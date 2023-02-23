Goals and Highlights: Nantes 0-3 Juventus in UEFA Europa League Match 2023
3:05 PM12 hours ago

Summary

2:46 PM12 hours ago

2:46 PM12 hours ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Juventus wins the match.
2:45 PM12 hours ago

🚨 90'

4 minutes of compensation are added.
2:36 PM12 hours ago

🟨 81'

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Charles Traoré from Nantes.
2:35 PM12 hours ago

⚽ 79'

Juventus goal!
2:34 PM12 hours ago

⏱️ 73'

Nantes plays long positions to cool down Juventus who had several dangerous attacks.
2:14 PM13 hours ago

⏱️ 64'

The rhythm slows down a bit and the two teams start trying to take control of the ball.
2:01 PM13 hours ago

⏱️ 55'

Juventus keeps the pressure on the entire pitch in search of a defensive error.
2:01 PM13 hours ago

🚨 46'

The second time begins.
1:41 PM13 hours ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Nantes 0-2 Juventus.
1:32 PM13 hours ago

🚨 45'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
1:19 PM14 hours ago

⏱️ 38'

Juventus plays much better in the last minutes, puts Nantes in trouble and wants to score another goal before the end of the first half.
1:18 PM14 hours ago

Second Goal

1:09 PM14 hours ago

⚽ 20'

Juventus goal!
1:09 PM14 hours ago

🟥 18'

Bad news for Nantes, Nicolas Pallois receives a red card, leaving his team with 10 players and Juventus has a penalty in their favour.
1:07 PM14 hours ago

First Goal

12:56 PM14 hours ago

⏱️ 14'

Tight match in midfield, both teams looking for their first chances to score.
12:55 PM14 hours ago

⚽ 5'

Juventus goal!
12:54 PM14 hours ago

🚨 0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
12:38 PM14 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Juventus: Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Enzo Barrenechea, Dusan Vlahovic, Leandro Paredes, Samuel Iling-Junior, Matìas Soulè, Daniele Rugani, Mattia Perin, Frederico Gatti and Juan Cuadrado.

Nantes: Evann Guessand, Sébastien Corchia, Mostafa Mohamed, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ignatius Ganago, Charles Traoré, Rémy Descamps, Lohann Doucet and Marcus Coco.

12:33 PM14 hours ago

Juventus lineup

These are the XI players that will start the match:
12:28 PM14 hours ago

Nantes lineup

These are the XI players that will start the match:
12:23 PM14 hours ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Referee: José María Sánchez.
Assistant Referee 1: Raúl Cabañero.
Assistant Referee 2: Iñigo Prieto.
Fourth referee: Pablo González Fuertes.
VAR: Juan Martinez Munuera.
VAR Assistant: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva.

12:18 PM15 hours ago

Battle for Victory

A great match between these two teams from Europe is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of both teams in their last game.
ESPN
ESPN
12:13 PM15 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on February 16, 2023 and on that occasion the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
12:08 PM15 hours ago

History between both teams

Nantes and Juventus have only met in one official match. Today will be the second time they play against each other. We expect the game to be full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and lots of goals.
12:03 PM15 hours ago

Arrival Juventus

The Italy team is already in the stadium and ready for their second game of the UEFA Europa League.
11:58 AM15 hours ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour before the game between Nantes and Juventus kicks off at La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
11:53 AM15 hours ago

11:48 AM15 hours ago

What time is the Nantes vs Juventus match for UEFA Europa League Match 2023?

11:43 AM15 hours ago

Nantes last line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alban Lafont, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Jaouen Hadjam, Fabien Centonze, Florent Mollet, Pedro Chirivella, Samuel Moutoussamy, Andy Delort, Ignatius Ganago and Ludovic Blas.
11:38 AM15 hours ago

Juventus last line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Ángel Di María.
11:33 AM15 hours ago

Juventus players to watch

The next three players are considered key to Juventus' attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Nantes. The Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Serie A season with 8 goals in 13 games, he scored the game before and does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ángel Di María (#22), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's highest assister with 3 assists in 3 games played in the UEFA Champions League. He got his third assist last game and could get his first in the Europa League on Thursday. Finally, midfielder Filip Kostic (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's highest assister and the team's sixth highest scorer in Serie A with 2 goals and 6 assists.
11:28 AM15 hours ago

Juventus in the tournament

The Turin football team played in Group H of the UEFA Champions League alongside Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa. After 1 game won, 0 tied and 5 lost, they got 3 points and established them in third place in the group. Thursday will be their first game in the UEFA Europa League and it will be against a difficult team, Juventus seeks to be the tournament champion so they must win the quarterfinals and advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last match was on February 12, ending in a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
11:23 AM15 hours ago

Nantes players to watch

The next three players are considered key to Nantes' attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Juventus. Midfielder Ludovic Blas (#10) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season in Ligue 1 with 5 goals in 23 games and scored in the tournament's predecessor match against Olympiakos. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ignatius Ganago (#14), he plays in the forward position and is the team's highest assister with 3 assists in 21 games played in the French league. He got his third assist last game against Lorient and could get his first assist in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Finally, striker Mostafa Mohamed (#31) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest assister in the team with 2 assists and the second highest scorer in the team with 5 goals in Ligue 1.
11:18 AM16 hours ago

Nantes in the tournament

Nantes played in Group G of the UEFA Europa League together with Freiburg, Olympiacos and Qarabağ. The French team got 9 points after 3 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses that placed them in second place in the group and gave them their ticket to the quarterfinals. Nantes will try to get the win away and should not miss an opportunity to take the lead against a difficult team. Their last game was on February 12, 2023, they won 1-0 against Lorient at La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in the Italian league, however they could surprise and win.
11:13 AM16 hours ago

The stadium

La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau is located in the city of Nantes, France. It will host this match and has a capacity of 38,486 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 8, 1984, it is currently the home of the Nantes Atlantique Football Club of Ligue 1 and its construction cost 155 million euros.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
11:08 AM16 hours ago

VAVEL Logo