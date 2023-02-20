Highlights and goals of Watford 3-2 West Brom Albion in EFL Championship
Photo: VAVEL

4:12 AMa day ago

Higlights

5:01 PM2 days ago

5:00 PM2 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: WATFORD LEAVES THE THREE POINTS AT HOME

 

4:53 PM2 days ago

90+3'

Britt Assombalonga's shot is deflected by a West Brom defender and there will be a corner for the home team.
4:49 PM2 days ago

90'

Six minutes of speech has been added by the referee;
4:48 PM2 days ago

86'

Joshua Griffiths prevented Watford's fourth after saving Joao Pedro's shot;
 
4:38 PM2 days ago

81'

Both coaches are making changes for this final stretch 
4:38 PM2 days ago

GOOOAAALL

Watford's third came in a play in which Erik Pieters was unlucky and ended up scoring in his own goal after deflecting the ball after Sema's shot.
4:33 PM2 days ago

74' GOAL DISALLOWED

Sema scored the third for Watford, but the goal was disallowed for offside;
4:32 PM2 days ago

GOOOOAALL

The ball was left loose and Jed Vallace took advantage of it to give West Brom an equalizer.
4:27 PM2 days ago

GOOOAALL

Ismaila Sarr scores to put Watford back ahead on the scoreboard 
4:25 PM2 days ago

65'

West Brom had the chance to take the lead, but Yokuslu's header went inches over the crossbar;
4:20 PM2 days ago

61'

Jed Wallace's header goes over the goal defended by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.
4:18 PM2 days ago

GOOOALL

Conor Townsend's Conor Townsend's shot brings West Brom level at 1:1
4:13 PM2 days ago

55'

Shot by Brandon Thomas-Asante that goes over the goal;
4:11 PM2 days ago

53'

West Brom came out in this second half to be the protagonist through possession;
4:05 PM2 days ago

47'

Yellow card for Hamza Choudhury, the second of the match.
4:05 PM2 days ago

46'

The second half starts with a double change in West Brom 
3:49 PM2 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

3:48 PM2 days ago

45'

The referee has added a one-minute speech;
3:47 PM2 days ago

43'

Marc Albrighton's shot hit a defender and there was a corner for West Brom;
3:40 PM2 days ago

38'

It's the final stretch of the first half and so far the home side have the advantage at Vicarage Road.
3:36 PM2 days ago

35'

Ken Sema's corner kick was hung up by Ken Sema, but cleared by the rival backline;
3:32 PM2 days ago

31'

Wesley Hoedt gets the yellow card, the first of the match 
3:29 PM2 days ago

25'

Ismaila Sarr's shot goes over the goal, Watford are about to increase the score;
3:28 PM2 days ago

GOOOAALL

Ken Sema takes advantage of a rebound inside the area to put Watford ahead.
3:27 PM2 days ago

20'

Brandon Thomas-Asante's header goes wide, West Brom had the first chance;
 
3:17 PM2 days ago

14'

Goal kick for West Brom after James Morris's pass error 
3:09 PM2 days ago

6'

First minutes of scoring although Watford dominates 
3:02 PM2 days ago

1'

The game begins, the first possession is for West Brom 
2:51 PM2 days ago

All set

The players are in the tunnel ready for the start of the match.

 

2:49 PM2 days ago

Two teams aiming for the Playoff spots

There are only two points separating Watford and West Brom in the standings, although the latter have a game in hand. Watford are eighth, two points off the Playoff places, and West Brom are tenth, four points off that position.

 

2:32 PM2 days ago

West Brom have not won at Vicarage Road for 16 years.

In Watford and West Brom's last five matches at Vicarage Road, Watford have either won or drawn. The last time West Brom won at this stadium was in 2007 in an EFL Championship match where they ran out 3-0 winners
2:27 PM2 days ago

Only one home win for Watford in 2023

Watford have played three home games this year and have only managed to win one, which was on January 14 against Blackpool, while they have yet to lose at home, with the other two games ending in draws.

 

2:25 PM2 days ago

XI West Brom

 

2:14 PM2 days ago

XI Watford

 

2:10 PM2 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Watford and West Brom will start, both the preview of the EFL Championship match and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
11:00 AM2 days ago

10:55 AM2 days ago

10:45 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this player at West Bromwich

Brandon Thomas Asante has scored a total of eight goals this 2022/23 campaign, five of them in the EFL Championship. The 24-year-old English striker has yet to score in the league in 2023 and last scored on December 26 against Bristol City.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
10:40 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this player at Watford

Joao Pedro, a 21-year-old striker who has nine goals and two assists this season, stands out. The Brazilian player comes from scoring in his most recent match against Burnley;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

 

10:35 AM2 days ago

How are West Bromwich coming along?

They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Blackburn and have won just one of their last four games in the EFL Championship. They are at the top of the table with 45 points, just four points away from the Playoff places, and are also in a comfortable position as they are 14 points clear of the relegation zone;
10:30 AM2 days ago

How are Watford coming along?

This team has three consecutive draws and a total of five matches without a win. Their last victory was on January 14 when they won 2-0 against Blackpool. They are currently in eighth place in the EFL Championship with 47 points, just two points away from the Playoffs;
10:25 AM2 days ago

Background

A total of 52 times West Bromwich and Watford have faced each other, with West Bromwich winning on 17 occasions. Watford have won 13 times and the other 12 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on August 8, 2022 in which they drew 0-0;
10:20 AM2 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Vicarage Road stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1922 and has a capacity of 2,577 spectators.

Photo: Vicarage Road
Photo: Vicarage Road
10:15 AM2 days ago

Preview of the match

Watford and West Bromwich meet in the 33rd EFL Championship match of the season.
 
10:10 AM2 days ago

VAVEL Logo