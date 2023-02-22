Goals and Highlights: Mexico Women's 1-1 Colombia in Women's Revelations Cup 2023
Image: Selección Mexicana

11:13 PM8 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

10:56 PM8 hours ago

95'

It's over! The match ends tied and is defined by the difference of yellow cards, Mexico is champion of the Women's Revelations Cup.
10:54 PM8 hours ago

93'

Changes in Mexico. Zuazua and García replace Ovalle and Nieto.
10:50 PM9 hours ago

89'

Close! Arias' shot bounces off the Mexican defense and goes out of the field.
10:45 PM9 hours ago

84'

Mexico changes. Charlyn Corral and Anika Rodríguez are substituted for Mayor and Delgadillo.
10:38 PM9 hours ago

77'

Usme's shot at Santiago's goal, but the goalkeeper holds the ball correctly.
10:32 PM9 hours ago

71'

Colombia is saved! A double shot inside the box by the Mexicans, but Arias and Tapia save the Colombian goal.
10:29 PM9 hours ago

68'

Goalkeeper! A powerful shot to the angle by Mayor, but Tapia with a left hand to keep out the second.
10:23 PM9 hours ago

63'

Close! Delgadillo closes well, but the ball ends up going wide.
10:21 PM9 hours ago

60'

Cambio de México. Jaramillo comes off for Delgado.
10:19 PM9 hours ago

58'

A back-and-forth match, with both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
10:14 PM9 hours ago

53'

Ovalle does not manage to control the ball and the defense ends up taking the ball away from him.
10:08 PM9 hours ago

46'

Colombia's triple shift. Andrade, Bedoya and Chacón are substituted by Guerra, Ramos and Cuesta.
10:06 PM9 hours ago

45'

The second half gets underway in León.
9:51 PM9 hours ago

45+4'

The first half is over, the score remains tied at one goal.
9:47 PM10 hours ago

93'

Mexico presses, but does not score well.
9:40 PM10 hours ago

38'

Taconazo by Mayor, but Tapia ends up keeping the ball.
9:34 PM10 hours ago

32'

Camberos looked for a shot inside the box, but failed to control the ball.
9:26 PM10 hours ago

25'

Nieto's pass, but the ball ends up going over the goal.
9:25 PM10 hours ago

22'

Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Mayor shoots into the goal and ends up tying the match.
9:14 PM10 hours ago

13'

Goal, goal, goal for Colombia! Usme's shot from outside the box goes in, Santiago can't do anything.
9:12 PM10 hours ago

11'

Tapia ends up keeping a ball that the Mexican offense was looking for.
9:08 PM10 hours ago

7'

Cecilia Santiago made a good save to prevent the Colombians from scoring.
9:01 PM10 hours ago

0'

The actions start from León, Gujanajuato.
8:56 PM10 hours ago

Colombia: LineUp

K. Tapia; D. Caracas, D. Arias, J. Carabalí, M. Vanegas, D. Montoya, M. Ramos, L. Caicedo, C. Usme, Y. Cuesta, I. Guerra.
8:54 PM10 hours ago

Mexico: LineUp

C. Santiago; K. Robles, C. Ferral, G. Espinoza, N. Hernández, S. Camberos, K. Nieto, C. Jaramillo, J. Ovalle, S. Mayor, M. Delgadillo.
8:51 PM10 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
8:46 PM11 hours ago

At home

Mexico has already arrived at the Emerald Building, the team will be looking to emerge victorious in Lopez's first tournament as head coach.
8:41 PM11 hours ago

They arrived

The León stadium already has the presence of the Colombian national team, which arrives in high spirits and will be looking to score goals.
8:36 PM11 hours ago

It won't be long now!

There is less than an hour to go until this important match, which will define the champions, kicks off, what a match to come.
8:31 PM11 hours ago

Jewel!

The Mexican dressing room is now ready, with all the clothing that the players will wear in their quest to emerge victorious from this match.

