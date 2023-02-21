Goals and Highlights: Milwall 1-1 Burnley in EFL Championship 2023
4:51 PM14 hours ago

Final Score

4:43 PM15 hours ago

97'

The match is over, the teams divide units.
4:36 PM15 hours ago

92'

The match is quite intense, with both teams going back and forth in search of danger.
4:34 PM15 hours ago

85'

Goal, goal, goal for Millwall! Bradshaw's shot inside the box to tie the score.
4:33 PM15 hours ago

83'

Burnley changes. Cork and Taylor replace Zaraouri and Maatsen.
4:22 PM15 hours ago

73'

Changes for both squads. Burnley substitute Twine for Gudmundson. For their part Millwall bring off Shackleton, Saville and Watomre for Esse Leonard and Bradshaw.
4:13 PM15 hours ago

64'

In a duel with McNamara, Twine ends up lying on the field.
4:09 PM15 hours ago

59'

Millwall looks to generate dangerous plays, however, the visitors avoid the arrivals.
4:08 PM15 hours ago

51'

Goal, goal, goal for Burnley! Powerful shot by Barnes that the goalkeeper doesn't prevent it from going in.
4:06 PM15 hours ago

45'

The actions are resumed, the complement is played.
3:36 PM16 hours ago

45+1'

The first half is over, despite Burnley's possession, they have failed to open the scoring.
3:35 PM16 hours ago

42'

Intense duel with few emotions, both teams very reserved.
3:27 PM16 hours ago

35'

Millwall maintained possession, but despite their attempts they were unable to capitalize.
3:26 PM16 hours ago

26'

A back-and-forth match, both teams looked for the goal, but were unable to do any damage to each other.
3:06 PM16 hours ago

18'

Twine sends in a powerful shot after stealing the ball from Millwall.
3:05 PM16 hours ago

10'

A powerful shot by Flemming, but the ball crashes into the wall.
3:05 PM16 hours ago

8'

Close! Great team play culminating in Zaroury, but Long ends up deflecting the ball.
2:50 PM16 hours ago

0'

The action gets underway in London.
2:47 PM17 hours ago

Burnley: LineUp

A. Muric; I. Maatsen, A. Al Dakhil, H. Ekdal, C. Roberts; J. Cullen, J. Brownhill, A. Zaroury, Vitinho, S. Twine; A. Barnes.
2:45 PM17 hours ago

Willmore: LineUp

G. Ling, D. McNamara, C. Cresswelll, J. Cooper, M. Wallace; G. Saville, J. Shackleton, A. Voglsammer, Z. Flemming, G. Honeyman; D. Matmore.
2:36 PM17 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field and will be looking to score points and continue their position in the standings.
2:31 PM17 hours ago

To be improved

Burnley has 39 goals scored and 32 conceded, being the defense their Achilles heel, in this match they will look to come out with the victory.
2:26 PM17 hours ago

It's time to add up

Millwall has 49 points in the competition, despite having a match pending, the team will be looking to make it three points and climb up the table.
2:21 PM17 hours ago

What a tip!

Burnley has accumulated 62 goals scored in the current competition, and has only 27 goals conceded, numbers that they will be looking to maintain.
2:16 PM17 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Tom Bradshaw is the one Burnley needs to pay close attention to, the striker arrives after scoring a valuable hat-trick.
2:11 PM17 hours ago

What a thing!

Burnley is in first place in this competition with 72 points, after 21 wins, 9 draws and only two defeats.
2:06 PM17 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute update on the Millwall v Burney clash. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information as well as the confirmed line-ups.
2:01 PM17 hours ago

1:51 PM17 hours ago

What time is the match Millwall vs Burnley, matchday 33 of the Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the Millwall vs Burnley match on February 21, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:45

Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.

Brazil: 3:45 p.m.

Chile: 3:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

Spain: 6:45 p.m.

United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.

Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

Japan: 2:45 p.m.

India: 1:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.

South Africa: 1:45 p.m.

Australia: 3:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.

1:46 PM18 hours ago

Burnley's final lineup

Murić, Roberts, Ekdal, Ekdal, Taylor, Maatsen, Cullen, Brownhill, Cork, Guðmundsson, Tella, Barnes 
1:41 PM18 hours ago

Millwall's final lineup.

 Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Shackleton, Saville, Flemming, Burke, Voglsammer, Bradshaw
1:36 PM18 hours ago

Burnley Statement

Vincent Kompany, Burnley manager, spoke ahead of the game: "I think every game is different. I have to be honest, I've put all my time into the Luton game, so I started with that and then the Millwall game now, let's have a look." "We know they have a big set-piece threat, more than anyone else in the league, but in the end, whatever it is we have to accept it and the result, we'll see. We have to move on and not think too much." "I'm not busy with that [winning ugly is a sign of champions]. I've said it a few times, but I'd like to improve. There are still too many teams in England that are better than us and that, for me, is something I don't like, so we have to improve."
1:31 PM18 hours ago

How are Burnley coming along?

Burnley beat Luton by the narrowest of margins in this competition, the team will be looking to continue to make it three in this important tournament.

1:26 PM18 hours ago

How is Milwall coming in?

Millwall arrives to this match after beating Sheffield United three goals to two, previously they lost to Goventry City by the minimum in the Championship.

1:21 PM18 hours ago

The match will be played at The Den Stadium.

The Millwall vs Burnley match will be played at The Den Stadium, located in London, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
1:16 PM18 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Millwall vs Burnley live stream, corresponding to Matchday 33 of the Championship. The match will take place at The Den Stadium, at 14:45.
