Real Madrid battle back to stun Liverpool with massive comeback

Real Madrid will head back to the Spanish capital with a 5-2 lead going into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against the finalists from last year Liverpool.

A crazy first half

In front of a packed stadium at Anfield the home side got off to a very quick start opening the scoring less than five minutes into the match as Darwin Nunez flicked a shot from Mo Salah and went past Thibaut Courtois.

In the 15th minute, Liverpool doubled their lead as Salah forced a turnover and a major gaffe from Courtois as he was out of his net and he managed to score into an empty net.

The visitors responded in the 21st minute as Vinicius Jr got a solid pass and from the top of the box beat Alisson Becker with a powerful strike to put Real Madrid on the scoreboard.

Six minutes later Madrid suffered a loss as David Alaba got injured and was subbed off for Nacho, and in the 36th minute, it was Alisson's turn to make a gaffe as his goal kick bounced off Vinicius Jr leg and went into the back of the net to knot the game at two.

Real Madrid finishes strong

Real Madrid took the lead two minutes into the second half off a set piece and a free kick that was headed in by Eder Militao which stunned the Liverpool crowd.

In the 55th minute, the visitors doubled their lead as Karim Benzema shot from just outside the box deflected off Joe Gomez and into the net for a 4-2 lead.

12 minutes later Real Madrid put the icing on the cake as Benzema scored his second goal of the game with a solid pass from Luka Modric and beat Alisson Becker.

The second leg is scheduled for March 15th at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.