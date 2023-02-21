Highlights and Goals: Swansea City 1-3 Stoke City in EFL Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
End of transmission
Thank you very much for joining us to watch the Swansea vs Stoke City matchday 29 of the EFL Championship. Follow the sports information on VAVEL.
90+6'
End of the match.
90+3'
STOKE GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL, with Lewis Baker finishing the game to seal the victory with a shot from half distance!
90+1'
Jacob Brown (Stoke) is fouled by Oliver Cooper (Swansea).
86'
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke) on Oliver Cooper (Swansea).
82'
Dwight Gayle (Stoke) is fouled by Oliver Cooper (Swansea).
80'
Ben Wilmot (Stoke) header from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
76'
Ben Wilmot (Stoke) header from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
76'
Stoke change
In: Lewis Baker
Out: Ben Pearson
75'
Corner for Stoke.
71'
Swansea change
In: Liam Walsh
Out: Joe Allen
69'
Joe Allen (Swansea) right footed shot from half distance is blocked.
68'
Foul by Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke) on Ben Cabango (Swansea).
65'
Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea) on Jacob Brown (Stoke).
61'
Yellow card for Dwight Gayle (Stoke).
56'
Stoke change
In: Jordan Thompson
Out: Tyrese Campbell
55'
Yellow card for Ryan Manning (Swansea).
53'
Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea) on Dwight Gayle (Stoke).
49'
Tyrese Campbell (Stoke) is fouled by Ryan Manning (Swansea).
46'
Yellow card for Ben Cabango (Swansea).
Second part
The second half begins at Liberty Stadium!
45+2'
End of the first half.
43'
Ben Wilmot (Stoke) header from the center of the box is just a bit too high.
41'
Morgan Whittaker (Swansea) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
37'
Offside of Swansea.
33'
Jacob Brown (Stoke) is fouled by Nathan Wood (Swansea).
31'
Swansea change
In: Oliver Ntcham
Out: Harry Darling
27'
Yellow card for Matthew Sorinola (Swansea).
23'
Corner for Swansea.
19'
STOKE GOOOOOOOOOL, Josh Laurent scores his brace and gives his team the lead with a shot from the center of the box!
17'
Foul by Harry Darling (Swansea) on Jacob Brown (Stoke).
15'
STOKE GOOOOOOOOOL, Josh Laurent scores the equalizer with a left-footed shot from close range!
10'
Ryan Manning (Swansea) left footed shot from long range on the left is wide to the right side of the goal.
9'
Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke) on Joe Allen (Swansea).
6'
Morgan Fox (Stoke) header from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
2'
SWANSEA GOOOOOOOOOOL, Morgan Whittaker opens the scoring early with a great right-footed shot that goes straight into the back of the net from the center of the goal!
Start of the match
Kick-off at Liberty Stadium!
Field trip
The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Next match
Swansea's next match will be against Rotherham at home on February 27.
Stoke's next match will be against Millwall at home on February 25.
Injury report
Swansea will be without Steven Benda and Jamie Paterson.
Stoke has a longer list: Josh Tymon, Nick Powell, Sam Clucas and Bersant Celina.
Referee
The referee in charge of this match is Andy Woolmer.
Arrival at the stadium
The teams are already at the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
Lineup - Stoke
Matija Sarkic; Morgan Fox, Ben Wilmot, Ki-Jana Hoever, Dujon Sterling; Ben Pearson, Josh Laurent; Tyrese Campbell, William Smallbone, Jacob Brown; Dwight Gayle. D. T.: Alex Neil.
Lineup - Swansea
Andrew Fisher; Harry Darling, Nathan Wood-Gordon, Ben Cabango,; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Joe Allen, Matthew Sorinola; Morgan Whittaker, Oliver Cooper; Joel Piroe. D. T.: Russell Martin.
45 minutes to go!
In 45 minutes the game will start at Liberty Stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
Tune in here Swansea vs Stoke Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Swansea vs Stoke match, as well as the latest information from the Liberty Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Swansea vs Stoke Online?
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Swansea vs Stoke?
This is the kickoff time for the Swansea vs Stoke match on February 21, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
England: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Last meetings
Between 2020 and 2022, they met on five occasions. The scales are perfectly balanced as Swansea have won on two occasions, Stoke on two others and the remaining one ended in a draw.
Key player - Stoke
Despite the current league performance, Stoke has maintained a togetherness in its squad and this togetherness has produced great players such as Tyrese Campbell, who has five goals and two assists this season.
Key player - Swansea
Swansea continues to fight to climb further up the table, and for this, goals are needed. The scorer of the moment is Joel Piroe, the 23-year-old Dutch striker who has 11 goals and one assist so far this season.
Stoke City
Stoke are not having a great moment and sadly it could become a worse one. They are at the bottom of the table in 19th place with 37 points, one behind Brimingham and two behind QPR. Their last results have been two defeats, two wins and a draw.
Swansea City
Swansea City has a somewhat encouraging outlook, although it is not exactly the best. They are in the middle of the table, exactly in the 12th position, with 42 points, three points behind Coventry and West Bromwich. Their last five results have been three defeats, one win and one draw.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Swansea.com Stadium or Liberty Stadium, located in the city of Swansea in Wales. It was inaugurated in 2005 and was baptized as Liberty Stadium and although it changed its name to Swansea.com in 2021, the stadium is still known as Liberty. That was the final name of the stadium, as while it was under construction, it received two other names: White Rock Stadium and New Stadium Swansea. It was built because the stadiums of Vetch Field, St Helen's and The Gnoll, became obsolete with the passage of time, so they needed a new place where they could play Swansea City of the EFL Championship and Ospreys of the United Rugby Championship. Finally, the city council decided to build this stadium near the Tawe River where the Morfa Stadium was formerly located. It has a capacity of 21,088 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship: Swansea vs Stoke live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.