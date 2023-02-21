Highlights and goals of Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: NORWICH CITY WIN
GOOOAALL
Christos Tzolis scores to set up Norwich City's winning goal;
90'
The referee has added a six-minute time limit;
85'
The final stretch of the match and Norwich City still have a slight advantage on the scoreboard.
77'
Good arrival by Idah who hangs up with a clearance
70'
Birmingham City tried with a shot from Jutkiewicz, which went wide;
65'
Norwich City's third could have come, but Kevin Long pulled it back over the line to prevent it;
61'
Tahith Chong's shot from outside the area narrowly misses the goal.
GOOOAALL
Maxime Colin scores and Birmingham City closes the gap on the scoreboard;
50'
Max Aaron has been left lying on the field
46'
The second part begins with a change in Birmingham City
HALF TIME
45'
Two minutes of pronunciation to this first partte
42'
About to reach the third of Norwich City
GOOOAL
The second from Norwich City arrives after the center of McLean that Núñez sent to the back of the net.
GOOALL
Nunez sends the ball into the back of the net to put Norwich City ahead
21'
Sara's shot misses the target.
15'
Emmanuel Longelova's shot loosened into the hands of the rival goalkeeper
8'
McClean's shot goes wide
4'
Dowell's shot, but Ruddy saved it.
1'
The match starts
All set
The players are already in the tunnel ready to take the field.
Birmingham is looking to move away from relegation and Norwich City to get closer to the Playoffs
Norwich City, who are ninth with 49 points, are looking for three points to stay in the Playoffs, while Birmingham City are eighteenth with 38 points, seven points above the relegation zone and a win would help them to get some air and move into a noble zone in the standings.
Birmingham have not won at Carrow Road for 21 years
Birmingham City will have the opportunity to end the bad streak at Carrow Road, as they have not won at this stadium since 2002 in an EFL Championship match, since then the other meetings have been won by Norwich or have ended in a draw.
Only one Norwich City home win since November
From November 2022 to February 2023 Norwich City have only managed one win at Carrow Road and it happened precisely in their last home game in which they beat Hull City 3-1, just a week ago.
XI Bimingham City
Birmingham City starts with this eleven
XI Norwich City
One change from Norwich City's last game
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Norwich City and Birmingham City will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is the Norwich City vs Birmingham City match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Birmingham City
Scott Hogan has 10 goals and one assist this season. The 30-year-old Irish striker has already equaled his records from last season in the EFL Championship where he scored 10 goals and one assist in 36 games. Although he has only scored one goal in this 2023
Watch out for this player at Norwich City
Joshua Sargent, a 23-year-old American striker, is the sixth-highest scorer in the EFL Championship with 11 goals and two assists. He scored his last goal on February 14, contributing to his team's victory against Hull City;
How does Birmingham City fare?
They have just lost their last two games, losing to Huddersfield and Cardiff City. Right now they occupy the eighteenth position with 38 points, with lucky points ahead of the relegation places;
How are Norwich City coming along?
They come from a goalless draw in their last game against Wigan. They have won only one of their last four matches. They are in ninth place in the EFL Championship with 46 points, just three points off the Playoff places.
Background
A total of 71 times these two English teams have met with an even balance although it is in favor of Norwich City who have won 26 times. Birmingham City have won 21 times, while 24 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August in the EFL Championship, a match that Norwich City won 1-2 after coming from behind thanks to an injury-time goal by Onel Hernandez.
Venue: The match will be played at Carrow Road, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1935 and has a capacity of 27033 spectators.
Preview of the match
Norwich City and Birmingham City meet in the 29th round of the EFL Championship.
