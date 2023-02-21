Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2023
Image: VAVEL

5:20 PM14 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

4:57 PM14 hours ago

93'

The match is over, Madrid wins in a great way against a Liverpool team that was lost in the match.
4:52 PM14 hours ago

90'

Madrid dominates the game, Camavinga and Co. play in the opponent's area
4:47 PM15 hours ago

86'

Real Madrid changes. Benzema and Modric come on for Asensio and Kroos.
4:42 PM15 hours ago

81'

Real Madrid change. Rodrygo comes off for Ceballos.
4:37 PM15 hours ago

78'

Liverpool look to generate danger, but the visitors' defense is well stopped at the back
4:32 PM15 hours ago

73'

Liverpool changes. Gomez and Henderson come on for Matip and Milner.
4:27 PM15 hours ago

67'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! A cross from Vinicius looking for Benzema, the Frenchman receives, drives, gets past Alisson and sends it home.
4:22 PM15 hours ago

64'

Close! Bajcetic finds the ball in the area, sends a shot and the ball is saved.
4:17 PM15 hours ago

64'

Liverpool changes. Gakpo and Jota come on for Firmino and Núñez.
4:12 PM15 hours ago

55'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Benzema's powerful shot, Alisson can't keep it out for the fourth goal.
4:07 PM15 hours ago

52'

A back-and-forth match, both teams seek to gain possession of the ball.
4:02 PM15 hours ago

47'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Modric's cross, Militao meets the ball and heads it home for the third.
3:57 PM15 hours ago

45'

The action gets underway at Anfield for the second half.
3:52 PM15 hours ago

45+4'

At the end of the first half, the score is tied.
3:47 PM16 hours ago

44'

Close! Rodrygo fails to get a shot off and ends up missing the chance to score the third, the ball is deflected wide.
3:42 PM16 hours ago

42'

Both teams looked to generate danger, but were unable to break through the defensive lines.
3:37 PM16 hours ago

36'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Alisson makes a mistake and the ball bounces off Vinicius, the ball ends up going into his goal.
3:32 PM16 hours ago

26'

Real Madrid change. Nacho replaces Alaba, who leaves injured.
3:27 PM16 hours ago

21'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Vinicius's shot to the far post, the goalkeeper can't do anything and the first goes in.
3:22 PM16 hours ago

14'

Goal, goal, goal for Liverpool! Salah takes advantage of a big mistake by Courtois who fails to control the ball and ends up scoring the second.
3:17 PM16 hours ago

12'

Salah's left-footed shot at Courtois' goal, but the ball goes wide.
3:12 PM16 hours ago

3'

Goal, goal, goal for Liverpool! Núñez receives the ball inside the box and connects quickly to score the first.
3:07 PM16 hours ago

0'

The action gets underway at Anfield.
3:02 PM16 hours ago

Real Madrid: LineUp

Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius
2:57 PM16 hours ago

Liverpool: LineUp

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gómez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Núñez
2:52 PM16 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
2:47 PM17 hours ago

At home

Liverpool are already at their home stadium and will be looking to give a good game and make it three out of three.
2:42 PM17 hours ago

Present

Real Madrid will be looking for a win to take the lead in this important match, the Merengue team is already at Anfield.

2:37 PM17 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Real Madrid has to put special mark on Salah, the striker will look to generate danger and score goals to give his team the partial advantage.
2:32 PM17 hours ago

Unbelievable!

Liverpool have now gone their longest winless streak against Real Madrid, having gone six consecutive matches without a victory.
2:27 PM17 hours ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go until the start of this important Champions League match, a very evenly matched game to watch tonight.
2:22 PM17 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Karim Benzema is the striker Liverpool need to look out for the most, the striker will be looking to generate danger and add goals.
2:17 PM17 hours ago

What a thing!

There are nine duels that these teams have faced, the first three were won by Liverpool, but then Real Madrid won five games, plus a draw.
2:12 PM17 hours ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the Liverpool-Real Madrid match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
2:07 PM17 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from Anfield Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
2:02 PM17 hours ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:57 PM17 hours ago

What time is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Round of 16 match?

This is the kick-off time for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on February 21, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00

1:52 PM17 hours ago

Latest Real Madrid lineup

Courtois; Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho, Alaba; Modric, Camavinga, Ceballos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius.
1:47 PM18 hours ago

Liverpool's final lineup

 Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Shackleton, Saville, Flemming, Burke, Voglsammer, Bradshaw
1:42 PM18 hours ago

Statements Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the clash with Liverpool: "We are well, with the illusion and the desire to do well, like last year. We're talking about a very tough tie, but the illusion is still intact". "I see him well; he will start tomorrow. He is also very excited about this Champions League, because the memory of the last one is still very fresh". "Something very nice. I agree with Klopp, because it was a very even game, where Liverpool had more possession, but we were very good at the back. But this will be different: two games. It's up to us to do well for 180 minutes. "Vinicius likes to play soccer wherever he is. And, above all, in places as important as tomorrow. It's a pleasure to see him play, but for all of soccer, not just the madridistas. Because he is very good, like Pedri, Gavi, Mbappé, Haaland? it's a pleasure to see players with this quality." "Obviously yes, we talk about a 'transition'... but in these cases it is forced. We didn't want it that way, but you have to get used to it. I'm worried about his absence, because he's a great player; but those who have replaced him the last few games have done well. And that should give us confidence. "He has shown it throughout his career. He is growing, improving after the World Cup. His quality is enormous and his desire to continue at Real Madrid is the same." "The atmosphere in this stadium is spectacular, fantastic. Let's hope we do well tomorrow. Yes, it's a pleasure to be back. "That's what I'm thinking, but I'll do it until tomorrow. Indeed, that's the doubt: to put a more 'controlled' team at the back or a more forceful team up top. I'm glad to see that this doubt is not only mine, but also yours". "I have good memories of that night, but Liverpool have changed. Now they are more powerful, with more quality. To repeat that game in terms of attitude and result... it's very complicated, almost impossible." "We know what awaits us: no time to breathe. Liverpool presses you, presses you and presses you. We are ready. "After the World Cup we are defending well, keeping clean sheets. The team is getting used to it and, of course, tomorrow will be key. I am convinced that we will do it, defend well." "It's a very serious issue. There is no law that can change a person's mentality: that's a matter of culture and common sense. I don't blame Spain; it happens in all countries. Spain is fantastic, spectacular in every way; I am delighted to live there. What needs to change, in general, is respect for people."
1:37 PM18 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives to this match after beating Osasuna at home by two goals to nil, so they will be looking for more victories.

1:32 PM18 hours ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

Liverpool beat Newcastle two goals to zero, in this match they will try to give a lethal blow and go to the Santiago Bernabeu with an advantage.

1:27 PM18 hours ago

The match will be played at Anfield Stadium.

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be played at Anfield Stadium, located in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
1:22 PM18 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match, corresponding to the Champions League Round of 16. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, at 15:00.
