Goals and Highlights: Fiorentina 3-2 Braga in Conference League
Photo: Publicity/Fiorentina

5:31 PM9 hours ago

4:52 PM10 hours ago

With another victory, Fiorentina is qualified for the round of 16 of the Conference League.
4:50 PM10 hours ago

Fiorentina 3-2 Braga.
4:48 PM10 hours ago

89'

Finished: 16-12.
4:48 PM10 hours ago

89'

4:45 PM10 hours ago

84' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FIORENTINA

IT'S CLASSIFICATION. Unstoppable Bonaventura and with one more assist in the game, he found a pass to Arthur Cabral, who scored and this time it was validated. Fiorentina opens 7-2 on aggregate.
4:36 PM10 hours ago

76'

Game fell in yield already in the final stretch.
4:34 PM10 hours ago

71' Yellow

Biraghi received card.
4:34 PM10 hours ago

70' Yellow

Quarta received card.
4:27 PM10 hours ago

65'

Fiorentina continues on the attack, now looking for the turnaround.
4:22 PM10 hours ago

59' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FIORENTINA

Now it's worth it. Bonaventura with another assist, now for Saponara, who didn't waste the chance of a tie and evened the score.
4:16 PM11 hours ago

56' Yellow

Nico Gonzalez received card.
4:16 PM11 hours ago

53' NOT WORTH

Arthur Cabral received a pass from Terzic and scored, but after a long analysis by VAR, the goal was disallowed. Braga goes ahead.
4:11 PM11 hours ago

Change in Fiorentina

In: Terzic

Out: Dodô.

4:04 PM11 hours ago

1-2.
3:49 PM11 hours ago

Fiorentina 1-2 Braga.
3:49 PM11 hours ago

+3

Let's go to 48 minutes.
3:41 PM11 hours ago

42'

Fiorentina in attack.
3:40 PM11 hours ago

40' Yellow

Dodô received a card.
3:39 PM11 hours ago

37' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FIORENTINA

Immediate reaction. Mandragora received assistance from Bonaventura and the midfielder finished to reduce the score for Fiorentina and give peace to the Italian team again.
3:37 PM11 hours ago

36' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR BRAGA

Does a miracle come around? Djalo received a pass and scored Braga's second goal, setting the match on fire and making it 4-2 on aggregate.
3:30 PM11 hours ago

30'

Finished: 5-5.
3:28 PM11 hours ago

23'

After the goal, Braga grew in the confrontation and went on the attack.
3:20 PM12 hours ago

17' GOOOOOOOOOOL FOR BRAGA

André Castro received it inside the area and scored the first goal of the game for Braga.
3:13 PM12 hours ago

10'

The owners of the house act in the offensive sector. Gonzalez finished and sent it out.
3:08 PM12 hours ago

5'

Fiorentina starts in attack, despite the huge advantage.
3:03 PM12 hours ago

It's Conference League in VAVEL.
2:29 PM12 hours ago

Fiorentina's situation is much more comfortable, as they won the first game 4-0.
2:16 PM13 hours ago

Fiorentina

2:13 PM13 hours ago

10:00 AM17 hours ago

9:55 AM17 hours ago

"Perfect, just perfect! Winning 4-0 away from home and having the chance to help the team with two goals: what more can you ask for? Our goal changed everything in the first half and we were much better in the second. I come from a very small town in Brazil, and being able to play and score in a competition like this is amazing. like a dream come true. Despite the result, we continue to respect Braga a lot, and we will have to be very careful in the second leg. We're almost there, but not quite there', said Arthur Cabral.

"We knew we had a tough game against a very good opponent, but tonight we were almost perfect. We played very well and we deserved this victory. I don't deny that everything got easier after they dropped to ten players, but even before that we were the best team. We play as a team, and when that happens, it's good. It is very difficult to beat us. We cannot let ourselves be carried away by this result and we must continue to work very hard'', commented Saponara.

“It was a perfect night for us and we are very happy with the result. It was very important to score that goal at the end of the first half. Then, of course, the expulsion also helped us a lot. We still have to play the second leg and we want to score more goals and win this match'', concluded Bonaventura.

9:50 AM17 hours ago

Fiorentina likely!

Terracciano; Venuti, Milenkovic Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Bonaventura, Mandragora; Nicolás González, Saponara, Luka Jovic.
9:45 AM17 hours ago

How do you get to Fiorentina?

A Fiorentina has a huge advantage, as it has a huge advantage. who won in Portugal by 4 to 0 and could lose up to by three goals difference. The team drew 1-1 with Empoli at the weekend in Serie A.
9:40 AM17 hours ago

 “SC Braga enters every game with that objective. We want to play well and dignify the history that the Club has made in European competitions”.

“We know that the first game was not to our liking. We're here with ambition and the will to win the game, with the aim of changing our image, because the 1st edition of the game is ours. hand does not correspond to what it is; the SC Braga. We want to win, knowing that we have a very difficult challenge ahead of us”

“I am very happy to be here. I arrived at a great Club, with a lot of history and which is now growing. growing more and more. I was very well received by everyone. I am one more to help and to do my best with the objective of helping SC Braga to fulfill its objectives”, said Pizzi.

“We are aware of the difficulty of our task. Let's be competitive to win the game, yeah. That's what we've been trying to do throughout this season in every game. We want to show our character and our ambition”.

“I expect an opponent with a lot of individual and collective value. – It's a team that will bet a lot on this competition.   an opponent who will respect us and who will enter, in tomorrow's game, with the seriousness that also entered in the 1ª hand in Braga”.

“We do not have any physical problems in the squad. All players are available.   We are going to present a strong eleven, with some players who have played less and who will have the opportunity to respond to a tremendous challenge that we are going to have ahead”, concluded coach Artur Jorge.

9:35 AM17 hours ago

Braga likely!

Matheus; Gómez, Paulo Oliveira, Niakaté, Nuno Sequeira; Medeiros, Al Musrati, Racic, Ricardo Horta; André Horta, Abel Ruiz.
9:30 AM17 hours ago

How does Braga arrive?

Braga arrives in a very difficult situation, after being defeated by 4-0 at home in the first game. The Portuguese team beat Arouca for the national and recovered in the season.
9:25 AM17 hours ago

Photo: Publicity/Conference League
Photo: Publicity/Conference League
9:20 AM18 hours ago

The game will be played at Artemio Franchi

The Fiorentina vs Braga game will be played at Artemio Franchir, with a capacity of 43.147 people.
9:15 AM18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Conference League : Fiorentina vs Braga live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
