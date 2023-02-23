Resume and Highlights: Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona in Europa League 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:23 PM9 hours ago

Resume

4:56 PM10 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for watching Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona, the home team advances to the next round after defeating a Barcelona team that did not know how to handle the advantage. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any of the details of the Europa League.
4:54 PM10 hours ago

90'+5

The game ends with a victory for Manchester United.
4:52 PM10 hours ago

90´+4

United is saved from the Polish 9's shot.
4:49 PM10 hours ago

90´

Add 5 minutes.
4:48 PM10 hours ago

89´

Casemiro misses a dangerous ball.
4:46 PM10 hours ago

87´

Manchester United Substitution
In:McTominay
Out: Rashford
4:44 PM10 hours ago

85´

Casemiro receives a yellow card.
4:41 PM10 hours ago

82´

Busquets receives a yellow card.
4:37 PM10 hours ago

79´

Barcelona is saved.
4:36 PM10 hours ago

77´

Garnacho receives a yellow card.
4:34 PM10 hours ago

75´

Substitution of Barcelona
In: Fati
Out: Rapinha
4:32 PM10 hours ago

73´

Goooooooooooooooool Manchester United! Antony scores the lead.
4:30 PM10 hours ago

70´

Lewandowski receives a yellow card.
4:25 PM10 hours ago

66´

Substitution of Manchester United
In: Dalot and Garnacho
Out: Sancho and Wan-Bissaka
4:22 PM10 hours ago

63´

De Gea saves the team.
4:21 PM11 hours ago

62´

Antony misses a dangerous opportunity.
4:18 PM11 hours ago

59´

Yellow card for Burno.
4:17 PM11 hours ago

57´

Rashford makes the area tremble.
4:13 PM11 hours ago

54´

Antony shoots at goal.
4:11 PM11 hours ago

52´

Rashford shoots inside the area and the ball goes wide.
4:07 PM11 hours ago

48´

Antony comes close to scoring the second.
4:05 PM11 hours ago

47´

Goooooooooooooooool for Manchester United! Fred in a great shot equalizes the score.
4:04 PM11 hours ago

46´

The second half begins.
4:03 PM11 hours ago

HT

Antony is replaced by Weghorst.
3:48 PM11 hours ago

45´

End of the first half.
3:46 PM11 hours ago

44´

Manchester United is saved after a dangerous arrival.
3:44 PM11 hours ago

42´

Casemiro intervenes and delivers a corner kick.
3:42 PM11 hours ago

41´

Barcelona weaves a dangerous move.
3:40 PM11 hours ago

39´

Barcelona manages the pace of the game.
3:36 PM11 hours ago

35´

Fred shoots and sends the ball over the goal.
3:33 PM11 hours ago

31´

Imprecise in the last pass by the local team:
3:29 PM11 hours ago

28´

High pressure from United.
3:25 PM11 hours ago

25´

Bruno Fernandes is fouled.
3:23 PM11 hours ago

22´

Bruno shoots inside the area, but the ball goes into the hands of the rival goalkeeper.
3:20 PM12 hours ago

19´

Araujo lies on the turf.
3:18 PM12 hours ago

16´

Goooooooooooool Barcelona! Lewandowski scores from the penalty spot.
3:13 PM12 hours ago

15´

Penalty for Barcelona.
3:08 PM12 hours ago

13´

Rashford gets corner kick.
3:03 PM12 hours ago

12´

Barcelona already has the ball.
2:58 PM12 hours ago

10´

Barcelona gets free kick.
2:53 PM12 hours ago

Rashford is brought down on the edge of the area, but no foul is called.
2:48 PM12 hours ago

Bruno Fernandes misses a clear opportunity in front of the goalkeeper.
2:43 PM12 hours ago

The match begins.
2:38 PM12 hours ago

Starting XI Barcelona

This is how the visiting team comes out:
2:33 PM12 hours ago

Starting XI Manchester United

This is how the home team comes out:
2:28 PM12 hours ago

Manchester against rivals from Spain

Manchester United has lost two of the last eleven times at home in European competitions, both defeats coming against Spanish opponents, Atletico Madrid in March 2022 and Real Sociedad in September 2022.
2:23 PM12 hours ago

