Highlights and Goals: Rotherham United 2-1 Sunderland in EFL Championship

96'|Game end
The match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium ended with a victory for the home team, who suffered a lot in the last minutes. Rathbone and Ferguson scored the goals for Rotherham to win three very important points.
95'|Johansson Savior
A save by the home goalkeeper saves his team. Sunderland continue to press but they have very little time left. Rotherham are going for a hard-fought victory.
90'|Six added
We reach the 90th minute. Six extra minutes are added. We will go to 96 minutes and with the game wide open.
89'|Save Johansson
Gelhardt shoots into the hands of Johansson. Time is running out for Sunderland who can't overcome the home wall. We are going into stoppage time
84'|Washington post
Rotherham had a chance. Washington stood in front of Patterson and his shot hit the post. He could have sealed the game...
70'|Sunderland attack
The visitors are pressing hard and are pinning Rotherham in their own half, who are holding on as best they can during these minutes of pressure from Sunderland. Twenty minutes left
62'|Gelhardt's goal
Sunderland goal. It's game on. The visitors pull one back with Gelhardt's header from O'Nien's cross.
56'|Rotherham goal
Goooool by Ferguson. Great recovery by Fosu who gave a great through ball to Ferguson who beat Patterson with a shot that hit the post before going in. The home side increase the lead
54'|Goal disallowed
Gelhardt scored but the play was disallowed for offside. Rotherham still ahead
47'|Stop Patterson
First chance of the second half. Patterson saved Rathbone's shot to prevent the home side's second goal.
46'|Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. Rotherham are getting three very important points and Sunderland need points to stay in the promotion play offs.
48'|Halftime
End of the first half. Momentary victory for Rotherham who took the lead with Rathbone's goal. Sunderland tried to react but could not equalize.
45'|Three minutes of added time
We reach the 45th minute. Three minutes are added. We will go to the 48th minute.
43'| Diallo tries
Diallo tried from distance but his shot went wide. Last minutes to the break. Sunderland want to push a little more
38'|Yellow to Hugill
First yellow card of the match. Hugill is shown the yellow card for bringing down his opponent. Rotherham's victory continues
25'|Occasion for Fosu
Rotherham want more and Fosu tries a shot but it goes wide for a corner. The game has opened up a lot
21' Pritchard had it.
Sunderland reacted quickly with a shot from the left winger that Johansson saved. The home team wins momentarily
19'|Goal by Rathbone
Goooool for Rotherham. The home side take the lead with a shot from the captain who took advantage of Fosu's pass to beat Patterson. The game is open at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
15'|Touchdown minutes
Neither of the two have had clear chances to score. Both are trying to score, although it is true that Sunderland has been closer to Johansson's goal.
0'|Match starts
The match kicks off at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Rotherham and Sunderland face each other in this 29th round of the EFL Championship.
Sunderland Lineup
For his part, Mowbray has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Patterson, O'nien, Batth, Ballard, Cirkin, Michut, Neill, Diallo, Clarke, Pritchard and Gelhardt.
Rotherham Lineup
Taylor has already selected his starting eleven. Johansson, Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Hjelde, Ogbene, Coventry, Fosu, Ferguson, Rathbone and Hugill.
We already have lineups
Less than fifteen minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. First we go with Rotherham's lineup
Next Match
Rotherham next face Swansea in the EFL Championship. Meanwhile, Sunderland will face Coventry in the EFL Championship.
Stadium
The match between Rotherham vs Sunderland will be played at AESSEAL New York Stadium. The stadium is located in England and has a capacity of 12,000 spectators. The match will start at 20:45 Spanish time.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between Rotherham vs Sunderland. Who will win the match between Rotherham vs Sunderland?
They are already at the stadium
A short while ago, both teams arrived at the stadium. In a few minutes they will start the warm-up exercises to prepare for the match. There is nothing left for the start of this match of a new round of the EFL Championship.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Rotherham vs Sunderland, matchday 29 of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Possible Sunderland line-up
Tony Mowbray may field the following starting eleven. Sunderland's possible lineup for this matchday 29 may be as follows: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neill, Michut, Roberts, Diallo, Clarke and Gelhardt.
Possible Rotherham lineup
Matt Taylor may field the following starting eleven. The possible Rotherham lineup may be as follows: Johansson, Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Bramall, Odofin, Coventry, Ogbene, Rathbone, Ferguson and Hugill.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Rotherham United vs Sunderland of 21st February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brazil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 4:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Rotherham United vs Sunderland can be watched on the Sunderland channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
AESSEAL New York Stadium
Sunderland Ranking
Sunderland is in the sixth position, in the play off positions for promotion to the Premier League, with 28 points. These positions are very close on points, as the bottom four have a one-point advantage, due to the fact that three teams are tied on 49 points. The English team is one point behind the fifth and fourth-placed teams. The direct places are eleven points behind them. As visitors, they have won seven games, five draws and four defeats in 16 rounds, being the fifth best away team in the competition.
Rotherham Ranking
Rotherham is in 21st position with 33 points, two points away from the relegation places, which are limited by Huddersfield, which has 31 points. At home, they have played 17 matches, winning two games, drawing seven and losing eight. In other words, they have collected 13 points out of a possible 51.
Sunderland's last game
Sunderland drew their last game against Bristol City 1-1. The first half ended in a goalless draw and the goals came in the second half. Sunderland took the lead first with Clarke's goal from Gelhardt's assist. When it seemed that the match was decided for the home team, Bristol equalized in the last play of the match with a goal from Wells, who scored from eleven meters before the end of the match. In the end, both sides shared the points to achieve their goals. As for Sunderland, they made it into the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League.
Rotherham's last match
Rotherham lost at their stadium against Coventry City by 0-2. With this defeat, the home side is approaching the relegation places where they are only two points behind Huddersfield. The first half ended in a goalless draw and both goals were scored in the second half. Allen scored the first goal of the game just after half-time and Gyokeres added the decisive goal in the 93rd minute to leave Rotherham very close to the relegation places.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Rotherham United vs Sunderland this Tuesday, February 21 at 20:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 29th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.