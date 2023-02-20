Goals and Highlights Torino 2-2 Cremonese on Serie A
Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Torino 2x2 Cremonese today. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
END GAME!

The referee blows. End of the match and all even for Torino and Cremonese: 2-2.
+4'

4 minutes of overtime to the end of the game.
88'

Marco Carnesecchi makes a brilliant save! Antonio Sanabria threw himself on the ball to take advantage of the cross inside the box, but the goalkeeper put out his header destined for the right side of the goal.
86'

Wilfried Singo produces a great ball into the penalty area, looking for one of his teammates. The opposing defender manages to intercept and comfortably clear the danger.
80' - GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM TORINO! Wilfried ties the match. All equal: 2-2.
77'

What a chance! Wilfried Singo flicks the ball into the box and Antonio Sanabria outpaces his marker to fire a header that goes close to the right post. The ball is out of play and it's a goal kick for Cremonese.
75' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

FROM CREMONESE! Emanuele Valeri advanced through the opposing defense and fooled the goalkeeper! It's the visitors' turn: 2-1.
71'

Felix Afena-Gyan masters a bad pass, gets past an opponent and tries his luck from medium distance. The ball goes wide of the right post. The ball goes over the line and Torino have a goal kick.
CHANGES:

CREMONESE:

Frank Tsadjout will be replaced by Daniel Ciofani.

TORINO:

Out: Ola Aina, Perr Schuurs, Yann Karamoh.

In: Wilfried Singo, Alessandro Buongiorno, Nemanja Radonjic

62'

Yann Karamoh should calm his nerves, as this play was too harsh. He stole the ball from his opponent inconsequently, forcing Giacomo Camplone to whistle the foul. Cremonese will take the foul.
61'

The pass leaves the defense open, Charles Pickel takes advantage and fires a beautiful shot from a promising distance. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has a good view of the shot and blocks it from the right corner. One of the Cremonese players gets ahead of him and the referee signals offside.
58'

Frank Tsadjout attempts the cart and hits his opponent's legs. The referee blows the whistle for the foul against the rules of the game. Torino wins a free kick.
54' - GOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

FROM CREMONESE! Frank Tsadjout draws the match level: 1-1.
51'

Mergim Vojvoda brings down his opponent with a push kick. Cremonese is awarded a free-kick.
49'

Marco Benassi sends a cross into the box, but too close to Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who dominates the ball.
START THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for the second half of the Torino-Cremonese match.
HALF TIME!

End of the first half for Torino-Cremonese.
43'

Emanuele Valeri sends a cross into the area, but the opposing defense quickly intercepts the ball.
42' - GOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

FROM THE TORINO! Sanabria converts the penalty and opens the scoring against the Cremonese: 1-0.
40' - PENALTY!

Torino has a penalty kick to take at the end of the first half.
39'

Koffi Djidji delivers a promising cross into the box, but one of the defense players wins the ball and moves the danger away. The referee points to the corner flag. Torino win a good opportunity.
30'

Antonio Sanabria gets rid of the tackling attempts, but an opposing defender does his job well and moves the ball away from there.
24'

Karol Linetty played with great ferocity and violated the rules with her entrance. Referee Giacomo Camplone did not miss the play and blew the whistle. A foul was awarded to Cremonese.
13'

Ivan Ilic (Torino) tries to solve on his own, but the defender prevents him from creating any danger chances.
09'

Yann Karamoh's pass fails to reach any teammate.
04'

Ivan Ilic made an inconsequential foul in an attempt to steal the ball from his opponent. Giacomo Camplone had a good view of the throw and whistled the foul. Cremonese wins a free-kick and can continue with one more offensive move.
04'

Ola Aina (Torino) literally crossed the ball into the area on the throw-in from the sideline.
START THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for Torino-Cremonese.
5 MINUTES!

The match in Turin's Olympic Stadium is about to begin.
STATISTICS:

Torino is the only SA team to have not scored or conceded a goal in the first 15 minutes of a home game this season.
LOOK AT THEM!

Torino's Aleksey Miranchuk scored three of his four SA goals this season in the 15 minutes before halftime. Goals are not so easy to come by for Cremonese, but David Okereke may prove to be the difference maker, with each of his five goals in SA this season serving as his team's first.
CREMONESE SUBS:

Saro, Sarr, Ciofani, Buonaiuto, Ghiglione, Castagnetti, Felix, Acella, Galdames, Quagliata, Lochoshvili, Dessers
PROBABLE CREMONESE:

Carnesecchi, Valeri, Aiwu, Pickel, Bianchetti, Sernicola, Ferrari, Benassi, Meite, Tsadjout, Okereke.
TORINO RESERVES::

Bayeye, Buongiorno, Gravillon, Vieira, Singo, Adopo, Seck, Vanja, Radonjic, Gineitis, Fiorenza, Gemello.
PROBABLE TORINO:

Milinkovic Savic, Schuurs, Karamoh, Ilic, Sanabria, Rodriguez, Djidji, Vojvoda, Ainda, Miranchuk, Linetty
CREMONESE SITUATION:

The gap to Spezia, seventeenth in the standings and the first club outside the relegation zone, started the matchday 23 at 11 points. In other words, in the 16 remaining rounds, the Cremonese would have to gain more than twice as many points as they did in the previous 22 rounds to maintain their hopes of avoiding a return to Serie B.
TORINO'S LAST GAME!

