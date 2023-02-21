Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
93'
The match is over, Madrid wins in a great way against a Liverpool team that was lost in the match.
90'
Madrid dominates the game, Camavinga and Co. play in the opponent's area
86'
Real Madrid changes. Benzema and Modric come on for Asensio and Kroos.
81'
Real Madrid change. Rodrygo comes off for Ceballos.
78'
Liverpool look to generate danger, but the visitors' defense is well stopped at the back
73'
Liverpool changes. Gomez and Henderson come on for Matip and Milner.
67'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! A cross from Vinicius looking for Benzema, the Frenchman receives, drives, gets past Alisson and sends it home.
64'
Close! Bajcetic finds the ball in the area, sends a shot and the ball is saved.
64'
Liverpool changes. Gakpo and Jota come on for Firmino and Núñez.
55'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Benzema's powerful shot, Alisson can't keep it out for the fourth goal.
52'
A back-and-forth match, both teams seek to gain possession of the ball.
47'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Modric's cross, Militao meets the ball and heads it home for the third.
45'
The action gets underway at Anfield for the second half.
45+4'
At the end of the first half, the score is tied.
44'
Close! Rodrygo fails to get a shot off and ends up missing the chance to score the third, the ball is deflected wide.
42'
Both teams looked to generate danger, but were unable to break through the defensive lines.
36'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Alisson makes a mistake and the ball bounces off Vinicius, the ball ends up going into his goal.
26'
Real Madrid change. Nacho replaces Alaba, who leaves injured.
21'
Goal, goal, goal for Real Madrid! Vinicius's shot to the far post, the goalkeeper can't do anything and the first goes in.
14'
Goal, goal, goal for Liverpool! Salah takes advantage of a big mistake by Courtois who fails to control the ball and ends up scoring the second.
12'
Salah's left-footed shot at Courtois' goal, but the ball goes wide.
3'
Goal, goal, goal for Liverpool! Núñez receives the ball inside the box and connects quickly to score the first.
0'
The action gets underway at Anfield.
Real Madrid: LineUp
Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Alaba; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius
Liverpool: LineUp
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gómez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Núñez
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
At home
Liverpool are already at their home stadium and will be looking to give a good game and make it three out of three.
Present
Real Madrid will be looking for a win to take the lead in this important match, the Merengue team is already at Anfield.
Watch out for this player
Real Madrid has to put special mark on Salah, the striker will look to generate danger and score goals to give his team the partial advantage.
Unbelievable!
Liverpool have now gone their longest winless streak against Real Madrid, having gone six consecutive matches without a victory.
It won't be long now!
Less than an hour to go until the start of this important Champions League match, a very evenly matched game to watch tonight.
Watch out for this player
Karim Benzema is the striker Liverpool need to look out for the most, the striker will be looking to generate danger and add goals.
What a thing!
There are nine duels that these teams have faced, the first three were won by Liverpool, but then Real Madrid won five games, plus a draw.
We're back!
We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the Liverpool-Real Madrid match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
What time is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Round of 16 match?
This is the kick-off time for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on February 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
Latest Real Madrid lineup
Courtois; Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho, Alaba; Modric, Camavinga, Ceballos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius.
Liverpool's final lineup
Statements Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the clash with Liverpool: "We are well, with the illusion and the desire to do well, like last year. We're talking about a very tough tie, but the illusion is still intact". "I see him well; he will start tomorrow. He is also very excited about this Champions League, because the memory of the last one is still very fresh". "Something very nice. I agree with Klopp, because it was a very even game, where Liverpool had more possession, but we were very good at the back. But this will be different: two games. It's up to us to do well for 180 minutes. "Vinicius likes to play soccer wherever he is. And, above all, in places as important as tomorrow. It's a pleasure to see him play, but for all of soccer, not just the madridistas. Because he is very good, like Pedri, Gavi, Mbappé, Haaland? it's a pleasure to see players with this quality." "Obviously yes, we talk about a 'transition'... but in these cases it is forced. We didn't want it that way, but you have to get used to it. I'm worried about his absence, because he's a great player; but those who have replaced him the last few games have done well. And that should give us confidence. "He has shown it throughout his career. He is growing, improving after the World Cup. His quality is enormous and his desire to continue at Real Madrid is the same." "The atmosphere in this stadium is spectacular, fantastic. Let's hope we do well tomorrow. Yes, it's a pleasure to be back. "That's what I'm thinking, but I'll do it until tomorrow. Indeed, that's the doubt: to put a more 'controlled' team at the back or a more forceful team up top. I'm glad to see that this doubt is not only mine, but also yours". "I have good memories of that night, but Liverpool have changed. Now they are more powerful, with more quality. To repeat that game in terms of attitude and result... it's very complicated, almost impossible." "We know what awaits us: no time to breathe. Liverpool presses you, presses you and presses you. We are ready. "After the World Cup we are defending well, keeping clean sheets. The team is getting used to it and, of course, tomorrow will be key. I am convinced that we will do it, defend well." "It's a very serious issue. There is no law that can change a person's mentality: that's a matter of culture and common sense. I don't blame Spain; it happens in all countries. Spain is fantastic, spectacular in every way; I am delighted to live there. What needs to change, in general, is respect for people."
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid arrives to this match after beating Osasuna at home by two goals to nil, so they will be looking for more victories.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool beat Newcastle two goals to zero, in this match they will try to give a lethal blow and go to the Santiago Bernabeu with an advantage.
The match will be played at Anfield Stadium.
The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be played at Anfield Stadium, located in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
