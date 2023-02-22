Goals and Highlights: Mexico Women's 1-1 Colombia in Women's Revelations Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
95'
It's over! The match ends tied and is defined by the difference of yellow cards, Mexico is champion of the Women's Revelations Cup.
93'
Changes in Mexico. Zuazua and García replace Ovalle and Nieto.
89'
Close! Arias' shot bounces off the Mexican defense and goes out of the field.
84'
Mexico changes. Charlyn Corral and Anika Rodríguez are substituted for Mayor and Delgadillo.
77'
Usme's shot at Santiago's goal, but the goalkeeper holds the ball correctly.
71'
Colombia is saved! A double shot inside the box by the Mexicans, but Arias and Tapia save the Colombian goal.
68'
Goalkeeper! A powerful shot to the angle by Mayor, but Tapia with a left hand to keep out the second.
63'
Close! Delgadillo closes well, but the ball ends up going wide.
60'
Cambio de México. Jaramillo comes off for Delgado.
58'
A back-and-forth match, with both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
53'
Ovalle does not manage to control the ball and the defense ends up taking the ball away from him.
46'
Colombia's triple shift. Andrade, Bedoya and Chacón are substituted by Guerra, Ramos and Cuesta.
45'
The second half gets underway in León.
45+4'
The first half is over, the score remains tied at one goal.
93'
Mexico presses, but does not score well.
38'
Taconazo by Mayor, but Tapia ends up keeping the ball.
32'
Camberos looked for a shot inside the box, but failed to control the ball.
25'
Nieto's pass, but the ball ends up going over the goal.
22'
Goal, goal, goal for Mexico! Mayor shoots into the goal and ends up tying the match.
13'
Goal, goal, goal for Colombia! Usme's shot from outside the box goes in, Santiago can't do anything.
11'
Tapia ends up keeping a ball that the Mexican offense was looking for.
7'
Cecilia Santiago made a good save to prevent the Colombians from scoring.
0'
The actions start from León, Gujanajuato.
Colombia: LineUp
K. Tapia; D. Caracas, D. Arias, J. Carabalí, M. Vanegas, D. Montoya, M. Ramos, L. Caicedo, C. Usme, Y. Cuesta, I. Guerra.
Mexico: LineUp
C. Santiago; K. Robles, C. Ferral, G. Espinoza, N. Hernández, S. Camberos, K. Nieto, C. Jaramillo, J. Ovalle, S. Mayor, M. Delgadillo.
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
At home
Mexico has already arrived at the Emerald Building, the team will be looking to emerge victorious in Lopez's first tournament as head coach.
They arrived
The León stadium already has the presence of the Colombian national team, which arrives in high spirits and will be looking to score goals.
It won't be long now!
There is less than an hour to go until this important match, which will define the champions, kicks off, what a match to come.
Jewel!
The Mexican dressing room is now ready, with all the clothing that the players will wear in their quest to emerge victorious from this match.
What a thing!
The team that wins this match will be automatically crowned champion of this edition of the Revelations Cup, so a great game is expected.
Patience
Charlyn spoke about the new coach's process: "It is a new process, many young people, players with great dynamism and we must be patient, many of us are playing together for the first time and any process must take time, we have much to improve, but there is a very good team and we just need to know each other a little more on the court to bring out our best version, there is talent, we are just starting".
All set!
Colombia yesterday closed its preparation for this match, the two best teams of the group will face each other tonight.
We are back!
We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the Mexico-Colombia match. We will soon share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
What time is the match of Mexico Women vs Colombia Women, matchday 3 of the Champions League?
Last Mexico Women's lineup
I. González; C. Ferral, G. Espinoza, A. Rodríguez, S. Camberos, M. Zuazua, K. Nieto, C. Jaramillo, J. Ovalle, S. Mayor, C. Corral.
Mexico Women's Statements
Pedro López Ramos spoke after the draw: "For us Colombia is a challenge, because we will be playing against the second-placed teams in Conmebol and that's the beauty of the tournament, that you really draw conclusions". "Mexico has all the ingredients to be a power in women's soccer. It has great structures in the clubs, good media, stadiums, there is an exciting project of the federation. There are talented players with quality and if you analyze them they are very similar to the Spanish players." "The Liga MX Femenil is known all over the world, I don't think so, but there is no person in women's soccer who doesn't know about it. It has a great media diffusion and therefore the players have relevance in the whole world". "They are players with technical quality, a very high competitive level, I feel that wearing the Mexican jersey makes them stronger, the work of the clubs and the league makes them have an exciting future, Mexico is a soccer country, it has great clubs and it is a matter of time for these players to be successful".
Mexico Statements
Stephany Mayor spoke before the match: "The future of the national team is promising. Thanks to the Liga MX Femenil, players have emerged who have experienced in a great category and the future looks good. Sometimes the players who arrive impress and with the work of Liga MX Femenil and the national team, more talent will emerge." "The most important thing is to be faithful to a style, to the characteristic of the Mexican player, we see in the League that soccer is attractive, that we are tough. If we return to those bases we can compete against any opponent." "It's a new process, a lot of young people, with very dynamic players. We have to be patient, it is a new process, several of us are playing together for the first time. We are eager, I see the group well, we are committed to win, we want to take the Championship at home. We are looking forward to tomorrow, we know we have a great team and a great opponent in front of us".
How is Colombia coming?
Colombia categorically defeated Nigeria, so they also have four points and will be looking to dispute the leadership for this match.
How is Mexico coming?
Mexico arrives to this match after tying against Costa Rica, after this match the team reached four points in this tournament.
The match will be played at the León Stadium
The Mexico Women vs Colombia Women will be played at the León Stadium, located in León, Mexico. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
