Chicago Fire: Five predictions for 2023

We’re now less than two weeks away from the start of the Chicago Fire’s 2023 season.

This is usually the most exciting part of the year for supporters. They’re still full of hope and optimism for the campaign ahead, and they’ve not yet been forced to deal with the reality of supporting a team like this one.

The fanbase is a bit more subdued at the moment due to the club’s underwhelming offseason, but the anticipation and expectations of Fire fans will only continue to rise as we get closer and closer to opening day.

With that in mind, now is as good of a time as ever to look towards the year ahead. How will Chicago fare this campaign? Which players will do well, and which will disappoint? Will any new faces come in before the season is over?

Only heaven knows at this stage, but that won’t stop me from trying my luck.

Przybyłko starts the season, and gets hot at one point

I’m not quite sure how Kacper Przybyłko has done it.

Despite everything that’s gone on with the Fire over the course of the last 12 months, Przybyłko will almost certainly go into opening day as the team’s starting striker.

For context, we have to go all the way back to the 2022 offseason. That's when the forward was brought in from the Philadelphia Union in a pretty marquee trade. There was belief that he was going to be the guy that turned things around for Chicago, but that was not the case.

Przybyłko flopped hard, and other than a few sporadic solid performances over the course of the campaign, he was pretty useless. That’s why he lost his starting spot to Jhon Durán before the year was over, and his future at the club had become bleak.

Durán was a bit too good, though, which led to attention from Europe. That put the Fire in a tricky spot when it came to the center forward position. They could either keep the youngster and have him lead the line again, or sell him and find a replacement. They opted for the latter when Aston Villa made them an offer they couldn’t refuse, and the hunt for a new number 9 was on.

However, that new man hasn’t come in yet, and it’s not certain that he will anytime soon. Chicago has made a mess of the situation, and now they only have Przybyłko to turn to. As a result, he’s become the starter again.

It’s a risk, and it likely won’t pay off in the long run. The forward just doesn’t suit the Fire’s system, and he becomes a shell of himself when he tries to adapt to what’s going on around him. The club has to find someone, and they have to do it before it’s too late.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Narrative has a funny way of taking over in sports, and few things would be more intriguing than Przybyłko going on a tear at some point in the campaign. It won’t happen right off the bat, but a purple patch two months into the season would serve as a wondrous storyline for supporters.

The new signing would still replace him eventually, of course, but a strong run of games would secure Przybyłko’s role in the side for a little bit longer.

Shaqiri moves out wide

The star of the show will once again be Xherdan Shaqiri. That is obvious.

His debut campaign was a little disappointing considering the hype that surrounded his signing, but that hasn’t stopped fans from still expecting greatness. The Swiss international had a superb World Cup, and the offseason break should have given him enough time to recover from all the knocks he was dealing with last year.

However, there’s still one last obstacle to overcome before Chicago gets to see the best of Shaqiri, and that is where they play him.

Head coach Ezra Hendrickson played him in the number 10 role in 2022, and if preseason lineups are anything to go by, he’ll stay there this campaign. That’s not good.

The player’s positioning had been a topic of debate for the fanbase last time out, and the mixed results of the decision was the reason why. Shaqiri struggled early on, as he looked kind of lost on the pitch, and he didn’t know where to go. He would instinctively drift out wide where he was more comfortable, but that then messed with the balance of the rest of the side.

In the Fire’s defense, the attacker got better in the role as the season went on. He stayed more central, and on the few occasions he would float out to the wing, someone would slide over to cover for him. There was a bit of balance, and things ebbed and flowed better.

Shaqiri’s ceiling is just lower when he’s playing up the middle, though, and that ends up affecting the team. The better he is, the better they are, which is why Chicago needs to get the very most out of him. Why pay him $6 million if you’re not going to maximize his talents? He was used on the wing during his aforementioned brilliant World Cup campaign, for crying out loud.

That’s why the Fire might think about switching things up if they have a slow start to the season. It’s an easy change to make, and it’s low-risk high-reward move. If he doesn’t perform, they can always go back to plan A. If Shaqiri bursts into life, though, then he could carry the side all the way to the playoffs.

It might sound a little dramatic, but where the Designated Player is used could change everything.

Guti makes or breaks

Whisper it, but this season is a very important one for Brian Gutiérrez.

This will be his third campaign with the first team. He was technically signed in 2020, and that was the year he made his debut, but he only had a few brief showings off the bench.

His first real season was in 2021 when he was just 17 years old. Gutiérrez made an early breakthrough into the lineup, starting four games in a row near the start of the year, and then coming on for another 36 minutes off the bench in the match afterward. Those contests didn’t go too well, though. He failed to get a goal or an assist, and Chicago only won one of those games.

The homegrown’s role was then greatly reduced. He only started once over the course of the next four and a half months, and his appearances off the bench weren’t too long either. His personal campaign ended on a high, at least, as he played more during the team’s last five games, and he picked up his first-ever assist during that run.

