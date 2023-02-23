Summary and goals of Stade Rennais 2(4)-1(5) Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Europa League
5:54 PM9 hours ago

5:49 PM9 hours ago

MATCH ENDS: SHAKHTAR ADVANCE TO THE UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16

 

5:44 PM9 hours ago

Stade Rennais 4-5 Shakhtar

✅ Kelsy 
5:39 PM9 hours ago

Stade Rennais 4-4 Shakhtar

Ugochukwu ❌
5:34 PM9 hours ago

Stade Rennais 4-4 Shakhtar

✅ Konoplia
5:29 PM9 hours ago

Stade Rennais 4-3 Shakhtar

✅ Omari
5:24 PM9 hours ago

Stade Rennais 3-3 Shakhtar

❌ Sikan
5:19 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 3-3 Shakhtar

Tait ✅
5:14 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 2-3 Shakhtar

❌ Bondar
5:09 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 2-3 Shakhtar

✅ Gouri
5:04 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 1-3 Shakhtar

✅ Bondarenko 
4:59 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 1-2 Shakhtar

Meling ❌
4:54 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 1-2 Shakhtar

✅ Sudakov
4:49 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 1-1 Shakhtar

❌ Doku 
4:44 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 1-1 Shakhtar

✅ Nazaryna 
4:39 PM10 hours ago

Stade Rennais 1-0 Shakhtar

Doue  converts the penalty;
4:34 PM10 hours ago

Round of 16 will be decided by penalty shootout

 

4:29 PM10 hours ago

120+2'

Meling had a chance, but his shot did not find the goalkeeper;
4:24 PM10 hours ago

120'

Three minutes of added time
4:19 PM11 hours ago

GOOOAALL

Shakhtar equalizes the tie after Belocian's own goal;
4:14 PM11 hours ago

118'

Shakhtar had it, but Djurasek's shot went narrowly wide;
4:09 PM11 hours ago

117'

Three minutes to go, this is what the Ukrainian team has left to force extra time;
4:04 PM11 hours ago

This was Ibrahim Salah's goal

 

3:59 PM11 hours ago

112'

Shakhtar Donestk is pressing and needs a goal to force a penalty shootout 
3:54 PM11 hours ago

GOOOOAALL

Stade Rennais takes the lead through Ibrahim Salah 
3:49 PM11 hours ago

106'

The second part of the extension begins;
3:44 PM11 hours ago

105+2'

The first part of the extension is over;
3:39 PM11 hours ago

105'

Two minutes of pronlogaci  n to this first part of the extension;
3:34 PM11 hours ago

102'

Gouri's shot was caught by the Ukrainian goalkeeper;
 
3:29 PM11 hours ago

100'

Modification in the Ukrainian team, Nazaryna enters in place of Stepanenko 
3:24 PM11 hours ago

96'

Double change for Stade Rennais, Ibrahim Salah and Doue come in.
3:19 PM12 hours ago

93'

Ekambi's shot is blocked by Stepanenko 
3:14 PM12 hours ago

91'

The prórroga  begins;
3:09 PM12 hours ago

WE GO TO OVERTIME

 

3:04 PM12 hours ago

🟨  90+4'

Yellow to Konoplia after fouling Tait
 
2:59 PM12 hours ago

90+1'

Trubin prevented Shakhtar's second goal after Tait's shot;
2:54 PM12 hours ago

90'

The referee has added three minutes of added time, remembering that with this result there will be extra time;
2:49 PM12 hours ago

89'

Truffert's shot narrowly misses the target
2:44 PM12 hours ago

🟨  82'

Mykhaylichenko gets a yellow card after fouling Ekambi
2:39 PM12 hours ago

80'

Double change for Shakhtar Donestk with Sikan and Djurasek coming in.
2:34 PM12 hours ago

74'

Truffert's shot was stopped by Trubin;
2:29 PM12 hours ago

71'

First change of the match, Ugochukwu enters the ranks of Stade Rennais 
2:24 PM12 hours ago

68'🟨 

Lassina Traoré yellow card after protesting for a penalty kick
2:19 PM13 hours ago

66'

Toko Ekambi's shot narrowly misses the target, the ball went high.
2:14 PM13 hours ago

🟨  63'

Yellow card for Bondar, the first for a Shakhtar player after fouling Gouiri
2:09 PM13 hours ago

This was Toko Ekambi's goal

 

2:04 PM13 hours ago

58'

Doku's shot is deflected wide when the French team was about to score their second.
1:59 PM13 hours ago

56'

The Ukrainian team tried to respond with Sudakov's shot, but the Stade Rennais goalkeeper made a good save.
1:54 PM13 hours ago

🟨  54'

Spence gets the first yellow card of the match after fouling Mykhaylichenko.
1:49 PM13 hours ago

GOOOOAALL

Toko Ekambi puts Stade Rennais ahead to level the tie with this goal
1:44 PM13 hours ago

48'

Majer's shot was blocked by the Shakhtar center-back;

1:39 PM13 hours ago

46'

The second half starts without any changes in either team.
1:34 PM13 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

1:29 PM13 hours ago

45+2'

Truffert almost scored in first-half stoppage time, but Truffert's shot went wide;
1:24 PM13 hours ago

45'

The referee has added three minutes of extra time;
1:19 PM14 hours ago

40'

The last five minutes of the first half and it is still a goalless draw, remembering that with this result Shakhtar will qualify, as they took the advantage in the first leg;
1:14 PM14 hours ago

35'

Shaktar Donetsk appeals for a penalty, but after the VAR review it is decided that there is no penalty due to offside by Sudakov.
1:09 PM14 hours ago

28'

Majer's shot, which is saved by the Shakhtar goalkeeper;
1:04 PM14 hours ago

GOAL ANNULLED

Shakhtar Donetsk scored from a corner kick that ended up being scored by Lassina Traore, but the goal did not go up on the scoreboard due to a previous offside;
12:59 PM14 hours ago

20'

The Ukrainian box warns with the shot of Konoplia that Mandanda
12:54 PM14 hours ago

13'

Truffert's shot saved by goalkeeper Trubin
12:49 PM14 hours ago

10'

Adrien Truffert's shot goes into the side netting.
12:44 PM14 hours ago

7'

Spence's shot was saved by the goalkeeper of the Ukrainian team;
12:39 PM14 hours ago

4'

Karl Toko-Ekambi's shot from Djed Spence's cross goes narrowly wide;
12:34 PM14 hours ago

1'

The match starts 
12:29 PM14 hours ago

All set

The players are already on the field, and in a few minutes the match will start;
12:24 PM14 hours ago

Qualified to the round of 16

Juventus, Sevilla and Sporting Portugal have qualified for the round of 16, while the duel between Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen will be decided in extra time.
Photo: UEFA Europa League
12:19 PM15 hours ago

This is how Shakhtar arrived at the stadium

The Ukrainian team is already at Roazhon Park 

 

12:14 PM15 hours ago

What happened in the first leg?

A week ago they met in Warsaw where Shakhtar Donetsk managed to take the lead after first-half goals from Kryskiv and Bondarenko from the penalty spot, the French managed to reduce the gap on the scoreboard with Toko Ekambi's goal already in the second half.
12:09 PM15 hours ago

XI Shakhtar Donestk

 
Trubin-Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Mykhaylichenko-Stepanenko-Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Topalov-Traoré
12:04 PM15 hours ago

XI Stade Rennais

Mandanda- Spence, Omari, Belocian, Truffert-Doku, Santamaria, Majer, Toko Ekambi-Kalimuendo, Gouiri
11:59 AM15 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour it will begin In the match between Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donestk, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match will be available to view. follow here in VAVEL 
11:54 AM15 hours ago

Stay tuned for Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk live, as well as the latest news from Roazhon Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
 
11:49 AM15 hours ago

Where and how to watch Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk?

The match between Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on Paromont +

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

11:44 AM15 hours ago

What time is the Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk match in UEFA Europa League?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

11:39 AM15 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Shakhtar Donetsk

After losing Mudryk who has left in this winter market to Chelsea, the midfielder Dmytro Kryskiv, only 22 years old, who has four goals this season, one of them in the Europa League in the first leg against Stade Rennais to put his team ahead in the tie, stands out;
Photo: Getty Images
11:34 AM15 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Stade Rennais

After losing their star player Martin Terrier who suffered a serious injury on January 2, their star player is Amine Gouri, one of the reinforcements of Rennes during this summer market. The 23-year-old French striker has 11 goals and three assists this season;
Photo: Getty Images
11:29 AM15 hours ago

How is Shakhtar Donetsk coming along?

The Ukrainian team has not played since the first leg of the UEFA Europa League a week ago. Before that they have been playing several friendlies where they have won one, three draws and one defeat. They will return to the domestic league on February 28 and are currently in second place with 30 points and five points behind Dnipro 1, although Shakhtar Donetsk have a game in hand.
11:24 AM15 hours ago

How is Stade Rennais coming along?

Stade Rennais is coming off a 2-0 win over Clermont in their most recent match. However, they have won only one of their last four matches. In the Ligue 1 standings they are in fifth place with 43 points, which gives them access to the UEFA Conference League, although they only have two points over Lille.
11:19 AM16 hours ago

Background

Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donetsk have met twice in history and both times the Ukrainian team has won. In addition to the first leg a week ago in which Shakhtar won 2-1, they also met in 2005 in the UEFA Europa League in which the Ukrainian team won 0-1.
11:14 AM16 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at Roazhon Park, a stadium that was founded in 1912 and has a capacity of 29778 spectators.

Photo: Trip Advisor
11:09 AM16 hours ago

Preview of the match

Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donestk meet in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32. The Ukrainians managed to win the first leg by 2-1.
 
11:04 AM16 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Europa League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
