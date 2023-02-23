Goal and Highlights: Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and Highlights
96'
It's over! Cruz Azul gets the win and keeps a clean sheet.
95'
He's leaving! The referee sends off the Cruz Azul kinesiologist after several complaints.
91'
Close! A header by Rocha, but the ball ends up in Corona's hands.
86'
Atlas is unable to generate danger to tie the match.
80'
Atlas changes. Barboza and Guzmán are substituted by Reyes and Abella.
77'
Goal, goal, goal for Cruz Azul! After a cross from Huescas, Lotti sends in a powerful header and the ball ends up in the back of the net.
73'
Cruz Azul changes. Estrada and Huescas are substituted for Rodríguez and Escoboza.
68'
Reyes's cross looking for the goal, but the ball goes through without anyone hitting it.
64'
Atlas change. Herrera and Martínez replace Furch and Zaldívar.
61'
Nothing! The referee restarts the match without any signals.
60'
VAR! A handball inside the box by Nervo will be reviewed.
53'
Quiñones looked for Lozano, but Funes Mori got in the way and prevented them from creating danger.
46'
Change of Cruz Azul. Carneiro is replaced by Lotti.
45'
The action resumes and the second half is played.
45+3'
Halftime at the Azteca, the score remains scoreless.
43'
Escoboza's shot, but Nervo ends up smashing the ball away.
35'
Abella managed to deflect a ball that looked to generate danger in his area.
29'
Furch tried to generate danger, but the Celeste defense ended up clearing the ball.
25'
Powerful shot by Carrera, but the ball goes wide.
17'
Escoboza's header ends up going wide.
8'
A back-and-forth encounter, both teams fight for the ball.
0'
The action kicks off at the Azteca stadium.
Atlas: LineUp
C. Vargas; H. Nervo, J. Abella, A. Santamaría, G. Aguirre, L. Reyes; E. Zaldívar, A. Rocha; J. Furch, B. Lozano, J. Quiñones.
Cruz Azul: LineUp
|J. Corona; J. Domínguez, J. Escobar, J. Funes Mori; E. Lira, I. Rivero, J. Escoboza, C. Rodríguez; U. Antuna, G. Carneiro, R. Carrera.
To the court
Both teams are already on the field, looking to warm up prior to kickoff.
At home
Cruz Azul is already at the Azteca stadium and will be looking to keep on winning.
Arrived
Atlas has already arrived at the stadium, and will be looking to play a good game and keep on winning to climb up the standings.
Watch out for this player
Julián Quiñones comes into this game with four goals, so the Celestes will be looking to prevent the player from entering their area.
Meeting history
These teams have faced each other on 59 occasions, with Cruz Azul winning on 32 occasions and Atlas winning on 12, in addition to 11 matches that ended in a draw.
What a tip!
Atlas comes into this game with four draws and one win, so they need to get back to winning ways.
Watch out for this
Cruz Azul has only four points from a draw and a win, so they need to make it three in this match.
White smoke!
After several days of uncertainty, Cruz Azul announced that it had reached an agreement with Ricardo Ferreti to take the reins of the Celeste team.
We are back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Cruz Azul and Atlas. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for Cruz Azul vs Atlas live coverage here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cruz Azul vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Azteca. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Cruz Azul vs Atlas can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Cruz Azul vs Atlas, matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Cruz Azul vs Atlas match on February 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 9:00 p.m.
India: 9:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours
Atlas' last lineup
Vargas, Nervo, Abella, Santamaría, Aguirre, Reyes, Martínez, Rocha, Furch, Lozano, Quiñones
Last Cruz Azul lineup
Jurado; Escobar, Funes Mori, Domínguez, Rivero; Lira, Baca; Antuna, Rodríguez, Rotondi; Carneiro.
Atlas Statements
Benjamín Mora spoke before the match: "The fans are right, they come to see their team win and we didn't succeed. We tried, we tried to have chances in the match and we tried from the start, going for the match. The fans are right, I am also upset for not winning. Nothing more to say than that we are sorry for not winning and not having added in this match, but we will continue to work as best we can." "I am definitely sad for not achieving the goal we wanted which was to add up, but at the same time I am more measured in the analysis. I try to build from the foundations, so much water goes into the pitcher until it breaks. We have to tighten the pace, we have to tighten the nuts of this car that is trying to reach the speed we are aiming for". "The team I saw last tournament was not mine, I was not driving it, so whatever virtues and defects it had, I prefer not to mention them. Before my eyes, the team is trying new things, different things, incorporating renovation concepts. It is a difficult cycle, a complicated stage, it is becoming uphill." "In general terms, the team is improving. I would like to highlight the attitude of the players, who tried as much as they could. Sometimes the ball goes in, sometimes not. One hit the post and could have changed history. There is no excuse. The team is improving".
Cruz Azul Statements
Erik Lira spoke prior to this match: "We are at the disposal of the coach who is now in charge. Tomorrow he will be in charge of the match. We don't know what's going to happen. We have to give our all in training and earn a place. The coach is someone who loves the institution very much. I think there is no better firefighter than him". "That's how it is. Today you are here and tomorrow who knows. I don't know if we have to save the tournament because we are only halfway through. Of course, we have to be in the top positions. We have to show our faces and win the matches we have now. The group is united. "It was a drought of results. We got ahead based on hard work. The victory will help our confidence. It was based on teamwork. "We have to continue working along the same lines and have the best disposition. We have to play every game with a lot of responsibility.
How is Atlas coming?
Atlas arrives to its pending match after losing by the minimum against Tigres, the red-and-black team has not been able to maintain a constant pace in the Clausura 2023.
How will Cruz Azul fare?
After the departure of their coach, Joaquín Moreno took over Cruz Azul and made it three out of three in their last match against Puebla, with a score of three goals to one.
The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium.
The Cruz Azul vs Atlas match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Cruz Azul vs Atlas live stream, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 9:00 pm.