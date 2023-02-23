Goals and Highlights: Nantes 0-3 Juventus in UEFA Europa League Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Game over
⚽ 79'
Halftime
Second Goal
Juventus second goal by Di Maria 2-0
First Goal
Di Maria score this beautiful goal for Juventus from the edge of the box.
⚽ 5'
Substitutes
Juventus: Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Enzo Barrenechea, Dusan Vlahovic, Leandro Paredes, Samuel Iling-Junior, Matìas Soulè, Daniele Rugani, Mattia Perin, Frederico Gatti and Juan Cuadrado.
Nantes: Evann Guessand, Sébastien Corchia, Mostafa Mohamed, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ignatius Ganago, Charles Traoré, Rémy Descamps, Lohann Doucet and Marcus Coco.
Juventus lineup
Partiamo così contro il Nantes
Nantes lineup
Nos titulaires
Referees
Referee: José María Sánchez.
Assistant Referee 1: Raúl Cabañero.
Assistant Referee 2: Iñigo Prieto.
Fourth referee: Pablo González Fuertes.
VAR: Juan Martinez Munuera.
VAR Assistant: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva.
History between both teams
Arrival Juventus
Nella Beaujoire per #NANJUV
What time is the Nantes vs Juventus match for UEFA Europa League Match 2023?
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:45 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:45 PM on Star+ and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Nantes last line-up
Alban Lafont, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Jaouen Hadjam, Fabien Centonze, Florent Mollet, Pedro Chirivella, Samuel Moutoussamy, Andy Delort, Ignatius Ganago and Ludovic Blas.
Juventus last line-up
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Ángel Di María.