Highlights and Goals: Rotherham United 2-1 Sunderland in EFL Championship
Rotherham in EFL Championship // Source: Rotherham

ADVERTISEMENT

4:46 PM15 hours ago

96'|Game end

The match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium ended with a victory for the home team, who suffered a lot in the last minutes. Rathbone and Ferguson scored the goals for Rotherham to win three very important points.
4:44 PM15 hours ago

95'|Johansson Savior

A save by the home goalkeeper saves his team. Sunderland continue to press but they have very little time left. Rotherham are going for a hard-fought victory.
4:40 PM15 hours ago

90'|Six added

We reach the 90th minute. Six extra minutes are added. We will go to 96 minutes and with the game wide open.
4:38 PM15 hours ago

89'|Save Johansson

Gelhardt shoots into the hands of Johansson. Time is running out for Sunderland who can't overcome the home wall. We are going into stoppage time
4:33 PM15 hours ago

84'|Washington post

Rotherham had a chance. Washington stood in front of Patterson and his shot hit the post. He could have sealed the game...
4:17 PM15 hours ago

70'|Sunderland attack

The visitors are pressing hard and are pinning Rotherham in their own half, who are holding on as best they can during these minutes of pressure from Sunderland. Twenty minutes left
4:12 PM15 hours ago

62'|Gelhardt's goal

Sunderland goal. It's game on. The visitors pull one back with Gelhardt's header from O'Nien's cross.
4:05 PM15 hours ago

56'|Rotherham goal

Goooool by Ferguson. Great recovery by Fosu who gave a great through ball to Ferguson who beat Patterson with a shot that hit the post before going in. The home side increase the lead
4:03 PM15 hours ago

54'|Goal disallowed

Gelhardt scored but the play was disallowed for offside. Rotherham still ahead
3:57 PM15 hours ago

47'|Stop Patterson

First chance of the second half. Patterson saved Rathbone's shot to prevent the home side's second goal.
3:52 PM15 hours ago

46'|Second half begins

The last 45 minutes start. Rotherham are getting three very important points and Sunderland need points to stay in the promotion play offs.
3:36 PM16 hours ago

48'|Halftime

End of the first half. Momentary victory for Rotherham who took the lead with Rathbone's goal. Sunderland tried to react but could not equalize.
3:33 PM16 hours ago

45'|Three minutes of added time

We reach the 45th minute. Three minutes are added. We will go to the 48th minute.
3:31 PM16 hours ago

43'| Diallo tries

Diallo tried from distance but his shot went wide. Last minutes to the break. Sunderland want to push a little more
3:26 PM16 hours ago

38'|Yellow to Hugill

First yellow card of the match. Hugill is shown the yellow card for bringing down his opponent. Rotherham's victory continues
3:12 PM16 hours ago

25'|Occasion for Fosu

Rotherham want more and Fosu tries a shot but it goes wide for a corner. The game has opened up a lot
3:07 PM16 hours ago

21' Pritchard had it.

Sunderland reacted quickly with a shot from the left winger that Johansson saved. The home team wins momentarily
3:05 PM16 hours ago

19'|Goal by Rathbone

Goooool for Rotherham. The home side take the lead with a shot from the captain who took advantage of Fosu's pass to beat Patterson. The game is open at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
3:02 PM16 hours ago

15'|Touchdown minutes

Neither of the two have had clear chances to score. Both are trying to score, although it is true that Sunderland has been closer to Johansson's goal.
2:46 PM17 hours ago

0'|Match starts

The match kicks off at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Rotherham and Sunderland face each other in this 29th round of the EFL Championship.
2:40 PM17 hours ago

Sunderland Lineup

For his part, Mowbray has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Patterson, O'nien, Batth, Ballard, Cirkin, Michut, Neill, Diallo, Clarke, Pritchard and Gelhardt.
2:38 PM17 hours ago

Rotherham Lineup

Taylor has already selected his starting eleven. Johansson, Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Hjelde, Ogbene, Coventry, Fosu, Ferguson, Rathbone and Hugill.
2:30 PM17 hours ago

We already have lineups

Less than fifteen minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with Rotherham's lineup 
2:20 PM17 hours ago

Next Match

Rotherham next face Swansea in the EFL Championship. Meanwhile, Sunderland will face Coventry in the EFL Championship. 
2:19 PM17 hours ago

Stadium

The match between Rotherham vs Sunderland will be played at AESSEAL New York Stadium. The stadium is located in England and has a capacity of 12,000 spectators. The match will start at 20:45 Spanish time. 
2:07 PM17 hours ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the match between Rotherham vs Sunderland. Who will win the match between Rotherham vs Sunderland?
2:07 PM17 hours ago

They are already at the stadium

A short while ago, both teams arrived at the stadium. In a few minutes they will start the warm-up exercises to prepare for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new round of the EFL Championship. 
2:06 PM17 hours ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Rotherham vs Sunderland, matchday 29 of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL. 
11:00 AM20 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Rotherham United vs Sunderland live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Sunderland live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AM20 hours ago

Possible Sunderland line-up

Tony Mowbray may field the following starting eleven. Sunderland's possible lineup for this matchday 29 may be as follows: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neill, Michut, Roberts, Diallo, Clarke and Gelhardt.
10:50 AM21 hours ago

Possible Rotherham lineup

Matt Taylor may field the following starting eleven. The possible Rotherham lineup may be as follows: Johansson, Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Bramall, Odofin, Coventry, Ogbene, Rathbone, Ferguson and Hugill.
10:45 AM21 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Rotherham United vs Sunderland of 21st February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brazil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 4:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.

10:40 AM21 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Rotherham United vs Sunderland can be watched on the Sunderland channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
10:35 AM21 hours ago

AESSEAL New York Stadium

AESSEAL New York Stadium // Source: Rotherham
AESSEAL New York Stadium // Source: Rotherham
10:30 AM21 hours ago

Sunderland Ranking

Sunderland is in the sixth position, in the play off positions for promotion to the Premier League, with 28 points. These positions are very close on points, as the bottom four have a one-point advantage, due to the fact that three teams are tied on 49 points. The English team is one point behind the fifth and fourth-placed teams. The direct places are eleven points behind them. As visitors, they have won seven games, five draws and four defeats in 16 rounds, being the fifth best away team in the competition.
10:25 AM21 hours ago

Rotherham Ranking

Rotherham is in 21st position with 33 points, two points away from the relegation places, which are limited by Huddersfield, which has 31 points. At home, they have played 17 matches, winning two games, drawing seven and losing eight. In other words, they have collected 13 points out of a possible 51.
10:20 AM21 hours ago

Sunderland's last game

Sunderland drew their last game against Bristol City 1-1. The first half ended in a goalless draw and the goals came in the second half. Sunderland took the lead first with Clarke's goal from Gelhardt's assist. When it seemed that the match was decided for the home team, Bristol equalized in the last play of the match with a goal from Wells, who scored from eleven meters before the end of the match. In the end, both sides shared the points to achieve their goals. As for Sunderland, they made it into the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League. 
10:15 AM21 hours ago

Rotherham's last match

Rotherham lost at their stadium against Coventry City by 0-2. With this defeat, the home side is approaching the relegation places where they are only two points behind Huddersfield. The first half ended in a goalless draw and both goals were scored in the second half. Allen scored the first goal of the game just after half-time and Gyokeres added the decisive goal in the 93rd minute to leave Rotherham very close to the relegation places.
10:10 AM21 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Rotherham United vs Sunderland this Tuesday, February 21 at 20:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 29th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo