Summary and goals of River Plate 3-2 Banfield in Champions Trophy

ADVERTISEMENT
Higlights
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: RIVER PLATE BOOKED A TICKET TO THE SEMIFINALS
GOOOOAALL
Juan Bisanz scores for Banfield to close the gap, we will see if there is time to tie the game;
90'
The referee has added a six-minute time limit;
88'
Paró Armani after Sosa's shot;
86'
Yellow card to Rojas, the second for a River Plate player;
82'
The scorer of River Plate's third goal leaves the field with discomfort, Borja, who is replaced by Beltrán
75'
River can seal the match by taking advantage of the gaps that Banfield is leaving;
This was Borja's goal
68'
Double change in River Plate, Franco Alfonso and Esequiel Barco enter.
GOOOOAALL
River Plate scores the third goal by Miguel Borja to give his team a two-goal lead again
61'
Banfield pushes to tie the game
57' GOAL DISALLOWED
Chó Chá time the second, but the goal has not gone up to the scoreboard, because the á rbitro has annulled it for offside
GOOOAAALL
Chavez scores to close the gap on the scoreboard;
51'
Chavez's shot hit the post and Banfield had the chance to close the gap on the scoreboard.
49'
River Plate missed the third goal, Borja had it, but did not finish well;
46'
The second half begins with no changes in either team
END OF THE FIRST PART
GOOOAALLL
Santiago Simón's brace to extend River Plate's lead
42'
Rondó n did not find the goalkeeper in what could have been River Plate 's second goal;
40'
Armani made a two-time save to prevent Banfield's equalizer;
37'
Yellow for Emanuel Coronel, the second for a Banfield player;
35'
A free kick in favor of Banfield by Alem Alemán, which goes just wide;
33'
We exceeded half an hour at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
25'
Dominance of River Plate, which is ahead on the scoreboard;
This is how Santi Simón celebrated the goal
The 20-year-old Argentine striker has put River Plate ahead on the scoreboard.
15'
Barco's shot goes very close to the post, about to score River Plate's second goal;
11'
Long shot by Ch Chá that Armani's goalkeeper catches.
This was Santiago Simon's goal
GOOOAALL
River Plate takes the lead through Santiago Simón's goal
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
Facundo Tello, the referee of this game
He will be accompanied by Ezequiel Brailovsky, Gabriel Chade, Pablo Echavarría, Iván Núñez and from the VAR room, Silvio Trucco and Gerardo Carretero.
Boca Juniors awaits in the final
Boca Juniors has qualified directly for the final and will face the winner of this match between River Plate and Banfield;
River Plate players already at the stadium
This was the arrival at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium
XI Banfield
Cambeses, Coronel, Maciel, Olivera, Insúa, Bisanz, Cabrera, Aleman, Rodríguez, Chávez y Sosa Sánchez
XI River Plate
Armani, Roja, Maidana, Enzo Díaz, Casco, Simón, Enzo Pérez, Nacho Fernández, Barco, Borja y Rondón
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between River Plate and Banfield will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow the River Plate vs Banfield game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Banfield as well as the latest information from the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch River Plate vs Banfield?
The match between River Plate vs Banfield will not be available on television;
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the River Plate vs Banfield at Champions Trophy?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 19:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 1900 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England: 00:00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Watch out for this player in Banfield
Andrés Chavez has scored one of Banfield's two goals this season. The 31-year-old striker scored against Huracán, but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
Watch out for this player at River Plate
Nacho Fernández, a 33-year-old Argentine midfielder, has two goals this season. This has been one of the incorporations of River Plate during the last transfer market and coming from Atlético Minero. This already knows what it is to play in this Argentine team because he did it from 2016 to 2020.
How is Banfield coming along?
Banfield is still winless at the start of the season with a record of two draws and two defeats. They have not won an official match since October 12. They are currently twenty-fourth with only two points in their locker;
How does the River Plate arrive?
River Plate is coming off two consecutive victories and has won three of its four official matches at the beginning of the season. They are currently fifth in the Argentine league with nine points, three points behind the leader, which is currently Lanús.
Background
Numerous clashes between these teams in which River Plate has a favorable balance as it has won 50 times, 21 times Banfield has won while 25 duels have ended in a draw. However, the last time they met was in September 2022, when Banfield won 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1978 and has a capacity for 57,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
River Plate and Banfield will meet in the semifinal round of the Superliga Champions Trophy for a place in the final.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the River Plate vs Banfield match in Champions Trophy
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.