Goals and Highlights: Roma 2-0 RB Salzburgo in Europa League
6:09 PM9 hours ago

Summary:

5:02 PM10 hours ago

4:57 PM10 hours ago

It's over

Roma wins 2-0 against Salzburg, in a match corresponding to the Europa League re-qualification flight, the visitors despite having several clear chances, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, the Italians came from behind and passed 2-1.
4:52 PM10 hours ago

90+3'

Roma substitute Paulo Dybala for Stephan El Shaarawy
4:47 PM10 hours ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added
4:42 PM10 hours ago

87'

Roma substitute Andrea Belotti for Tammy Abraham
4:37 PM10 hours ago

84'

Salzburg substitute Nicolas Capaldo for Sekou Koita
4:32 PM10 hours ago

82'

Roma substitution, out Nicola Zalewski and Lorenzo Pellegrini for Georginio Wijnaldum and Rick Karsdorp.
4:27 PM10 hours ago

80'

Salzburg fail to break Roma's defense, but they do put them in trouble
4:22 PM10 hours ago

75'

Yellow card for Nicola Zalewski Yellow card for Junior Adamu, Amar Dedić and Nicolas Seiwald for Oscar Gloukh, Ignace Van der Brempt and Benjamin Šeško
4:17 PM11 hours ago

70'

Salzburg is more proactive in the second half, they want the goal.
4:12 PM11 hours ago

65'

Salzburg fans already want the goal of the game, but they remain cautious
4:07 PM11 hours ago

60'

The pace of the game is very slow, both teams do not want to take risks, they find it difficult to go forward.
4:02 PM11 hours ago

55'

Leonardo Spinazzola receives yellow card
3:57 PM11 hours ago

51'

Salzburg is regaining more possession of the ball, but still not creating danger
3:52 PM11 hours ago

46'

Salzburg substitution, Maurits Kjaergaard comes off for Luka Sučić.
3:47 PM11 hours ago

45'

Second half of Roma's partial win over Salzburg begins
3:42 PM11 hours ago

45+1'

End of first half of Roma's partial victory over Salzburg
3:37 PM11 hours ago

45'

1 minute of compensation are added
3:32 PM11 hours ago

41'

GOOOOL! from Roma, Paulo Dybala puts the game in Roma's favor and lets them breathe
3:27 PM11 hours ago

39'

The Italians want the goal to seal the match, they want to take advantage of the recent goal.
3:22 PM11 hours ago

34'

GOOOOL! for Roma, Andrea Belotti scores the equalizer on aggregate
3:17 PM12 hours ago

30'

The match is very even in pace, but they fail to have an impact on the goals, even so the Italians are the ones who generate more danger.
3:12 PM12 hours ago

25'

La Loba wants the goal to tie the match to gain confidence and to increase their confidence.
3:07 PM12 hours ago

20'

The Italians are increasingly dominating the ball, but in attack they are not getting anything done.
3:02 PM12 hours ago

15'

The Italians want the goal that will seal the match, they want to regain the advantage they lost in the first leg
2:57 PM12 hours ago

10'

The match is very even at the start, with a lot of ball movement.
2:52 PM12 hours ago

5'

Roger Ibáñez da Silva and Lorenzo Pellegrini receive yellow card
2:47 PM12 hours ago

Kick-off

The match between Roma and Salzburg is ready at the Stadio Olimpico, where you can see a stadium with many people.
2:42 PM12 hours ago

They take to the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Europa League match at the Stadio Olimpico.
2:37 PM12 hours ago

Roma's upcoming fixtures

The home side are coming off a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.    
Tue, Feb. 28 Cremonese vs AS Roma, Italian Serie A
Sun., Mar. 5 AS Roma vs Juventus, Italian Serie A
2:32 PM12 hours ago

The Salzburg XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Stadio Olimpico, match corresponding to the Europa League.
2:27 PM12 hours ago

The XI of Roma

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League.
2:22 PM12 hours ago

FC Salzburg's upcoming fixtures

The visitors are coming off a 1-3 win over WSG Swarovski Tirol in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sun., Feb. 26 FC Salzburg vs SV Josko Ried, Austrian Bundesliga
Sun., Mar. 5 Rapid Vienna vs FC Salzburg, Austrian Bundesliga
2:17 PM13 hours ago

Stadio Olimpico

The Stadio Olimpico of Rome is a multi-purpose stadium, but mainly dedicated to soccer, located in the city of Rome. It is home to A.S. Roma and S.S. Lazio. It was the main venue for the 1960 Olympic Games and the 1990 World Cup Final, with a total capacity of 72,700 spectators, but it could see its last days, as Roma is planning a new stadium.
2:12 PM13 hours ago

Will be available for the UEFA Europa League match

Argentina's Paulo Dybala and England's Tammy Abraham completed normal training on Wednesday and will be available for the UEFA Europa League match against Salzburg.
Abraham took the field with a face shield to protect his left eye after a blow he received last Sunday.
2:07 PM13 hours ago

Happy with Dybala

The legend Francesco Totti, assured that the Argentine Paulo Dybala "is a phenomenon" and that he is very "happy" that he plays for Roma.
"Dybala is a phenomenon, he is above everyone, he has always proved his worth and I am very happy that he has arrived at Roma, he deserves everything," Totti told 'SporMediaset' from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the city where he has gone as a Serie A ambassador for the Italian Super Cup final between Milan and Inter on Wednesday.
2:02 PM13 hours ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
1:57 PM13 hours ago

Afición

Poco a poco llega la afición al estadio, se espera una entrada promedio para este partido en la vuelta de los dieciseisavos de final de la Europa League.
1:52 PM13 hours ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
1:47 PM13 hours ago

1:32 PM13 hours ago

Background

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, having 1 win for FC Salzburg, 0 draws and 0 wins for the Italians. 
FC Salzburg 1-0 AS Roma, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
1:27 PM13 hours ago

How are Roma coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Empoli, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AS Roma 1-0 Hellas Verona, 19 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
FC Salzburg 1-0 AS Roma, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Lecce 1-1 AS Roma, 11 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2-0 Empoli, 4 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
AS Roma 1-2 Cremonese, 1 Feb, 2023, Coppa Italia
1:22 PM13 hours ago

How are Salzburg coming along?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Austria Lustenau, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
WSG Swarovski Tirol 1-3 FC Salzburg, 19 Feb, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
FC Salzburg 1-0 AS Roma, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
FC Salzburg 4-0 Austria Lustenau, 11 Feb, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
FC Salzburg 3-4 Grazer AK, 4 Feb, 2023, Friendlies
FC Salzburg 1-0 Slovan Bratislava, 28 Jan, 2023, Friendlies
1:17 PM14 hours ago

Watch out for this Roma player

The Italian striker, Lorenzo Pellegrini, 26 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 27 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 2 goals in Serie A and 5 assists with Roma, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience that he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 3 goals in this competition and 4 assists in 6 games, being main in this competition.
1:12 PM14 hours ago

Watch out for this Salzburg player

The Argentine striker, Nicolas Capaldo, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 15 games in total, 13 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 0 assists in Austrian Bundesliga, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, He hopes to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage of the moment and stand out against high caliber teammates, besides making his debut in this competition, because in the Champions League he did not score, but he did in the first game of the Europa League.
1:07 PM14 hours ago

Roma sleeps in the Champions League zone

Without Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham, the three undisputed attacking trio, Roma beat Hellas Verona, before the match against Salzburg in the Europa League. 
But that was enough to move them up to third place with 44 points, three points behind Inter, but with the same number of points as AC Milan, they are currently in the Champions League zone.
1:02 PM14 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AS Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg match of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico at 15:00.
