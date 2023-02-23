Goals and Highlights: USA vs Brazil in SheBelieves Cup (2-1)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

9:09 PM10 hours ago

How it turned out

The United States wins the SheBelieves Cup with a 100% record, with three wins in three games, while Brazil finishes in third place, having won only one match.
9:07 PM10 hours ago

⏱️

9:07 PM10 hours ago

⏱️

9:03 PM10 hours ago

49'

END OF GAME
8:58 PM10 hours ago

44' GOAL BRAZIL

Bruninha crosses at the second post. Ludmila gets on Mewis' back and heads the ball past Naeher
8:54 PM10 hours ago

41'

Horan takes a free-kick over the barrier
8:54 PM10 hours ago

40' Substitution in Brazil

In: Ludmila

Out: Bia Zaneratto

8:53 PM10 hours ago

40' DANGEROUS FOUL

Horan being fouled by Geyse on the edge of the area. It was almost a penalty
8:52 PM10 hours ago

39'

Kornieck receives Rapinoe's pass behind Lauren's back and stops Lorena's save
8:50 PM10 hours ago

37' NAEHER

Marta puts Kerolin in the box. The midfielder hits a cross and Naeher makes a good save
8:49 PM10 hours ago

36' Substitutions in USA

In: Kornieck and Mewis

Out: Morgan and Sullivan

8:47 PM11 hours ago

34'

Warriors keep exchanging passes in the attack field, but end up losing the ball. Rapinoe plays a three-finger pass. Lorena goes to the midfield to smother Sanchez's arrival
8:42 PM11 hours ago

29'

Lauren and Naeher end up bumping heads and already receive medical attention
8:38 PM11 hours ago

26' Substitutions in USA

In: Sanchez and Rapinoe

Out: Swanson and Lavelle

8:37 PM11 hours ago

24' Yellow card for Brazil

Adriana
8:31 PM11 hours ago

18' GOAL USA

Tamires misses in the intermediate, Lavelle takes the ball and carries to the edge of the area to open with Swanson, who hits the corner of Lorena
8:30 PM11 hours ago

16' Substitution in Brazil

In: Bruninha

Out: Tainara

8:29 PM11 hours ago

16' Substitution in USA

In: Williams

Out: Rodman

8:28 PM11 hours ago

14' WOW

Kerolin gets rid of Fox and hits a cross into the box. Naeher tries to hold on, but gives way to a corner
8:26 PM11 hours ago

14'

Marta takes a free-kick in the area and Horan pushes it away
8:25 PM11 hours ago

12' Substitution in Brazil

In: Marta

Out: Ary Borges

8:24 PM11 hours ago

11'

Kerolin tables with Geyse, who returns in the small area, the midfielder is surrounded by three and ends up winning the corner
8:21 PM11 hours ago

9'

Lavelle tries to thread in the area, but overdoes the force of the pass
8:20 PM11 hours ago

7' WOULD BE A GREAT GOAL

Morgan receives in the first post, and in the greatest category, the shirt 13 splices with her heel and Lorena spreads for the goal line
8:16 PM11 hours ago

3' TREMBLED THE POST

Adriana releases a bomb from afar and the ball explodes off the crossbar
8:15 PM11 hours ago

2'

Bia Zaneratto receives on the edge of the area and tries to pass the ball into the box. However, Naeher keeps the ball
8:14 PM11 hours ago

00'

Game restarts
8:13 PM11 hours ago

Substitutions in Brazil

In: Ana Vitória and Geyse

Out: Nycole and Debinha

8:10 PM11 hours ago

⏱️

8:00 PM11 hours ago

⏱️

7:57 PM11 hours ago

48'

The first half ends
7:57 PM11 hours ago

47' GOAL USA

Horan speeds Swanson into the box, and she shoots over the marker. Morgan picks up the rebound, pulls it into the middle, and finishes inside the half moon, beating Lorena and hitting the corner
7:52 PM11 hours ago

45'

+3
7:52 PM11 hours ago

44' GOAL DISALLOWED

Morgan receives a pass in the area, is face to face with Lorena, and shoots at the goalkeeper's exit. However, the referee marks offside
7:50 PM11 hours ago

41' Yellow card for USA

Sullivan
7:50 PM11 hours ago

40'

Rodman picks up the loose ball inside the box and shoots over Tamires
7:47 PM12 hours ago

39' WOW

Adrian shoots from afar and sends a shot to the right of the goal
7:41 PM12 hours ago

34'

Morgan takes a long shot and Lorena holds on tight
7:40 PM12 hours ago

33' Yellow card for Brazil

Kerolin
7:38 PM12 hours ago

29' BIG MOVE

Bia Zaneratto creates a beautiful counterattack, dribbles Lavelle, carries her into the area and opens with Kerolin on the right. The number 21 hits a cross and sends it close to the post.
7:33 PM12 hours ago

25' LOST

Horan is open without any marking and rolls for Alex Morgan to hit the first time, on the edge of the small area, but the shirt 13 sends out
7:30 PM12 hours ago

22'

Alex Morgan feels the pulse and already receives medical attention
7:28 PM12 hours ago

20'

Pugh crosses straight into Lorena's hands
7:21 PM12 hours ago

13'

Brazilian team pressures the ball from the home team
7:18 PM12 hours ago

10'

Rodman tries a low cross from the bottom line, but Rafaelle follows up and makes the block
7:15 PM12 hours ago

7'

Debinha recovers the ball in the attack field, hits it firmly from the edge of the area and Naeher holds firm
7:14 PM12 hours ago

6'

Pugh throws from far away and Lorena gets the ball
7:11 PM12 hours ago

3' ON THE TRAVE

Rafaelle deflects the corner kick at the first post. Dunn picks up the rebound and shoots from the edge of the area. The ball deflects in the middle of the path, almost kills Lorena and explodes off the post.
7:09 PM12 hours ago

1'

Bia Zaneratto shoots through the middle, passes Sauerbrunn, but ends up advancing the ball too much and loses possession
7:05 PM12 hours ago

00'

The Game Begins
7:01 PM12 hours ago

Time for the National Anthems

The first hymn will be from Brazil, then from the USA
7:00 PM12 hours ago

Not long to go

Teams taking the field
6:31 PM13 hours ago

Brazil reserves

Lelê, Luciana, Bruninha, Ludmila, Ana Vitória, Marta, Tarciane, Julia Biachi, Geyse, Yasmim, Gabi Nunes
6:29 PM13 hours ago

Brazil with its 11

Lorena; Tainara, Lauren, Rafaelle, Tamires; Ary Borges, Kerolin, Nycole, Adriana; Bia Zaneratto, Debinha
6:22 PM13 hours ago

Usa reserves

Asheley Sanchez, Alana Cook, Lynn Williams, Asheley Hatch, Sofia Huerta, Purce, Sonnett, Megan Rapinoe, Casey Murphy, Kornieck, Adrianna Franch, Kristie Mewis
6:21 PM13 hours ago

USA set

Naeher, Emily Fox, Girma, Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn; Andi Sullivan, Lavelle, Lindsey Horan; Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan, Pugh
6:16 PM13 hours ago

Last minute absence

Defender Kathellen was cut for the last match. The Real Madrid player suffered a fractured left arm against the Canadians
6:11 PM13 hours ago

50x Pia

From Marta's hands, Pia Sundhage won a jersey alluding to the fiftieth game completed in the duel between Brazil vs Canada, last Sunday (19)
6:06 PM13 hours ago

How and where to watch the USA vs Brazil match live?

If you want to watch the game USA vs Brazil live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, TNT USA

If you want to directly stream it: HBO Max, Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:01 PM13 hours ago

Speak up, Pia!

"The United States has a unique way of starting the game, and on top of that, it has the style that they play for 90 minutes. That's why it's so good the chance to play against them because that's exactly what we need. We need to keep being challenged with these 1-on-1 situations, running at the back of the defense. Of course we are talking about these game situations and we have Debinha and Marta, they are used to these situations.

They will command this on the field, alerting their teammates and reminding them that we need to not only deal with this, but also, find a way to deal with emotions when we lose the ball. You have to connect with this situation and keep looking for a solution, a Brazilian way in the attack. It is a big test for us.

Everyone knows that this is our preparation for the World Cup, we are learning with every game and with these situations that we experience. One thing is when we create chances and we don't take them, we don't score goals.

We created chances against Canada, we have good moments in the game, but if we want to win we can't waste the chances. So, of course, each player knows where she can improve, we have time to work on it. When we meet before the World Cup, we will practice this kind of situation and they will improve. We will practice so that they get that feeling that they can do it".

5:56 PM13 hours ago

Brazil squad

GOALKEEPERS: Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians), Lorena (Grêmio), Luciana (Ferroviária)

DEFENDERS: Bruninha (Gothan FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Tarciane (Corinthians), Rafaelle (Arsenal), Tainara (Bayern de Munique), Tamires (Corinthians), Yasmim (Corinthians)

MIDFIELDERS: Adriana (Corinthians), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville), Ana Vitória (Benfica), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Julia Bianchi (Chicago Red Stars), Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF)

FORWARD: Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Debinha (Kansas City Current), Geyse (Barcelona, Ludmila (Atlético de Madrid), Nycole (Benfica), Marta (Orlando Pride)

COACH: Pia Sundhage

5:51 PM13 hours ago

Speak up, Andonovski!

"Obviously we knew it would be different. We knew we would face different challenges and there were moments in the game where we were exposed and we were forced to go in. But we made some changes and adjusted our system a little bit. The players had to adjust on the spot and I think it was a very good learning opportunity, a very good moment for us because we were able to solve problems.

The players are still in preseason mode. They are not prepared for three 90-minute games and that's why players like Alex or Mal are not finishing the games, otherwise I'm sure with the quality of players they are, they will play all the way.

In game three, the first thing we will do, we will see which players need to be managed from a minute point of view, hopefully no one for medical reasons. And then we'll start making decisions in terms of who's going to start and how much they're going to play."

5:46 PM14 hours ago

USA squad

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current, Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS: Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

COACH: Vlatko Andonovski

5:41 PM14 hours ago

General classification

5:36 PM14 hours ago

Brazilian Warriors

The goal came only in the second half, after Marta, who had been out of the game for almost 11 months due to a serious injury, came on. As soon as the Queen came on, she gave a beautiful assist for Debinha to score the winning goal. Afterwards, the Warriors stumbled against Canada, 2-0. This leaves them in third place with three points.

5:31 PM14 hours ago

USA

The United States are leading the friendly tournament with six points. The Americans beat Canada, 2-0, and Japan, 1-0.
5:26 PM14 hours ago

SheBelieves

The eighth edition of the tournament serves as preparation for the Women's World Cup. Besides the USA - the biggest winner, with five trophies - Brazil, Canada, and Japan are participating.
5:21 PM14 hours ago

Eye on the game

USA vs Brazil live this Wednesday (22), at the Toyota Stadium at 7 pm ET, for the SheBelieves Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition
5:16 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the SheBelieves Cup match: USA vs Brazil Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo