Goals and Highlights: Roma 2-0 RB Salzburgo in Europa League

Summary:
It's over
Roma wins 2-0 against Salzburg, in a match corresponding to the Europa League re-qualification flight, the visitors despite having several clear chances, failed to get the goal that would give them the victory, the Italians came from behind and passed 2-1.
90+3'
Roma substitute Paulo Dybala for Stephan El Shaarawy
90'
5 minutes of compensation are added
87'
Roma substitute Andrea Belotti for Tammy Abraham
84'
Salzburg substitute Nicolas Capaldo for Sekou Koita
82'
Roma substitution, out Nicola Zalewski and Lorenzo Pellegrini for Georginio Wijnaldum and Rick Karsdorp.
80'
Salzburg fail to break Roma's defense, but they do put them in trouble
75'
Yellow card for Nicola Zalewski Yellow card for Junior Adamu, Amar Dedić and Nicolas Seiwald for Oscar Gloukh, Ignace Van der Brempt and Benjamin Šeško
70'
Salzburg is more proactive in the second half, they want the goal.
65'
Salzburg fans already want the goal of the game, but they remain cautious
60'
The pace of the game is very slow, both teams do not want to take risks, they find it difficult to go forward.
55'
Leonardo Spinazzola receives yellow card
51'
Salzburg is regaining more possession of the ball, but still not creating danger
46'
Salzburg substitution, Maurits Kjaergaard comes off for Luka Sučić.
45'
Second half of Roma's partial win over Salzburg begins
45+1'
End of first half of Roma's partial victory over Salzburg
45'
1 minute of compensation are added
41'
GOOOOL! from Roma, Paulo Dybala puts the game in Roma's favor and lets them breathe
39'
The Italians want the goal to seal the match, they want to take advantage of the recent goal.
34'
GOOOOL! for Roma, Andrea Belotti scores the equalizer on aggregate
30'
The match is very even in pace, but they fail to have an impact on the goals, even so the Italians are the ones who generate more danger.
25'
La Loba wants the goal to tie the match to gain confidence and to increase their confidence.
20'
The Italians are increasingly dominating the ball, but in attack they are not getting anything done.
15'
The Italians want the goal that will seal the match, they want to regain the advantage they lost in the first leg
10'
The match is very even at the start, with a lot of ball movement.
5'
Roger Ibáñez da Silva and Lorenzo Pellegrini receive yellow card
Kick-off
The match between Roma and Salzburg is ready at the Stadio Olimpico, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take to the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Europa League match at the Stadio Olimpico.
Roma's upcoming fixtures
The home side are coming off a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Tue, Feb. 28 Cremonese vs AS Roma, Italian Serie A
Sun., Mar. 5 AS Roma vs Juventus, Italian Serie A
The Salzburg XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Stadio Olimpico, match corresponding to the Europa League.
Unsere Elf für den großen Auftritt an der Gladiatorenallee! ⚔️#ROMSAL #UEL— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) February 23, 2023
The XI of Roma
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League.
📋 Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaSalzburg 🐺— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) February 23, 2023
🟨 DAJE ROMA!!! 🟥#ASRoma #UEL pic.twitter.com/MX38DxAxZH
FC Salzburg's upcoming fixtures
The visitors are coming off a 1-3 win over WSG Swarovski Tirol in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sun., Feb. 26 FC Salzburg vs SV Josko Ried, Austrian Bundesliga
Sun., Mar. 5 Rapid Vienna vs FC Salzburg, Austrian Bundesliga
Stadio Olimpico
The Stadio Olimpico of Rome is a multi-purpose stadium, but mainly dedicated to soccer, located in the city of Rome. It is home to A.S. Roma and S.S. Lazio. It was the main venue for the 1960 Olympic Games and the 1990 World Cup Final, with a total capacity of 72,700 spectators, but it could see its last days, as Roma is planning a new stadium.
Will be available for the UEFA Europa League match
Argentina's Paulo Dybala and England's Tammy Abraham completed normal training on Wednesday and will be available for the UEFA Europa League match against Salzburg.
Abraham took the field with a face shield to protect his left eye after a blow he received last Sunday.
Happy with Dybala
The legend Francesco Totti, assured that the Argentine Paulo Dybala "is a phenomenon" and that he is very "happy" that he plays for Roma.
"Dybala is a phenomenon, he is above everyone, he has always proved his worth and I am very happy that he has arrived at Roma, he deserves everything," Totti told 'SporMediaset' from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the city where he has gone as a Serie A ambassador for the Italian Super Cup final between Milan and Inter on Wednesday.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Afición
Poco a poco llega la afición al estadio, se espera una entrada promedio para este partido en la vuelta de los dieciseisavos de final de la Europa League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here AS Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg in Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV vs Sevilla match in the Europa League.
What time is AS Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game AS Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg of February 23rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how AS Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch AS Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg in streaming, it will be shown on Star+ and Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, having 1 win for FC Salzburg, 0 draws and 0 wins for the Italians.
FC Salzburg 1-0 AS Roma, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
How are Roma coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Empoli, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AS Roma 1-0 Hellas Verona, 19 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
FC Salzburg 1-0 AS Roma, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Lecce 1-1 AS Roma, 11 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2-0 Empoli, 4 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
AS Roma 1-2 Cremonese, 1 Feb, 2023, Coppa Italia
How are Salzburg coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Austria Lustenau, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
WSG Swarovski Tirol 1-3 FC Salzburg, 19 Feb, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
FC Salzburg 1-0 AS Roma, 16 Feb, 2023, UEFA Europa League
FC Salzburg 4-0 Austria Lustenau, 11 Feb, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
FC Salzburg 3-4 Grazer AK, 4 Feb, 2023, Friendlies
FC Salzburg 1-0 Slovan Bratislava, 28 Jan, 2023, Friendlies
Watch out for this Roma player
The Italian striker, Lorenzo Pellegrini, 26 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 27 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 2 goals in Serie A and 5 assists with Roma, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience that he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 3 goals in this competition and 4 assists in 6 games, being main in this competition.
Watch out for this Salzburg player
The Argentine striker, Nicolas Capaldo, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 15 games in total, 13 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 0 assists in Austrian Bundesliga, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, He hopes to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage of the moment and stand out against high caliber teammates, besides making his debut in this competition, because in the Champions League he did not score, but he did in the first game of the Europa League.
Roma sleeps in the Champions League zone
Without Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham, the three undisputed attacking trio, Roma beat Hellas Verona, before the match against Salzburg in the Europa League.
But that was enough to move them up to third place with 44 points, three points behind Inter, but with the same number of points as AC Milan, they are currently in the Champions League zone.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AS Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg match of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico at 15:00.