On the previous matchday, the Turin club could not resist Milan. Playing on their opponent's soil, they were defeated 1-0. However, they left a good impression. They had the ball 54% of the time and created more chances than the hosts (12 to 9). They just needed better marksmanship. As home team, Torino has an inferior performance. They are 10th in the ranking of Serie A home teams. Of the 30 points they have played as column one, they have won 15 (four wins, three draws and three losses). It scored eight goals and had its defense breached six times.
1 HOUR!

It's one hour until Torino vs. Cremonese in Serie A.
Where and how to watch the Torino-Cremonese match on TV and in real time?

Torino-Cremonese

Serie A - 23rd round

Date: 20 February 2022

Time: 3:45 p.m. (ET)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico di Torino, Turin, Italy

Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Torino vs Cremonese match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Torino vs. Cremonese will be played at 3:45 pm ET, at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino in Turin, Italy, in the 23rd round of the Italian Serie A. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE CREMONESE:

Marco Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Alex Ferrari, Matteo Bianchetti; Leonardo Sernicola, Charles Pickel, Souahilo Meite, Marco Benassi, Emanuele Valeri; Afena-Gyan e Ciofani.
PROBABLE TORINO:

Milinković-Savić, Djidji, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Ola Aina, Karol Linetty, Michel Adopo, Wilfried Singo, Vlasic, Miranchuk, Sanabria.
HIGHLIGHTS:

Aleksey Miranchuk is Torino's top scorer with 4 goals in 16 games played. For Cremonese, David Okereke is the top scorer with 5 goals scored in the 20 matches he has played.

Speaking of goal passes, Mërgim Vojvoda leads with 4 goal passes for the home team and Gonzalo Escalante has 1 goal pass for the away team in the current Serie A season.

RETROSPECT:

During the last 13 games, FC Turino won 5 times, there were 6 draws and US Cremonese won 2 times. The goal difference is 18-14 in favor of FC Turino.

The most common result in matches between FC Turino and US Cremonese is 1-1. 4 matches have ended with this result.

CREMONESE:

The salvation of the 2022/2023 season for Cremonese is in the Italian Cup. In the tournament, the team from Cremona, which returned to Serie A after 26 years, managed to advance to the semifinals. They beat Napoli, the clear leaders in Serie A, and Roma. It eliminated both teams away from home. It will dispute with Fiorentina for a place in the final.

Its permanence in the elite division, however, depends on a reaction that may be described as miraculous. After 22 matches, the Cremona club has not been able to achieve even one victory. It is the only one in Serie A that has not been able to win this season. It has only eight points (eight draws and 14 defeats). Enough only to be in 20th - last - position in the league table.

TORINO:

Torino started the day occupying the 'place of hope'. Seventh place in Serie A. In principle, it is the first position outside the region that grants the chance to participate in international tournaments next season. However, there is a possibility that the G6 will be enlarged depending on the team that wins the Italian Cup. It could become a G7.

The fight for the seventh place became electrifying after Juventus had 15 points taken away from them due to irregularities found in the Old Lady's balance sheet. Thus, before the ball rolling for the 23rd matchday, only three points separated the clubs in seventh or twelfth position. The first in that queue was precisely Torino, who have 30 points (eight wins, six draws and eight losses).

Foto: Torino

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Torino and Cremonese is valid for the 23rd round of the Italian Serie A.

Currently ninth in the Serie A, Torino have 30 points and are a long way behind Atalanta, the last team to qualify for European competitions next season, who have 41 points. Exactly 11 points separate the teams at the moment.

The Cremonese, in turn, live a worse moment. They are the current bottom of the Championship, having only eight points, three less than 19th-placed Sampdoria and six less than 18th-placed Verona.

Torino are strongly favored, especially since they are playing at home. The match is scheduled to start at 3:45 pm ET, at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino, in Turin, Italy.

Welcome and welcome to the Torino vs Cremonese live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a match between two teams from Italy: on one side Torino, who are ninth in the Serie A, and are a long way from getting a spot in next season's European competitions. On the other, Cremonese, who are currently bottom of Serie A with only 8 points and fighting to avoid the drop. Both teams face each other in the 23rd round of Serie A 2022/23. The match between the 9th place and the 20th place of the Italian championship takes place at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino, in Turin, Italy, at 3:45 pm ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Italians here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
