Goals and Highlights: Milwall 1-1 Burnley in EFL Championship 2023

Final Score
97'
The match is over, the teams divide units.
92'
The match is quite intense, with both teams going back and forth in search of danger.
85'
Goal, goal, goal for Millwall! Bradshaw's shot inside the box to tie the score.
83'
Burnley changes. Cork and Taylor replace Zaraouri and Maatsen.
73'
Changes for both squads. Burnley substitute Twine for Gudmundson. For their part Millwall bring off Shackleton, Saville and Watomre for Esse Leonard and Bradshaw.
64'
In a duel with McNamara, Twine ends up lying on the field.
59'
Millwall looks to generate dangerous plays, however, the visitors avoid the arrivals.
51'
Goal, goal, goal for Burnley! Powerful shot by Barnes that the goalkeeper doesn't prevent it from going in.
45'
The actions are resumed, the complement is played.
45+1'
The first half is over, despite Burnley's possession, they have failed to open the scoring.
42'
Intense duel with few emotions, both teams very reserved.
35'
Millwall maintained possession, but despite their attempts they were unable to capitalize.
26'
A back-and-forth match, both teams looked for the goal, but were unable to do any damage to each other.
18'
Twine sends in a powerful shot after stealing the ball from Millwall.
10'
A powerful shot by Flemming, but the ball crashes into the wall.
8'
Close! Great team play culminating in Zaroury, but Long ends up deflecting the ball.
0'
The action gets underway in London.
Burnley: LineUp
A. Muric; I. Maatsen, A. Al Dakhil, H. Ekdal, C. Roberts; J. Cullen, J. Brownhill, A. Zaroury, Vitinho, S. Twine; A. Barnes.
Willmore: LineUp
G. Ling, D. McNamara, C. Cresswelll, J. Cooper, M. Wallace; G. Saville, J. Shackleton, A. Voglsammer, Z. Flemming, G. Honeyman; D. Matmore.
To the court
Both teams are already on the field and will be looking to score points and continue their position in the standings.
To be improved
Burnley has 39 goals scored and 32 conceded, being the defense their Achilles heel, in this match they will look to come out with the victory.
It's time to add up
Millwall has 49 points in the competition, despite having a match pending, the team will be looking to make it three points and climb up the table.
What a tip!
Burnley has accumulated 62 goals scored in the current competition, and has only 27 goals conceded, numbers that they will be looking to maintain.
Watch out for this player
Tom Bradshaw is the one Burnley needs to pay close attention to, the striker arrives after scoring a valuable hat-trick.
What a thing!
Burnley is in first place in this competition with 72 points, after 21 wins, 9 draws and only two defeats.
We are back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute update on the Millwall v Burney clash. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Stay tuned for the Millwall vs Burnley live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Millwall vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information from The Den Stadium.
Where and how to watch Millwall vs Burnley live online
The match will not be broadcasted.
Millwall vs Burnley can not be tuned in from the live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Burnley's final lineup
Murić, Roberts, Ekdal, Ekdal, Taylor, Maatsen, Cullen, Brownhill, Cork, Guðmundsson, Tella, Barnes
Millwall's final lineup.
Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Shackleton, Saville, Flemming, Burke, Voglsammer, Bradshaw
Burnley Statement
Vincent Kompany, Burnley manager, spoke ahead of the game: "I think every game is different. I have to be honest, I've put all my time into the Luton game, so I started with that and then the Millwall game now, let's have a look." "We know they have a big set-piece threat, more than anyone else in the league, but in the end, whatever it is we have to accept it and the result, we'll see. We have to move on and not think too much." "I'm not busy with that [winning ugly is a sign of champions]. I've said it a few times, but I'd like to improve. There are still too many teams in England that are better than us and that, for me, is something I don't like, so we have to improve."
How are Burnley coming along?
Burnley beat Luton by the narrowest of margins in this competition, the team will be looking to continue to make it three in this important tournament.
How is Milwall coming in?
Millwall arrives to this match after beating Sheffield United three goals to two, previously they lost to Goventry City by the minimum in the Championship.
The match will be played at The Den Stadium.
The Millwall vs Burnley match will be played at The Den Stadium, located in London, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Millwall vs Burnley live stream, corresponding to Matchday 33 of the Championship. The match will take place at The Den Stadium, at 14:45.