Resume and Highlights: Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona in Europa League 2023

Thank you for watching Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona, the home team advances to the next round after defeating a Barcelona team that did not know how to handle the advantage. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any of the details of the Europa League.
90'+5
The game ends with a victory for Manchester United.
90´+4
United is saved from the Polish 9's shot.
90´
Add 5 minutes.
89´
Casemiro misses a dangerous ball.
87´
Manchester United Substitution
In:McTominay
Out: Rashford
85´
Casemiro receives a yellow card.
82´
Busquets receives a yellow card.
79´
Barcelona is saved.
77´
Garnacho receives a yellow card.
75´
Substitution of Barcelona
In: Fati
Out: Rapinha
73´
Goooooooooooooooool Manchester United! Antony scores the lead.
70´
Lewandowski receives a yellow card.
66´
Substitution of Manchester United
In: Dalot and Garnacho
Out: Sancho and Wan-Bissaka
63´
De Gea saves the team.
62´
Antony misses a dangerous opportunity.
59´
Yellow card for Burno.
57´
Rashford makes the area tremble.
54´
Antony shoots at goal.
52´
Rashford shoots inside the area and the ball goes wide.
48´
Antony comes close to scoring the second.
47´
Goooooooooooooooool for Manchester United! Fred in a great shot equalizes the score.
46´
The second half begins.
HT
Antony is replaced by Weghorst.
45´
End of the first half.
44´
Manchester United is saved after a dangerous arrival.
42´
Casemiro intervenes and delivers a corner kick.
41´
Barcelona weaves a dangerous move.
39´
Barcelona manages the pace of the game.
35´
Fred shoots and sends the ball over the goal.
31´
Imprecise in the last pass by the local team:
28´
High pressure from United.
25´
Bruno Fernandes is fouled.
22´
Bruno shoots inside the area, but the ball goes into the hands of the rival goalkeeper.
19´
Araujo lies on the turf.
16´
Goooooooooooool Barcelona! Lewandowski scores from the penalty spot.
15´
Penalty for Barcelona.
13´
Rashford gets corner kick.
12´
Barcelona already has the ball.
10´
Barcelona gets free kick.
5´
Rashford is brought down on the edge of the area, but no foul is called.
2´
Bruno Fernandes misses a clear opportunity in front of the goalkeeper.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Barcelona
This is how the visiting team comes out:
𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐎́𝐍 𝐄𝐍 𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐃
Starting XI Manchester United
This is how the home team comes out:
🔴 MANCHESTER UNITED 🔴

Erik's Reds for tonight's second leg 👊
Erik's Reds for tonight's second leg 👊#MUFC || #UEL
Manchester against rivals from Spain
Manchester United has lost two of the last eleven times at home in European competitions, both defeats coming against Spanish opponents, Atletico Madrid in March 2022 and Real Sociedad in September 2022.
Manchester United at home
This was the arrival of the local team:
Focus levels: 💯🧠
Rashford in great form
Marcus Rashford is proving to be at a great level, in Europa League is no exception, the player averages a goal every 78 minutes, adding four in this edition of Europa League, thus becoming the best scorer with less than 300 minutes played.
The theater of nightmares for Barcelona
Barcelona have visited Old Trafford on five occasions and despite being known as a very powerful team on all courts, the team could not get the victory in their first four visits, it was until 2019 when they narrowly beat the Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Lewandowski key
Barcelona's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, since the 2019-20 season, has scored 38 goals in 32 games in European competitions, the player had a great season where the golden ball was not delivered and for many he was the deserving one.
We continue
Thank you for following the Manchester United vs Barcelona game, this afternoon we are expecting one of the best duels of the season in Europe, two protagonist teams looking to continue their path in UEFA competitions. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Watch out for this Barcelona player
Robert Lewandowski, striker. Experienced Polish striker, considered one of the best center forwards in the world, with Bayern Munich he scored countless goals and it was the same player who asked for his departure to take other challenges, now in his time with Barcelona, the player is relevant in the generation of goals, the striker needs little space to define in a great way, that may be the key in the duel in Manchester.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Marcus Rashford, striker. Manchester United youth player is playing his eighth season with the team and it seems that it will be one of the best in his career, the Englishman had gone through complicated seasons with low performance and injuries, but now he maintains an important scoring streak, the player has become very important and is already key to keep United in the top places.
Never in doubt 🔥

⚽️ @MarcusRashford
⚽️ @MarcusRashford#MUFC || #MUNLEI
Last alignment Barcelona
Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Alonso, Alba, DeJong, Kessie, Raphael, Gonzalez, Gavi, Lewandowski.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea, Shaw, Martínez, Varane, Wan-BIssaka, McTominay, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernándes, Antony, Weghorst.
Background
Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United
Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 0-1 Barcelona
Barcelona 1-0 Manchester United
Barcelona 1-3 Manchester United
Arbitration quartet
Barcelona with no more opportunities
Barcelona is trying to cover its great failure in Champinos League, the team led by Xavi has obtained better results after the elimination and the break for the World Cup, now the blaugrana team is leader of LaLiga with a difference of 8 points over Real Madrid, to justify the great investment have to get the championships and although the orejona will not be one of them, the supercopa of Spain is already theirs after beating Madrid, the next duels are crucial for the team, The more trophies they can win, the better, but to win the league they are completely dependent on themselves and that the issue that has come to light in the last few days does not go so far as to affect their sporting performance. In the first leg of the Europa League, they were unable to take advantage and on the contrary, they lost two key players in the coach's scheme, without a doubt a difficult confrontation awaits them and they have no more opportunities.
Manchester United ready for the next level
Manchester United seems to have reached the optimum level in the season and Ten Hag's team now looks invincible and with aspirations to win everything that can be won in trophies, the Red Devils after an uncertain start to the season seem to have changed the mentality and style of play, now without Cristiano Ronaldo, the team has become very difficult to beat and maintains an upward momentum even playing badly, the team is already among the top three in the Premier League with a chance to fight for the title, The team has a Carabao Cup final to play and in the FA Cup they have already advanced to the fourth round, their main goal is to advance to the next round of the Europa League, but to stay in the competition they have a great rival that could not advance from the group stage of the Champions League, the current level of the team is the best in recent years and receiving the decisive game at home gives an extra ingredient to their hopes of advancing.
It's all to be decided in Manchester
The decisive match has arrived in the Europa League, the teams that failed to advance from the group stage in the Champions League want to continue their path in Europe, but the second-placed teams in the Europa League want to stay in their competition, Manchester United and Barcelona star in one of the best series and as both are in great form, the match that awaits us will be a thrilling one.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Barcelona match, corresponding to the Europa League 2023. The match will take place at Old Trafford at 3:00 pm ET.