Highlights and Goals: Swansea City 1-3 Stoke City in EFL Championship 2023
4:55 PM14 hours ago

4:44 PM15 hours ago

90+6'

End of the match.
4:39 PM15 hours ago

90+3'

STOKE GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL, with Lewis Baker finishing the game to seal the victory with a shot from half distance!
4:38 PM15 hours ago

90+1'

Jacob Brown (Stoke) is fouled by Oliver Cooper (Swansea).
4:32 PM15 hours ago

86'

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Stoke) on Oliver Cooper (Swansea).
4:32 PM15 hours ago

82'

Dwight Gayle (Stoke) is fouled by Oliver Cooper (Swansea).
4:26 PM15 hours ago

80'

Ben Wilmot (Stoke) header from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
4:25 PM15 hours ago

76'

Ben Wilmot (Stoke) header from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
4:24 PM15 hours ago

76'

Stoke change

In: Lewis Baker

Out: Ben Pearson

4:20 PM15 hours ago

75'

Corner for Stoke.
4:18 PM15 hours ago

71'

Swansea change

In: Liam Walsh

Out: Joe Allen

4:14 PM15 hours ago

69'

Joe Allen (Swansea) right footed shot from half distance is blocked.
4:14 PM15 hours ago

68'

Foul by Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke) on Ben Cabango (Swansea).
4:13 PM15 hours ago

65'

Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea) on Jacob Brown (Stoke).
4:07 PM15 hours ago

61'

Yellow card for Dwight Gayle (Stoke).
4:02 PM15 hours ago

56'

Stoke change

In: Jordan Thompson

Out: Tyrese Campbell

4:01 PM15 hours ago

55'

Yellow card for Ryan Manning (Swansea).
3:59 PM15 hours ago

53'

Foul by Ben Cabango (Swansea) on Dwight Gayle (Stoke).
3:58 PM15 hours ago

49'

Tyrese Campbell (Stoke) is fouled by Ryan Manning (Swansea).
3:53 PM15 hours ago

46'

Yellow card for Ben Cabango (Swansea).
3:50 PM16 hours ago

Second part

The second half begins at Liberty Stadium!
3:34 PM16 hours ago

45+2'

End of the first half.
3:31 PM16 hours ago

43'

Ben Wilmot (Stoke) header from the center of the box is just a bit too high.
3:30 PM16 hours ago

41'

Morgan Whittaker (Swansea) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
3:25 PM16 hours ago

37'

Offside of Swansea.
3:24 PM16 hours ago

33'

Jacob Brown (Stoke) is fouled by Nathan Wood (Swansea).
3:19 PM16 hours ago

31'

Swansea change

In: Oliver Ntcham

Out: Harry Darling

3:18 PM16 hours ago

27'

Yellow card for Matthew Sorinola (Swansea).
3:11 PM16 hours ago

23'

Corner for Swansea.
3:07 PM16 hours ago

19'

STOKE GOOOOOOOOOL, Josh Laurent scores his brace and gives his team the lead with a shot from the center of the box!
3:05 PM16 hours ago

17'

Foul by Harry Darling (Swansea) on Jacob Brown (Stoke).
3:04 PM16 hours ago

15'

STOKE GOOOOOOOOOL, Josh Laurent scores the equalizer with a left-footed shot from close range!
2:58 PM16 hours ago

10'

Ryan Manning (Swansea) left footed shot from long range on the left is wide to the right side of the goal.
2:57 PM16 hours ago

9'

Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke) on Joe Allen (Swansea).
2:56 PM16 hours ago

6'

Morgan Fox (Stoke) header from the center of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
2:51 PM16 hours ago

2'

SWANSEA GOOOOOOOOOOL, Morgan Whittaker opens the scoring early with a great right-footed shot that goes straight into the back of the net from the center of the goal!
2:48 PM17 hours ago

Start of the match

Kick-off at Liberty Stadium!
2:47 PM17 hours ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
2:43 PM17 hours ago

Next match

Swansea's next match will be against Rotherham at home on February 27.

Stoke's next match will be against Millwall at home on February 25.

2:39 PM17 hours ago

Injury report

Swansea will be without Steven Benda and Jamie Paterson.

Stoke has a longer list: Josh Tymon, Nick Powell, Sam Clucas and Bersant Celina.

2:36 PM17 hours ago

Referee

The referee in charge of this match is Andy Woolmer.
2:27 PM17 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium

The teams are already at the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
2:11 PM17 hours ago

Lineup - Stoke

Matija Sarkic; Morgan Fox, Ben Wilmot, Ki-Jana Hoever, Dujon Sterling; Ben Pearson, Josh Laurent; Tyrese Campbell, William Smallbone, Jacob Brown; Dwight Gayle. D. T.: Alex Neil.
 
2:08 PM17 hours ago

Lineup - Swansea

Andrew Fisher; Harry Darling, Nathan Wood-Gordon, Ben Cabango,; Ryan Manning, Matt Grimes, Joe Allen, Matthew Sorinola; Morgan Whittaker, Oliver Cooper; Joel Piroe. D. T.: Russell Martin.
2:05 PM17 hours ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the game will start at Liberty Stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
11:00 AM20 hours ago

Tune in here Swansea vs Stoke Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Swansea vs Stoke match, as well as the latest information from the Liberty Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:55 AM20 hours ago

How to watch Swansea vs Stoke Online?

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
10:50 AM21 hours ago

What time is Swansea vs Stoke?

This is the kickoff time for the Swansea vs Stoke match on February 21, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Bolivia: 3:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Chile: 4:45 PM

Colombia: 2:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

USA (ET): 2:45 PM

England: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 4:45 PM

Peru: 2:45 PM

Uruguay: 4:45 PM

10:45 AM21 hours ago

Last meetings

Between 2020 and 2022, they met on five occasions. The scales are perfectly balanced as Swansea have won on two occasions, Stoke on two others and the remaining one ended in a draw.
10:40 AM21 hours ago

Key player - Stoke

Despite the current league performance, Stoke has maintained a togetherness in its squad and this togetherness has produced great players such as Tyrese Campbell, who has five goals and two assists this season.
10:35 AM21 hours ago

Key player - Swansea

Swansea continues to fight to climb further up the table, and for this, goals are needed. The scorer of the moment is Joel Piroe, the 23-year-old Dutch striker who has 11 goals and one assist so far this season.
10:30 AM21 hours ago

Stoke City

Stoke are not having a great moment and sadly it could become a worse one. They are at the bottom of the table in 19th place with 37 points, one behind Brimingham and two behind QPR. Their last results have been two defeats, two wins and a draw.
10:25 AM21 hours ago

Swansea City

Swansea City has a somewhat encouraging outlook, although it is not exactly the best. They are in the middle of the table, exactly in the 12th position, with 42 points, three points behind Coventry and West Bromwich. Their last five results have been three defeats, one win and one draw.
10:20 AM21 hours ago

Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is the Swansea.com Stadium or Liberty Stadium, located in the city of Swansea in Wales. It was inaugurated in 2005 and was baptized as Liberty Stadium and although it changed its name to Swansea.com in 2021, the stadium is still known as Liberty. That was the final name of the stadium, as while it was under construction, it received two other names: White Rock Stadium and New Stadium Swansea. It was built because the stadiums of Vetch Field, St Helen's and The Gnoll, became obsolete with the passage of time, so they needed a new place where they could play Swansea City of the EFL Championship and Ospreys of the United Rugby Championship. Finally, the city council decided to build this stadium near the Tawe River where the Morfa Stadium was formerly located. It has a capacity of 21,088 spectators.

10:15 AM21 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship: Swansea vs Stoke live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