This past season saw him become a proper part of the first team. Gutiérrez only missed one game, and he actually started most matches. He scored his first-ever goal for the club, scored another before the year was done, and added five assists to that tally as well. It was a big season for the youngsters' development, and a number of people across the league started to notice him.

The focus won’t be on his development anymore, though. The attacker will now be expected to make a consistent impact in the final third. He’ll be 19 to start this season, and while that’s still quite young, that’s around the time where players make the next step in their careers.

Gutiérrez will need to be more than just a few promising moments and performances. He’ll have to show that he can play at this level, and play well. He won’t be a starter, but he will be the first option off the bench, and he’ll probably start a good amount of games due to the availability issues of the players ahead of him on the depth chart, like Xherdan Shaqiri, Jairo Torres, and Chris Mueller.

There’s going to be legitimate pressure on him to succeed, and either he’ll sink, or he’ll swim. The #40 might make the most of the added responsibility, growing into a top-tier talent in the league and influencing contests for the Fire on a weekly basis. Then again, maybe he’ll fail to make the step up, and he’ll see less and less game-time as the year goes on.

Either way, everyone will learn a lot about Gutiérrez by the time this campaign ends.

Pineda takes over from Giménez

The curious case of Gastón Giménez continues.

Everyone knows about his story so far. He came to Chicago as a Designated Player back in 2020, and there was a ton of fanfare surrounding his acquisition. He looked really good early on, but as time went on, the tide began to turn. He simply wasn’t living up to expectations, and some supporters grew increasingly frustrated with him.

The Fire felt that same frustration, which is why Giménez’s contract was restructured this past offseason in order to take the DP tag off of him. It was a smart move, but the player was still making plenty of money, so the standards for him remained high.

There’s little reason to believe that things will change this time around, though. We all know who the midfielder is by now. He’s very talented on the ball, sure, but he doesn’t make an impact on games going forward, and he doesn’t track back as much as he should. In a different team or league his style of play might work, but it just doesn’t in Chicago.

Luckily for the Fire, they have someone eagerly waiting to replace him, and that man is Mauricio Pineda. As things stand he doesn’t actually have a spot in the starting lineup despite being able to play in a few different positions. Giménez is expected to get the nod alongside Federico Navarro in midfield, and there’s already two different names fighting for the spot next to Rafael Czichos at centerback.

Pineda was in the same situation last year, but he did have plenty of opportunities to impress whenever someone had to miss out through injury or suspension. Whenever he was called upon, he performed, especially when he was replacing Giménez in the middle of the park. Some heralded the former as one of the team’s most important players as a result. To put it in a different way, Pineda was just better than Giménez.

If Giménez continues to disappoint, then head coach Ezra Hendrickson will have no other choice than to bench him and bring Pineda into the starting lineup. He might have to do that for opening day already, as the former DP could be unavailable due to injury.

Pineda may not be as technically gifted, but he simply brings more to the team. He flies around the pitch, which allows him to win the ball back defensively and then drive forward with it. He’s not even that bad in the final third, as he’s a threat on set-pieces, and he can make the final pass or finish off a simple chance if need be.

Giménez is the bigger name, and he’s making more money, but Pineda is the better option for Chicago in their current system. It’s only a matter of time until the coaching staff realizes it.

The Fire (technically) make the playoffs

As ridiculous as this may sound, teams across MLS still don’t know what the format will be for this year’s postseason.

The league had seemingly nailed it, with seven teams per conference making the playoffs, and the number one seed on each side of the bracket earning a first-round bye. Every round was single-elimination, and the higher seed was always at home.

Sure, maybe too many teams made the postseason with this format, but it was a good compromise between having loads of playoff games while still making the regular season somewhat meaningful.

However, it looks like MLS is ready to piss it all away. There have been talks about changing things up this season, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that a new format will be introduced before the campaign is done.

The biggest change would be to the amount of teams making it to the dance. With this new system in place, the 8th and 9th seeds would face off in a play-in game, and the winner of that would then take on the highest-seed in the opening round. That means 60% of the teams in the Eastern Conference would feature in the postseason.

That is insanity.

However, Chicago won’t care as long as it helps them finally make the playoffs again. They’ve only made one appearance in the postseason since 2013, and that could not have gone worse since they were blown out at home.

The Fire might not be the best team in the league, but they’re certainly good enough to at least finish 9th in their own conference. At that point they just don’t have to be awful.

I can certainly envision a scenario where Chicago finishes in 8th and gets to host the aforementioned play-in game. Whether they win that or not is completely up in the air, although if they do advance then they’d certainly get knocked out in the next round by the top-seed.

At the very least, the club would be able to count it as a postseason berth, even if supporters wouldn’t be thrilled.

Yeah, that sounds like the Fire.