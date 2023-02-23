Summary and goals of River Plate 3-2 Banfield in Champions Trophy
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:59 AM20 minutes ago

Higlights

9:04 PM10 hours ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
8:59 PM10 hours ago

END OF THE MATCH: RIVER PLATE BOOKED A TICKET TO THE SEMIFINALS

 

8:54 PM10 hours ago

GOOOOAALL

Juan Bisanz scores for Banfield to close the gap, we will see if there is time to tie the game;
 
8:49 PM11 hours ago

90'

The referee has added a six-minute time limit;
8:44 PM11 hours ago

88'

Paró Armani after Sosa's shot;
8:39 PM11 hours ago

86'

Yellow card to Rojas, the second for a River Plate player;
8:34 PM11 hours ago

82'

The scorer of River Plate's third goal leaves the field with discomfort, Borja, who is replaced by Beltrán 
8:29 PM11 hours ago

75'

River can seal the match by taking advantage of the gaps that Banfield is leaving;
 
8:24 PM11 hours ago

This was Borja's goal

 

8:19 PM11 hours ago

68'

Double change in River Plate, Franco Alfonso and Esequiel Barco enter.
 
8:14 PM11 hours ago

GOOOOAALL

River Plate scores the third goal by Miguel Borja to give his team a two-goal lead again 
8:09 PM11 hours ago

61'

Banfield pushes to tie the game
8:04 PM11 hours ago

57' GOAL DISALLOWED

Chó Chá time the second, but the goal has not gone up to the scoreboard, because the á rbitro has annulled it for offside 
7:59 PM11 hours ago

GOOOAAALL

Chavez scores to close the gap on the scoreboard;
7:54 PM11 hours ago

51'

Chavez's shot hit the post and Banfield had the chance to close the gap on the scoreboard.
7:49 PM12 hours ago

49'

River Plate missed the third goal, Borja had it, but did not finish well;
7:44 PM12 hours ago

46'

The second half begins with no changes in either team 
7:39 PM12 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

7:34 PM12 hours ago

GOOOAALLL

Santiago Simón's brace to extend River Plate's lead
7:29 PM12 hours ago

42'

Rondó n did not find the goalkeeper in what could have been River Plate 's second goal;
7:24 PM12 hours ago

40'

Armani made a two-time save to prevent Banfield's equalizer;
 
7:19 PM12 hours ago

37'

Yellow for Emanuel Coronel, the second for a Banfield player;
7:14 PM12 hours ago

35'

A free kick in favor of Banfield by Alem Alemán, which goes just wide;
7:09 PM12 hours ago

33'

We exceeded half an hour at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
7:04 PM12 hours ago

25'

Dominance of River Plate, which is ahead on the scoreboard;
6:59 PM12 hours ago

This is how Santi Simón celebrated the goal

The 20-year-old Argentine striker has put River Plate ahead on the scoreboard.
 
Photo: River Plate
Photo: River Plate
6:54 PM12 hours ago

15'

Barco's shot goes very close to the post, about to score River Plate's second goal;
6:49 PM13 hours ago

11'

Long shot by Ch Chá that Armani's goalkeeper catches.
6:44 PM13 hours ago

This was Santiago Simon's goal

 

6:39 PM13 hours ago

GOOOAALL

River Plate takes the lead through Santiago Simón's goal
6:34 PM13 hours ago

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
6:29 PM13 hours ago

Facundo Tello, the referee of this game

He will be accompanied by Ezequiel Brailovsky, Gabriel Chade, Pablo Echavarría, Iván Núñez and from the VAR room, Silvio Trucco and Gerardo Carretero.
Photo: Banfield
Photo: Banfield
6:24 PM13 hours ago

Boca Juniors awaits in the final

Boca Juniors has qualified directly for the final and will face the winner of this match between River Plate and Banfield;
6:19 PM13 hours ago

River Plate players already at the stadium

This was the arrival at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium

 

6:14 PM13 hours ago

XI Banfield

Cambeses, Coronel, Maciel, Olivera, Insúa, Bisanz, Cabrera, Aleman, Rodríguez, Chávez y Sosa Sánchez
6:09 PM13 hours ago

XI River Plate

Armani, Roja, Maidana, Enzo Díaz, Casco, Simón, Enzo Pérez, Nacho Fernández, Barco, Borja y Rondón
Photo: River Plate
Photo: River Plate


 

6:04 PM13 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between River Plate and Banfield will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
5:59 PM13 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow the River Plate vs Banfield game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Banfield as well as the latest information from the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
 
5:54 PM13 hours ago

Where and how to watch River Plate vs Banfield?

The match between River Plate vs Banfield will not be available on television;

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

5:49 PM14 hours ago

What time is the River Plate vs Banfield at Champions Trophy?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 AM

Bolivia: 19:00 AM

Brazil: 20:00 AM

Chile: 19:00 AM

Colombia: 18:00 AM

Ecuador: 18:00 AM

USA (ET): 19:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 18:00 AM

Paraguay: 1900 AM

Peru: 19:00 AM

Uruguay: 19:00 AM

Venezuela: 19:00 AM

England: 00:00 AM

Australia : 09:00 AM

India: 04:00 AM

5:44 PM14 hours ago

Watch out for this player in Banfield

Andrés Chavez has scored one of Banfield's two goals this season. The 31-year-old striker scored against Huracán, but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
Photo: Infobae
Photo: Infobae
5:39 PM14 hours ago

Watch out for this player at River Plate

Nacho Fernández, a 33-year-old Argentine midfielder, has two goals this season. This has been one of the incorporations of River Plate during the last transfer market and coming from Atlético Minero. This already knows what it is to play in this Argentine team because he did it from 2016 to 2020. 
Foto: Fichajes.net
Foto: Fichajes.net
5:34 PM14 hours ago

How is Banfield coming along?

Banfield is still winless at the start of the season with a record of two draws and two defeats. They have not won an official match since October 12. They are currently twenty-fourth with only two points in their locker;
5:29 PM14 hours ago

How does the River Plate arrive?

River Plate is coming off two consecutive victories and has won three of its four official matches at the beginning of the season. They are currently fifth in the Argentine league with nine points, three points behind the leader, which is currently Lanús. 
5:24 PM14 hours ago

Background

Numerous clashes between these teams in which River Plate has a favorable balance as it has won 50 times, 21 times Banfield has won while 25 duels have ended in a draw. However, the last time they met was in September 2022, when Banfield won 1-2.
5:19 PM14 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1978 and has a capacity for 57,000 spectators.

Photo: El Desmarque
Photo: El Desmarque
5:14 PM14 hours ago

Preview of the match

River Plate and Banfield will meet in the semifinal round of the Superliga Champions Trophy for a place in the final.
 
5:09 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the River Plate vs Banfield match in Champions Trophy

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo