Goals and Highlights: Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City in UEFA Champions League 2023

Goals and Highlights
92'
It's over! The match was hard fought, but the scoreboard does not tilt for either team.
86'
City, with Haland up front, look to generate danger, but the defense is well stopped.
81'
Leipzig changes. Haidara and Poulsen are replaced by Schlager and Silva.
77'
Nkunku looks to create danger, but City's defense prevents his arrivals.
70'
Goal, goal, goal for Leipzig! Gvardiol rose up inside the box and sent in a lethal header to tie the game.
66'
Leipzig change. Nkunku replaces Forsberg.
60'
A back-and-forth match, both City and Lepzig are looking for the goal.
52'
Close! Powerful header from Silva, but the ball goes well over the goal.
46'
Leipzig change. Henrich replaces Klostermann
45'
The action starts for the second half.
45+'
The first half is over, City wins by the minimum.
44'
Werner was getting dangerously close to the goal, but the defense cleared the ball away from him.
39'
Rodri's header, but the ball goes well over the goal.
35'
Silva arrived with danger, then Grealish appeared with a shot, but the ball went wide.
26'
Goal, goal, goal for Manchester City! Mahrez's control and drive that ends up in the back of the home net.
20'
Días' lethal header into the goal, but the ball goes wide.
15'
Back-and-forth match, both teams seek the rival goal
8'
A deep ball from the visitors, but Leipzig are well stopped at the back.
0'
The action gets underway in Leipzig
Manchester City: LineUp
Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.
Leipzig: LineUp
Blaswich, Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg, Laimer, Schlager, Szoboszlai, Forsgberg, Andre Silva, Werner.
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
At home
Leipzig are at home and will be looking to put on a great performance and secure an important victory.
Arrived
Manchester City is already at the Red Bull Arena, they will be looking to give a great match and come out with an advantage.
Watch out for this player
City have to pay close attention to Timo Werner, the striker will be looking to score goals and give joy to his team as they look to take the first lead.
Watch out for this player
Erling Haaland is the player to watch for City, the striker will look to generate danger and score goals to give his team an important victory.
It won't be long now!
Less than an hour to go before the first chapter of the round of 16 between these teams kicks off.
Statements Leipzig
Marco Rose spoke ahead of the game: "His mentality is unbelievable. When he sees the goal he goes crazy and wants to score so badly. He has improved a lot and is doing a lot for the team.
Last duels
These teams faced each other last season, in the meetings both teams won a match, so the issue is divided.
We're back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute review of Leipzig vs. Manchester City. We will share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups.
What time is the match Leipzig vs Manchester City, match corresponding to the Champions League Round of 16?
This is the kick-off time for the Leipzig vs Manchester City match on February 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00
Latest Manchester City lineup
Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Gündoğan, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Håland
Last Leipzig line-up
Blaswich, Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner, André Silva
Statements Manchester City
Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of the game: "Right after the draw I felt they would be a really tough opponent. From my experience of their opponents, they should be confident for us, but it's completely different. We have known their quality for many years. We have a lot of respect for this club and what they have done. When I was in Germany they were in the second division. Last year we won at home, but we lost here. Okay we had qualified, but we felt how difficult they are. Maybe they are not ready to fight against Bayern Munich, but every season they have qualified for the Champions League. We have great respect for them, I know their quality and it will be tough, very tough. It's the first game, so we have to try to control our emotions and put in a good performance. Try to get a good result for the second leg in Manchester." "Of course. It's a fantastic tournament. I love being here. It's a privilege. I don't know how far we'll go, but we're here. Just to qualify. I've always had the feeling that every season it's very difficult to qualify for the Champions League. Getting past the group stage is difficult. Know how many good teams can't be there. That's why the dream is to get a good result tomorrow and get through to the quarterfinals. We dress up to fly and go to Europe to try to show our game." "I understand perfectly what Titi (Thierry Henry) means, the fact that we play and put the balls to Haaland. Being less predictable doesn't depend on Haaland, it depends on how we can get the process through different channels to the final third, not just with Erling. He comes in for a lot of things. When the opposition defends so tight we have to keep trying to get that process, because I am 400% sure that against Nottingham Forest we were not predictable, absolutely not. To be less predictable we need more runs from Kevin (de Bruyne), from Gündogan, from the full-backs.... We need more runs when we get to the final third, but to get to the final third we need the process."
How does Manchester City fare?
Manchester City arrives after drawing against Nottingham Forrest, but previously beat Arsenal three goals to one, so they will be looking to repeat the dose.
How will Leipzig fare?
Leipzig beat Wolfburg three goals to nil in their last match, although they previously lost to FC Union Berlin, and will be looking to emerge victorious in this first match.
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena stadium
The match Leipzig vs Manchester City will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium, located in Leipzig, Germany. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Leipzig vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena Stadium at 15:00.