Manchester United at home

This was the arrival of the local team:
2:18 PM13 hours ago

Rashford in great form

Marcus Rashford is proving to be at a great level, in Europa League is no exception, the player averages a goal every 78 minutes, adding four in this edition of Europa League, thus becoming the best scorer with less than 300 minutes played.
2:13 PM13 hours ago

The theater of nightmares for Barcelona

Barcelona have visited Old Trafford on five occasions and despite being known as a very powerful team on all courts, the team could not get the victory in their first four visits, it was until 2019 when they narrowly beat the Red Devils in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
2:08 PM13 hours ago

Lewandowski key

Barcelona's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, since the 2019-20 season, has scored 38 goals in 32 games in European competitions, the player had a great season where the golden ball was not delivered and for many he was the deserving one.
2:03 PM13 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Manchester United vs Barcelona game, this afternoon we are expecting one of the best duels of the season in Europe, two protagonist teams looking to continue their path in UEFA competitions. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
1:58 PM13 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Barcelona live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Manchester United vs Barcelona live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:53 PM13 hours ago

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona live online

The match will be televised on ESPN.
Manchester United vs Barcelona can be tuned in from Star + live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
1:48 PM13 hours ago

Watch out for this Barcelona player

Robert Lewandowski, striker. Experienced Polish striker, considered one of the best center forwards in the world, with Bayern Munich he scored countless goals and it was the same player who asked for his departure to take other challenges, now in his time with Barcelona, the player is relevant in the generation of goals, the striker needs little space to define in a great way, that may be the key in the duel in Manchester.
1:43 PM13 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player

Marcus Rashford, striker. Manchester United youth player is playing his eighth season with the team and it seems that it will be one of the best in his career, the Englishman had gone through complicated seasons with low performance and injuries, but now he maintains an important scoring streak, the player has become very important and is already key to keep United in the top places.
1:38 PM13 hours ago

Last alignment Barcelona

Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Alonso, Alba, DeJong, Kessie, Raphael, Gonzalez, Gavi, Lewandowski.
1:33 PM13 hours ago

Latest Manchester United lineup

De Gea, Shaw, Martínez, Varane, Wan-BIssaka, McTominay, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernándes, Antony, Weghorst.
1:28 PM13 hours ago

Background

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United

Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United

Manchester United 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 1-0 Manchester United

Barcelona 1-3 Manchester United

1:23 PM13 hours ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
1:18 PM14 hours ago

Barcelona with no more opportunities

Barcelona is trying to cover its great failure in Champinos League, the team led by Xavi has obtained better results after the elimination and the break for the World Cup, now the blaugrana team is leader of LaLiga with a difference of 8 points over Real Madrid, to justify the great investment have to get the championships and although the orejona will not be one of them, the supercopa of Spain is already theirs after beating Madrid, the next duels are crucial for the team, The more trophies they can win, the better, but to win the league they are completely dependent on themselves and that the issue that has come to light in the last few days does not go so far as to affect their sporting performance. In the first leg of the Europa League, they were unable to take advantage and on the contrary, they lost two key players in the coach's scheme, without a doubt a difficult confrontation awaits them and they have no more opportunities.
1:13 PM14 hours ago

Manchester United ready for the next level

Manchester United seems to have reached the optimum level in the season and Ten Hag's team now looks invincible and with aspirations to win everything that can be won in trophies, the Red Devils after an uncertain start to the season seem to have changed the mentality and style of play, now without Cristiano Ronaldo, the team has become very difficult to beat and maintains an upward momentum even playing badly, the team is already among the top three in the Premier League with a chance to fight for the title, The team has a Carabao Cup final to play and in the FA Cup they have already advanced to the fourth round, their main goal is to advance to the next round of the Europa League, but to stay in the competition they have a great rival that could not advance from the group stage of the Champions League, the current level of the team is the best in recent years and receiving the decisive game at home gives an extra ingredient to their hopes of advancing.
Ready Manchester/Image:ManchesterUtd
Ready Manchester/Image:ManchesterUtd
1:08 PM14 hours ago

It's all to be decided in Manchester

The decisive match has arrived in the Europa League, the teams that failed to advance from the group stage in the Champions League want to continue their path in Europe, but the second-placed teams in the Europa League want to stay in their competition, Manchester United and Barcelona star in one of the best series and as both are in great form, the match that awaits us will be a thrilling one.
1:03 PM14 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Barcelona match, corresponding to the Europa League 2023. The match will take place at Old Trafford at 3:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo