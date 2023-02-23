Goals and Highlights: USA vs Brazil in SheBelieves Cup (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
How it turned out
CHAMPIOOOOONS!!!!!! #SheBelievesCup, presented by @Visa pic.twitter.com/HigzIbl7r7 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 23, 2023
Fim de jogo. 🇧🇷 1x2 🇺🇸
O gol do Brasil foi marcado pela Ludmila. Lutamos e tentamos até o último instante. O resultado faz parte do jogo, infelizmente não foi o que gostaríamos. Gratidão por todo apoio da torcida brasileira. Seguimos juntas com foco nos nossos objetivos! 💛 pic.twitter.com/jiS9Wdwin5 — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) February 23, 2023
49'
44' GOAL BRAZIL
41'
40' Substitution in Brazil
Out: Bia Zaneratto
40' DANGEROUS FOUL
39'
37' NAEHER
36' Substitutions in USA
Out: Morgan and Sullivan
34'
29'
26' Substitutions in USA
Out: Swanson and Lavelle
24' Yellow card for Brazil
18' GOAL USA
16' Substitution in Brazil
Out: Tainara
16' Substitution in USA
Out: Rodman
14' WOW
14'
12' Substitution in Brazil
Out: Ary Borges
11'
9'
7' WOULD BE A GREAT GOAL
3' TREMBLED THE POST
2'
00'
Substitutions in Brazil
Out: Nycole and Debinha
Up at the half. #SheBelievesCup, presented by @Visa pic.twitter.com/4x5B5bhH6P — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 23, 2023
FIM DO PRIMEIRO TEMPO!
Jogo intenso. Vamos voltar com tudo na segunda etapa! É hora do intervalo.
🇧🇷 0x1 🇺🇸 | #GuerreirasDoBrasil #BRAxEUA pic.twitter.com/x2ftSXyCx1 — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) February 23, 2023
48'
47' GOAL USA
45'
44' GOAL DISALLOWED
41' Yellow card for USA
40'
39' WOW
34'
33' Yellow card for Brazil
29' BIG MOVE
25' LOST
22'
20'
13'
10'
7'
6'
3' ON THE TRAVE
1'
00'
Time for the National Anthems
Not long to go
Brazil reserves
Brazil with its 11
Usa reserves
USA set
Last minute absence
50x Pia
Homenagem mais que merecida para a @PiaSundhage! 💚💛— Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) February 22, 2023
Nossa treinadora alcançou, no último domingo, a marca de 50 jogos pela Seleção!
Parabéns, comandante! Vamos juntas! 🇧🇷
📹 CBF TV pic.twitter.com/hHIKC3B6fc
How and where to watch the USA vs Brazil match live?
If you want to directly stream it: HBO Max, Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Speak up, Pia!
They will command this on the field, alerting their teammates and reminding them that we need to not only deal with this, but also, find a way to deal with emotions when we lose the ball. You have to connect with this situation and keep looking for a solution, a Brazilian way in the attack. It is a big test for us.
Everyone knows that this is our preparation for the World Cup, we are learning with every game and with these situations that we experience. One thing is when we create chances and we don't take them, we don't score goals.
We created chances against Canada, we have good moments in the game, but if we want to win we can't waste the chances. So, of course, each player knows where she can improve, we have time to work on it. When we meet before the World Cup, we will practice this kind of situation and they will improve. We will practice so that they get that feeling that they can do it".
Brazil squad
DEFENDERS: Bruninha (Gothan FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Tarciane (Corinthians), Rafaelle (Arsenal), Tainara (Bayern de Munique), Tamires (Corinthians), Yasmim (Corinthians)
MIDFIELDERS: Adriana (Corinthians), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville), Ana Vitória (Benfica), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Julia Bianchi (Chicago Red Stars), Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF)
FORWARD: Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Debinha (Kansas City Current), Geyse (Barcelona, Ludmila (Atlético de Madrid), Nycole (Benfica), Marta (Orlando Pride)
COACH: Pia Sundhage
Speak up, Andonovski!
The players are still in preseason mode. They are not prepared for three 90-minute games and that's why players like Alex or Mal are not finishing the games, otherwise I'm sure with the quality of players they are, they will play all the way.
In game three, the first thing we will do, we will see which players need to be managed from a minute point of view, hopefully no one for medical reasons. And then we'll start making decisions in terms of who's going to start and how much they're going to play."
USA squad
DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)
MIDFIELDERS: Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)
FORWARDS: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
COACH: Vlatko Andonovski
General classification
Brazilian Warriors
The goal came only in the second half, after Marta, who had been out of the game for almost 11 months due to a serious injury, came on. As soon as the Queen came on, she gave a beautiful assist for Debinha to score the winning goal. Afterwards, the Warriors stumbled against Canada, 2-0. This leaves them in third place with three points.