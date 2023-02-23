Summary and goals of Stade Rennais 2(4)-1(5) Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
MATCH ENDS: SHAKHTAR ADVANCE TO THE UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16
Stade Rennais 4-5 Shakhtar
✅ Kelsy
Stade Rennais 4-4 Shakhtar
Ugochukwu ❌
Stade Rennais 4-4 Shakhtar
✅ Konoplia
Stade Rennais 4-3 Shakhtar
✅ Omari
Stade Rennais 3-3 Shakhtar
❌ Sikan
Stade Rennais 3-3 Shakhtar
Tait ✅
Stade Rennais 2-3 Shakhtar
❌ Bondar
Stade Rennais 2-3 Shakhtar
✅ Gouri
Stade Rennais 1-3 Shakhtar
✅ Bondarenko
Stade Rennais 1-2 Shakhtar
Meling ❌
Stade Rennais 1-2 Shakhtar
✅ Sudakov
Stade Rennais 1-1 Shakhtar
❌ Doku
Stade Rennais 1-1 Shakhtar
✅ Nazaryna
Stade Rennais 1-0 Shakhtar
Doue converts the penalty;
Round of 16 will be decided by penalty shootout
120+2'
Meling had a chance, but his shot did not find the goalkeeper;
120'
Three minutes of added time
GOOOAALL
Shakhtar equalizes the tie after Belocian's own goal;
118'
Shakhtar had it, but Djurasek's shot went narrowly wide;
117'
Three minutes to go, this is what the Ukrainian team has left to force extra time;
This was Ibrahim Salah's goal
112'
Shakhtar Donestk is pressing and needs a goal to force a penalty shootout
GOOOOAALL
Stade Rennais takes the lead through Ibrahim Salah
106'
The second part of the extension begins;
105+2'
The first part of the extension is over;
105'
Two minutes of pronlogaci n to this first part of the extension;
102'
Gouri's shot was caught by the Ukrainian goalkeeper;
100'
Modification in the Ukrainian team, Nazaryna enters in place of Stepanenko
96'
Double change for Stade Rennais, Ibrahim Salah and Doue come in.
93'
Ekambi's shot is blocked by Stepanenko
91'
The prórroga begins;
WE GO TO OVERTIME
🟨 90+4'
Yellow to Konoplia after fouling Tait
90+1'
Trubin prevented Shakhtar's second goal after Tait's shot;
90'
The referee has added three minutes of added time, remembering that with this result there will be extra time;
89'
Truffert's shot narrowly misses the target
🟨 82'
Mykhaylichenko gets a yellow card after fouling Ekambi
80'
Double change for Shakhtar Donestk with Sikan and Djurasek coming in.
74'
Truffert's shot was stopped by Trubin;
71'
First change of the match, Ugochukwu enters the ranks of Stade Rennais
68'🟨
Lassina Traoré yellow card after protesting for a penalty kick
66'
Toko Ekambi's shot narrowly misses the target, the ball went high.
🟨 63'
Yellow card for Bondar, the first for a Shakhtar player after fouling Gouiri
This was Toko Ekambi's goal
58'
Doku's shot is deflected wide when the French team was about to score their second.
56'
The Ukrainian team tried to respond with Sudakov's shot, but the Stade Rennais goalkeeper made a good save.
🟨 54'
Spence gets the first yellow card of the match after fouling Mykhaylichenko.
GOOOOAALL
Toko Ekambi puts Stade Rennais ahead to level the tie with this goal
48'
Majer's shot was blocked by the Shakhtar center-back;
46'
The second half starts without any changes in either team.
END OF THE FIRST PART
45+2'
Truffert almost scored in first-half stoppage time, but Truffert's shot went wide;
45'
The referee has added three minutes of extra time;
40'
The last five minutes of the first half and it is still a goalless draw, remembering that with this result Shakhtar will qualify, as they took the advantage in the first leg;
35'
Shaktar Donetsk appeals for a penalty, but after the VAR review it is decided that there is no penalty due to offside by Sudakov.
28'
Majer's shot, which is saved by the Shakhtar goalkeeper;
GOAL ANNULLED
Shakhtar Donetsk scored from a corner kick that ended up being scored by Lassina Traore, but the goal did not go up on the scoreboard due to a previous offside;
20'
The Ukrainian box warns with the shot of Konoplia that Mandanda
13'
Truffert's shot saved by goalkeeper Trubin
10'
Adrien Truffert's shot goes into the side netting.
7'
Spence's shot was saved by the goalkeeper of the Ukrainian team;
4'
Karl Toko-Ekambi's shot from Djed Spence's cross goes narrowly wide;
1'
The match starts
All set
The players are already on the field, and in a few minutes the match will start;
Qualified to the round of 16
Juventus, Sevilla and Sporting Portugal have qualified for the round of 16, while the duel between Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen will be decided in extra time.
This is how Shakhtar arrived at the stadium
The Ukrainian team is already at Roazhon Park
What happened in the first leg?
A week ago they met in Warsaw where Shakhtar Donetsk managed to take the lead after first-half goals from Kryskiv and Bondarenko from the penalty spot, the French managed to reduce the gap on the scoreboard with Toko Ekambi's goal already in the second half.
XI Shakhtar Donestk
Trubin-Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Mykhaylichenko-Stepanenko-Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Topalov-Traoré
XI Stade Rennais
Mandanda- Spence, Omari, Belocian, Truffert-Doku, Santamaria, Majer, Toko Ekambi-Kalimuendo, Gouiri
1 hour
In 1 hour it will begin In the match between Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donestk, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match will be available to view. follow here in VAVEL
What time is the Stade Rennais vs Shakhtar Donetsk match in UEFA Europa League?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Shakhtar Donetsk
After losing Mudryk who has left in this winter market to Chelsea, the midfielder Dmytro Kryskiv, only 22 years old, who has four goals this season, one of them in the Europa League in the first leg against Stade Rennais to put his team ahead in the tie, stands out;
Watch out for this player at Stade Rennais
After losing their star player Martin Terrier who suffered a serious injury on January 2, their star player is Amine Gouri, one of the reinforcements of Rennes during this summer market. The 23-year-old French striker has 11 goals and three assists this season;
How is Shakhtar Donetsk coming along?
The Ukrainian team has not played since the first leg of the UEFA Europa League a week ago. Before that they have been playing several friendlies where they have won one, three draws and one defeat. They will return to the domestic league on February 28 and are currently in second place with 30 points and five points behind Dnipro 1, although Shakhtar Donetsk have a game in hand.
How is Stade Rennais coming along?
Stade Rennais is coming off a 2-0 win over Clermont in their most recent match. However, they have won only one of their last four matches. In the Ligue 1 standings they are in fifth place with 43 points, which gives them access to the UEFA Conference League, although they only have two points over Lille.
Background
Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donetsk have met twice in history and both times the Ukrainian team has won. In addition to the first leg a week ago in which Shakhtar won 2-1, they also met in 2005 in the UEFA Europa League in which the Ukrainian team won 0-1.
Venue: The match will be played at Roazhon Park, a stadium that was founded in 1912 and has a capacity of 29778 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stade Rennais and Shakhtar Donestk meet in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32. The Ukrainians managed to win the first leg by 2-1.