8:26 PM11 hours ago

What a thing!

The team that wins this match will be automatically crowned champion of this edition of the Revelations Cup, so a great game is expected.
8:21 PM11 hours ago

Patience

Charlyn spoke about the new coach's process: "It is a new process, many young people, players with great dynamism and we must be patient, many of us are playing together for the first time and any process must take time, we have much to improve, but there is a very good team and we just need to know each other a little more on the court to bring out our best version, there is talent, we are just starting".
8:16 PM11 hours ago

All set!

Colombia yesterday closed its preparation for this match, the two best teams of the group will face each other tonight.
8:11 PM11 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the Mexico-Colombia match. We will soon share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
8:06 PM11 hours ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Mexico Women's vs Colombia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico Women's vs Colombia live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Leon. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
8:01 PM11 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mexico Women vs Colombia Women live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.

Mexico Women's vs Colombia can be tuned in from ViX App's live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:56 PM11 hours ago

What time is the match of Mexico Women vs Colombia Women, matchday 3 of the Champions League?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico Women's vs Colombia match on February 21, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 9:00 p.m.

India: 9:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.

South Africa: 8:00 p.m.

Australia: 22:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours

7:51 PM11 hours ago

Latest Colombia Women's lineup

K. Tapia; D. Caracas, D. Arias, J. Carabalí, M. Vanegas, D. Montoya, M. Ramos, L. Caicedo, C. Usme, M. Ramírez, I. Guerra.
7:46 PM12 hours ago

Last Mexico Women's lineup

I. González; C. Ferral, G. Espinoza, A. Rodríguez, S. Camberos, M. Zuazua, K. Nieto, C. Jaramillo, J. Ovalle, S. Mayor, C. Corral.
7:41 PM12 hours ago

Mexico Women's Statements

Pedro López Ramos spoke after the draw: "For us Colombia is a challenge, because we will be playing against the second-placed teams in Conmebol and that's the beauty of the tournament, that you really draw conclusions". "Mexico has all the ingredients to be a power in women's soccer. It has great structures in the clubs, good media, stadiums, there is an exciting project of the federation. There are talented players with quality and if you analyze them they are very similar to the Spanish players." "The Liga MX Femenil is known all over the world, I don't think so, but there is no person in women's soccer who doesn't know about it. It has a great media diffusion and therefore the players have relevance in the whole world". "They are players with technical quality, a very high competitive level, I feel that wearing the Mexican jersey makes them stronger, the work of the clubs and the league makes them have an exciting future, Mexico is a soccer country, it has great clubs and it is a matter of time for these players to be successful".
7:36 PM12 hours ago

Mexico Statements

Stephany Mayor spoke before the match: "The future of the national team is promising. Thanks to the Liga MX Femenil, players have emerged who have experienced in a great category and the future looks good. Sometimes the players who arrive impress and with the work of Liga MX Femenil and the national team, more talent will emerge." "The most important thing is to be faithful to a style, to the characteristic of the Mexican player, we see in the League that soccer is attractive, that we are tough. If we return to those bases we can compete against any opponent." "It's a new process, a lot of young people, with very dynamic players. We have to be patient, it is a new process, several of us are playing together for the first time. We are eager, I see the group well, we are committed to win, we want to take the Championship at home. We are looking forward to tomorrow, we know we have a great team and a great opponent in front of us".
7:31 PM12 hours ago

How is Colombia coming?

Colombia categorically defeated Nigeria, so they also have four points and will be looking to dispute the leadership for this match.

7:26 PM12 hours ago

How is Mexico coming?

Mexico arrives to this match after tying against Costa Rica, after this match the team reached four points in this tournament.
7:21 PM12 hours ago

The match will be played at the León Stadium

The Mexico Women vs Colombia Women will be played at the León Stadium, located in León, Mexico. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
7:16 PM12 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Mexico Women vs Colombia Women, matchday 3 of the Women's Revelations Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio León at 9:00 pm.
