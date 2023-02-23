Goal and Highlights: Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas in Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:38 AM7 hours ago

Goal and Highlights

11:06 PM8 hours ago

96'

It's over! Cruz Azul gets the win and keeps a clean sheet.
11:04 PM8 hours ago

95'

He's leaving! The referee sends off the Cruz Azul kinesiologist after several complaints.
10:59 PM8 hours ago

91'

Close! A header by Rocha, but the ball ends up in Corona's hands.
10:58 PM8 hours ago

86'

Atlas is unable to generate danger to tie the match.
10:48 PM9 hours ago

80'

Atlas changes. Barboza and Guzmán are substituted by Reyes and Abella.
10:46 PM9 hours ago

77'

Goal, goal, goal for Cruz Azul! After a cross from Huescas, Lotti sends in a powerful header and the ball ends up in the back of the net.
10:42 PM9 hours ago

73'

Cruz Azul changes. Estrada and Huescas are substituted for Rodríguez and Escoboza.
10:37 PM9 hours ago

68'

Reyes's cross looking for the goal, but the ball goes through without anyone hitting it.
10:32 PM9 hours ago

64'

Atlas change. Herrera and Martínez replace Furch and Zaldívar.
10:30 PM9 hours ago

61'

Nothing! The referee restarts the match without any signals.
10:29 PM9 hours ago

60'

VAR! A handball inside the box by Nervo will be reviewed.
10:23 PM9 hours ago

53'

Quiñones looked for Lozano, but Funes Mori got in the way and prevented them from creating danger.
10:20 PM9 hours ago

46'

Change of Cruz Azul. Carneiro is replaced by Lotti.
10:13 PM9 hours ago

45'

The action resumes and the second half is played.
9:55 PM9 hours ago

45+3'

Halftime at the Azteca, the score remains scoreless.
9:50 PM9 hours ago

43'

Escoboza's shot, but Nervo ends up smashing the ball away.
9:42 PM10 hours ago

35'

Abella managed to deflect a ball that looked to generate danger in his area.
9:36 PM10 hours ago

29'

Furch tried to generate danger, but the Celeste defense ended up clearing the ball.
9:32 PM10 hours ago

25'

Powerful shot by Carrera, but the ball goes wide.
9:25 PM10 hours ago

17'

Escoboza's header ends up going wide.
9:16 PM10 hours ago

8'

A back-and-forth encounter, both teams fight for the ball.
9:12 PM10 hours ago

0'

The action kicks off at the Azteca stadium.
9:03 PM10 hours ago

Atlas: LineUp

C. Vargas; H. Nervo, J. Abella, A. Santamaría, G. Aguirre, L. Reyes; E. Zaldívar, A. Rocha; J. Furch, B. Lozano, J. Quiñones.
9:02 PM10 hours ago

Cruz Azul: LineUp

|J. Corona; J. Domínguez, J. Escobar, J. Funes Mori; E. Lira, I. Rivero, J. Escoboza, C. Rodríguez; U. Antuna, G. Carneiro, R. Carrera.
8:56 PM10 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field, looking to warm up prior to kickoff.
8:56 PM10 hours ago

At home

Cruz Azul is already at the Azteca stadium and will be looking to keep on winning.
8:56 PM10 hours ago

Arrived

Atlas has already arrived at the stadium, and will be looking to play a good game and keep on winning to climb up the standings.
8:49 PM10 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Julián Quiñones comes into this game with four goals, so the Celestes will be looking to prevent the player from entering their area.
8:41 PM11 hours ago

Meeting history

These teams have faced each other on 59 occasions, with Cruz Azul winning on 32 occasions and Atlas winning on 12, in addition to 11 matches that ended in a draw.
8:34 PM11 hours ago

What a tip!

Atlas comes into this game with four draws and one win, so they need to get back to winning ways.
8:24 PM11 hours ago

Watch out for this

Cruz Azul has only four points from a draw and a win, so they need to make it three in this match.
8:19 PM11 hours ago

White smoke!

After several days of uncertainty, Cruz Azul announced that it had reached an agreement with Ricardo Ferreti to take the reins of the Celeste team.
8:14 PM11 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Cruz Azul and Atlas. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
8:09 PM11 hours ago

Stay tuned for Cruz Azul vs Atlas live coverage here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cruz Azul vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Azteca. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
8:04 PM11 hours ago

Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:59 PM11 hours ago

What time is the match Cruz Azul vs Atlas, matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Cruz Azul vs Atlas match on February 22, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 20:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 9:00 p.m.

India: 9:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.

South Africa: 8:00 p.m.

Australia: 22:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours

7:54 PM11 hours ago

Atlas' last lineup

Vargas, Nervo, Abella, Santamaría, Aguirre, Reyes, Martínez, Rocha, Furch, Lozano, Quiñones
7:49 PM12 hours ago

Last Cruz Azul lineup

Jurado; Escobar, Funes Mori, Domínguez, Rivero; Lira, Baca; Antuna, Rodríguez, Rotondi; Carneiro.
7:44 PM12 hours ago

Atlas Statements

Benjamín Mora spoke before the match: "The fans are right, they come to see their team win and we didn't succeed. We tried, we tried to have chances in the match and we tried from the start, going for the match. The fans are right, I am also upset for not winning. Nothing more to say than that we are sorry for not winning and not having added in this match, but we will continue to work as best we can." "I am definitely sad for not achieving the goal we wanted which was to add up, but at the same time I am more measured in the analysis. I try to build from the foundations, so much water goes into the pitcher until it breaks. We have to tighten the pace, we have to tighten the nuts of this car that is trying to reach the speed we are aiming for". "The team I saw last tournament was not mine, I was not driving it, so whatever virtues and defects it had, I prefer not to mention them. Before my eyes, the team is trying new things, different things, incorporating renovation concepts. It is a difficult cycle, a complicated stage, it is becoming uphill." "In general terms, the team is improving. I would like to highlight the attitude of the players, who tried as much as they could. Sometimes the ball goes in, sometimes not. One hit the post and could have changed history. There is no excuse. The team is improving".
7:39 PM12 hours ago

Cruz Azul Statements

Erik Lira spoke prior to this match: "We are at the disposal of the coach who is now in charge. Tomorrow he will be in charge of the match. We don't know what's going to happen. We have to give our all in training and earn a place. The coach is someone who loves the institution very much. I think there is no better firefighter than him". "That's how it is. Today you are here and tomorrow who knows. I don't know if we have to save the tournament because we are only halfway through. Of course, we have to be in the top positions. We have to show our faces and win the matches we have now. The group is united. "It was a drought of results. We got ahead based on hard work. The victory will help our confidence. It was based on teamwork. "We have to continue working along the same lines and have the best disposition. We have to play every game with a lot of responsibility.
7:34 PM12 hours ago

How is Atlas coming?

Atlas arrives to its pending match after losing by the minimum against Tigres, the red-and-black team has not been able to maintain a constant pace in the Clausura 2023.

7:29 PM12 hours ago

How will Cruz Azul fare?

After the departure of their coach, Joaquín Moreno took over Cruz Azul and made it three out of three in their last match against Puebla, with a score of three goals to one.

7:24 PM12 hours ago

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium.

The Cruz Azul vs Atlas match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
7:19 PM12 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Cruz Azul vs Atlas live stream, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Azteca at 9:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo