Cluj vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Conference League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Cluj vs Lazio live in the UEFA League 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Cluj vs Lazio online and live in the UEFA Conference League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Cluj vs Lazio match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ciro Immobile, a must see player!
The Lazio winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the highest promises within the Italian team and his team. During last season he played 40 games, where he contributed 32 goals and 4 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help Lazio get among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Immobile will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight for the Calcio Italiano scoring title and continue to show that he is one of the best.
How does the Lazio arrive?
Il Biancocelsti starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A with the best intentions of fighting for the ticket positions for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in fifth place with 64 points, after 18 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. With this, the team qualified for the Group Stage of the League, where they will try to be one of the teams to follow in the tournament. Some interesting names in this group are Ciro Immobile, Alessio Romagnoli, Felipe Anderson, Luiz Felipe and Luis Maximiano, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Lazio started positively in Serie A with victories over Bologna and Inter, but two draws against Torino and Sampdoria for a total of 42 points with a record of 12 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses.
Ciprian Deac, a must see player!
The Cluj striker seeks to remain one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and is the leader in the team's midfield. He comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the best players on the team and helping in the offensive generation of the team with 5 goals and 11 assists in 27 games played. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Nana Boateng and Yuri Matias to form a lethal team.
How does the Cluj get here?
The Cluj team will face Lazio at home as part of the UEFA Conference League round of 16. Cluj finished last season in first place in the Romanian League I and is the current champion and with which they got their pass to the second qualifying round of UEFA tournaments. The club entered Group G of the UEFA Conference League and finished in second place in their group with 10 points, now they will try to surprise and leave out one of the favorites for the title. So far, the team is in second place in Liga I with 50 points, with a record of 16 wins, 2 draws, and 7 losses. CLuj enters this return match with the aim of winning the key and advancing to the next round.
Where's the game?
The Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu located in the city of Napoca will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue climbing positions within the UEFA Conference League. This stadium has a capacity for 22,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1973.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cluj vs Lazio match, corresponding to the Second Leg of the Round of 32 of the UEFA League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu, at 12:45 o'clock.
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Cluj vs Lazio live for the round of 32 of the UEFA Conference League 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.