOWED
Sema scored the third for Watford, but the goal was disallowed for offside;
GOOOOAALL
The ball was left loose and Jed Vallace took advantage of it to give West Brom an equalizer.
GOOOAALL
Ismaila Sarr scores to put Watford back ahead on the scoreboard
65'
West Brom had the chance to take the lead, but Yokuslu's header went inches over the crossbar;
61'
Jed Wallace's header goes over the goal defended by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.
GOOOALL
Conor Townsend's Conor Townsend's shot brings West Brom level at 1:1
55'
Shot by Brandon Thomas-Asante that goes over the goal;
53'
West Brom came out in this second half to be the protagonist through possession;
47'
Yellow card for Hamza Choudhury, the second of the match.
46'
The second half starts with a double change in West Brom
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added a one-minute speech;
43'
Marc Albrighton's shot hit a defender and there was a corner for West Brom;
38'
It's the final stretch of the first half and so far the home side have the advantage at Vicarage Road.
35'
Ken Sema's corner kick was hung up by Ken Sema, but cleared by the rival backline;
31'
Wesley Hoedt gets the yellow card, the first of the match
25'
Ismaila Sarr's shot goes over the goal, Watford are about to increase the score;
GOOOAALL
Ken Sema takes advantage of a rebound inside the area to put Watford ahead.
20'
Brandon Thomas-Asante's header goes wide, West Brom had the first chance;
14'
Goal kick for West Brom after James Morris's pass error
6'
First minutes of scoring although Watford dominates
1'
The game begins, the first possession is for West Brom
All set
The players are in the tunnel ready for the start of the match.
Two teams aiming for the Playoff spots
There are only two points separating Watford and West Brom in the standings, although the latter have a game in hand. Watford are eighth, two points off the Playoff places, and West Brom are tenth, four points off that position.
West Brom have not won at Vicarage Road for 16 years.
In Watford and West Brom's last five matches at Vicarage Road, Watford have either won or drawn. The last time West Brom won at this stadium was in 2007 in an EFL Championship match where they ran out 3-0 winners
Only one home win for Watford in 2023
Watford have played three home games this year and have only managed to win one, which was on January 14 against Blackpool, while they have yet to lose at home, with the other two games ending in draws.
XI West Brom
XI Watford
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Watford and West Brom will start, both the preview of the EFL Championship match and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Watch out for this player at West Bromwich
Brandon Thomas Asante has scored a total of eight goals this 2022/23 campaign, five of them in the EFL Championship. The 24-year-old English striker has yet to score in the league in 2023 and last scored on December 26 against Bristol City.
Watch out for this player at Watford
Joao Pedro, a 21-year-old striker who has nine goals and two assists this season, stands out. The Brazilian player comes from scoring in his most recent match against Burnley;
How are West Bromwich coming along?
They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Blackburn and have won just one of their last four games in the EFL Championship. They are at the top of the table with 45 points, just four points away from the Playoff places, and are also in a comfortable position as they are 14 points clear of the relegation zone;
How are Watford coming along?
This team has three consecutive draws and a total of five matches without a win. Their last victory was on January 14 when they won 2-0 against Blackpool. They are currently in eighth place in the EFL Championship with 47 points, just two points away from the Playoffs;
Background
A total of 52 times West Bromwich and Watford have faced each other, with West Bromwich winning on 17 occasions. Watford have won 13 times and the other 12 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on August 8, 2022 in which they drew 0-0;
Venue: The match will be played at the Vicarage Road stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1922 and has a capacity of 2,577 spectators.
Preview of the match
Watford and West Bromwich meet in the 33rd EFL Championship match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Watford vs West Bromwich in the EFL Championship.
